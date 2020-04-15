TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
_____
690 FPUS54 KFWD 150832
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
TXZ119-152130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ118-152130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-152130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ158-152130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-152130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ103-152130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ093-152130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ092-152130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ091-152130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ102-152130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy frost
this morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-152130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-152130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Patchy frost
this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ115-152130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ116-152130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ117-152130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-152130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ132-152130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south around 5 mph
this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ130-152130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ129-152130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ141-152130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ142-152130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ156-152130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-152130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-152130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ144-152130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming south
around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ133-152130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-152130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. Light and variable winds becoming southwest around
5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-152130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-152130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ161-152130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ160-152130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ174-152130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ175-152130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ162-152130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ147-152130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ148-152130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ135-152130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ122-152130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ121-152130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ120-152130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around
5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ105-152130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
332 AM CDT Wed Apr 15 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Patchy frost this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South
wind