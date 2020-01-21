TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
147 FPUS54 KFWD 210900
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
TXZ119-220015-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ118-220015-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ159-220015-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ158-220015-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...
then a chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ104-220015-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ103-220015-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ093-220015-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ092-220015-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures steady
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ091-220015-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ102-220015-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ101-220015-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ100-220015-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ115-220015-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning...then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ116-220015-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ117-220015-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ131-220015-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ132-220015-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ130-220015-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph becoming southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ129-220015-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ141-220015-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ142-220015-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ156-220015-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely in the morning...then a
chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in
the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ157-220015-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Temperatures steady around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ143-220015-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening...then showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ144-220015-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ133-220015-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ134-220015-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers likely with
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ145-220015-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening...then a
chance of rain after midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ146-220015-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ161-220015-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ160-220015-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ174-220015-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then a chance of rain
after midnight. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ175-220015-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening...then rain likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60. West winds
5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ162-220015-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ147-220015-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Rain. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ148-220015-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ135-220015-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ122-220015-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ121-220015-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ120-220015-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening...then rain likely after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ123-220015-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ105-220015-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ107-220015-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of snow after midnight. No snow
accumulation expected. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ106-220015-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of snow after midnight. No snow
accumulation expected. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of snow in the
morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Highs in the lower
40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Temperatures steady in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ095-220015-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
300 AM CST Tue Jan 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of snow after midnight. A light
dusting of snow possible. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers with a slight chance of snow in the
morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in
the afternoon. A light dusting of snow possible. Highs aroun