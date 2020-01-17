TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020
_____
753 FPUS54 KFWD 170924
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
TXZ119-172215-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog
through the day. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ118-172215-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog this
morning...then patchy fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ159-172215-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ158-172215-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ104-172215-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Areas of fog this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Areas of fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers in the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ103-172215-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog through the
day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ093-172215-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers this morning...then showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Areas of fog this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of fog
through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower
30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ092-172215-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ091-172215-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers. Areas of fog this
morning. Patchy fog this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the
lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm in the evening...then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ102-172215-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely this morning...
then showers this afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
in the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ101-172215-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely this morning...then showers this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ100-172215-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper
20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ115-172215-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ116-172215-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Isolated thunderstorms. Showers
likely this morning...then showers this afternoon. Not as cool
with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows around 30. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ117-172215-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely this morning...then showers and perhaps
an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. Patchy fog through the
day. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ131-172215-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening...then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ132-172215-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ130-172215-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ129-172215-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated thunderstorms.
Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening...then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm.
Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ141-172215-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Isolated thunderstorms this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ142-172215-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ156-172215-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning...then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 50. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then
becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ157-172215-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ143-172215-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers this
morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph shifting to
the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ144-172215-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers this
morning...then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the south this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
TXZ133-172215-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Showers likely this morning...
then showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm in the
evening...then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ134-172215-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ145-172215-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of
showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ146-172215-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ161-172215-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ160-172215-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening...then
showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ174-172215-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers
this morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and perhaps an
isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
$$
TXZ175-172215-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...
then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid
30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ162-172215-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening...then
showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight.
Temperatures steady in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ147-172215-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady around 50.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ148-172215-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening...then showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Temperatures
steady in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Less humid with
highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ135-172215-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in
the morning...then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ122-172215-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ121-172215-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Isolated thunderstorms. Showers likely in the
evening...then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
South winds around 10 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the
lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ120-172215-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
324 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning...then showers
likely with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms.
Showers in the evening...then showers likely after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower