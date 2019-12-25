TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 24, 2019
_____
010 FPUS54 KFWD 250902
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
TXZ119-252300-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ118-252300-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-252300-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-252300-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-252300-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-252300-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ093-252300-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures steady in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ092-252300-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ091-252300-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-252300-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Temperatures steady in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-252300-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ100-252300-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-252300-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-252300-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-252300-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ131-252300-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-252300-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to around 10 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ130-252300-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ129-252300-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-252300-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-252300-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-252300-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-252300-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-252300-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening...then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-252300-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-252300-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-252300-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ145-252300-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Showers likely with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ146-252300-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ161-252300-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ160-252300-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming cloudy.
Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-252300-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-252300-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool
with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-252300-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-252300-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-252300-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-252300-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ122-252300-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ121-252300-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ120-252300-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. A slight chance of showers and perhaps an isolated
thunderstorm. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ123-252300-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CST Wed Dec 25 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thunderstorm. Highs around 70. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
perhaps an isolated thundersto