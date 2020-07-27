TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 26, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product...UPDATED
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ118-272130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ159-272130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ158-272130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ104-272130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ103-272130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ093-272130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ092-272130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ091-272130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ102-272130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ101-272130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ100-272130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ115-272130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ116-272130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ117-272130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ131-272130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs
in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ132-272130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ130-272130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ129-272130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ141-272130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ142-272130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ156-272130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ157-272130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ143-272130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ144-272130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ133-272130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ134-272130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ145-272130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ146-272130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ161-272130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ160-272130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
TXZ174-272130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings
up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
TXZ175-272130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around
90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ162-272130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower
90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
TXZ147-272130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
320 AM CDT Mon Jul 27 2020