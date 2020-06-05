TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 4, 2020

006 FPUS54 KFWD 050814

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

TXZ119-052115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ118-052115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ159-052115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ158-052115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ104-052115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ103-052115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ093-052115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ092-052115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ091-052115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ102-052115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ101-052115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ100-052115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ115-052115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-052115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ117-052115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ131-052115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ132-052115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ130-052115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ129-052115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ141-052115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ142-052115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ156-052115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ157-052115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ143-052115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ144-052115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ133-052115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ134-052115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ145-052115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ146-052115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ161-052115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ160-052115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ174-052115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ175-052115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, humid with highs in the lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ162-052115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ147-052115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ148-052115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ135-052115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ122-052115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ121-052115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings

up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ120-052115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ105-052115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ123-052115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ107-052115-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ106-052115-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ095-052115-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ094-052115-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

314 AM CDT Fri Jun 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

