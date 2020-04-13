TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 12, 2020
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ118-130915-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ159-130915-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ158-130915-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ104-130915-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ103-130915-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ093-130915-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the
morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ092-130915-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ091-130915-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ102-130915-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ101-130915-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ100-130915-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ115-130915-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ116-130915-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ117-130915-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ131-130915-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ132-130915-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ130-130915-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ129-130915-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ141-130915-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ142-130915-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ156-130915-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ157-130915-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ143-130915-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ144-130915-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ133-130915-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ134-130915-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ145-130915-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ146-130915-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ161-130915-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ160-130915-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ174-130915-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ175-130915-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ162-130915-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
TXZ147-130915-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning...then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
$$
TXZ148-130915-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ135-130915-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ122-130915-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ121-130915-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ120-130915-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ105-130915-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ123-130915-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ107-130915-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
103 AM CDT Mon Apr 13 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.