TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

157 FPUS54 KFWD 160907

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

TXZ119-162300-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ118-162300-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ159-162300-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ158-162300-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ104-162300-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ103-162300-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ093-162300-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ092-162300-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ091-162300-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ102-162300-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ101-162300-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ100-162300-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ115-162300-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ116-162300-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ117-162300-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ131-162300-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ132-162300-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ130-162300-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cold

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ129-162300-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ141-162300-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ142-162300-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs around 60.

$$

TXZ156-162300-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ157-162300-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ143-162300-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ144-162300-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ133-162300-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ134-162300-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ145-162300-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ146-162300-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs around

50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ161-162300-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ160-162300-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ174-162300-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Warmer with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ175-162300-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ162-162300-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ147-162300-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs

around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ148-162300-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated

thunderstorms. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ135-162300-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the lower 60s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ122-162300-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ121-162300-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then

becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler with

highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ120-162300-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph increasing to

around 10 mph after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated

thunderstorm after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ105-162300-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an

isolated thunderstorm. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler with highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Cold with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ123-162300-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

307 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIG