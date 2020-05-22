TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 21, 2020

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

TXZ119-222115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ118-222115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ159-222115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ158-222115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ104-222115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ103-222115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ093-222115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ092-222115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ091-222115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ102-222115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

be severe this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ101-222115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

TXZ100-222115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ115-222115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then mostly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ116-222115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ117-222115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ131-222115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ132-222115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ130-222115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ129-222115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ141-222115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then mostly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around 90.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ142-222115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ156-222115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ157-222115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ143-222115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A less than 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming

partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ144-222115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ133-222115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then partly sunny with

a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ134-222115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ145-222115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

less than 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ146-222115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

300 AM CDT Fri May 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers likely.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

