Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ118-290915-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ159-290915-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ158-290915-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ104-290915-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ103-290915-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ093-290915-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ092-290915-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ091-290915-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ102-290915-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ101-290915-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ100-290915-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ115-290915-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ116-290915-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid

70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ117-290915-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ131-290915-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ132-290915-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ130-290915-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ129-290915-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ141-290915-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ142-290915-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ156-290915-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ157-290915-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ143-290915-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ144-290915-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ133-290915-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ134-290915-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ145-290915-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ146-290915-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ161-290915-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ160-290915-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ174-290915-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ175-290915-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ162-290915-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ147-290915-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ148-290915-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

TXZ135-290915-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 154 IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs

around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ122-290915-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ121-290915-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ120-290915-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ105-290915-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ123-290915-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ107-290915-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ106-290915-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ095-290915-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows around 50. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ094-290915-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

126 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

