TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

TXZ119-092215-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ118-092215-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ159-092215-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ158-092215-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ104-092215-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely with a chance of snow in the

morning...then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ103-092215-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely with a chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation

expected. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. No

snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ093-092215-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after midnight.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ092-092215-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ091-092215-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening...then

a chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight

chance of snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ102-092215-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

and snow likely after midnight. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ101-092215-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. A dusting or very light snow accumulations possible.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ100-092215-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow after

midnight. A dusting or very light snow accumulations possible.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ115-092215-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation dusting or very

light. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning...then mostly sunny in the afternoon. A dusting or

very light snow accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ116-092215-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 50s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation dusting or very

light. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning...then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. A dusting or very light snow

accumulations possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ117-092215-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling to around

60 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning...then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A

dusting or very light snow accumulations possible. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ131-092215-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder with

lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

dusting or very light. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ132-092215-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain with snow

likely after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning...then partly sunny with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation dusting or

very light. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ130-092215-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation dusting or very light. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

dusting or very light. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ129-092215-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling to

around 60 this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation dusting or very light. Much

colder with lows around 30. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow with rain likely in the morning...then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Around half an inch of snow accumulation.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill readings as low as 18 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ141-092215-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain and snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation dusting or very light. Much

colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow in the morning...then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Around half an inch of

snow accumulation. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ142-092215-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain with a

chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning...then

partly sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation dusting or very light. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ156-092215-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ157-092215-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ143-092215-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain with a

chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

becoming 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation dusting or

very light. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ144-092215-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain with a

chance of snow after midnight. No snow accumulation expected.

Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning...then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ133-092215-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures

falling into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain with snow

likely after midnight. No snow accumulation expected. Much colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning...then partly

sunny with a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation expected. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ134-092215-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures

falling into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ145-092215-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ146-092215-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening...then rain after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ161-092215-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ160-092215-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ174-092215-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows around 40. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ175-092215-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ162-092215-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ147-092215-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then rain

likely after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ148-092215-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ135-092215-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ122-092215-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then rain likely in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ121-092215-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning...

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ120-092215-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow in the morning...then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation expected.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ123-092215-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures falling

into the upper 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ105-092215-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a slight chance of snow in the morning...

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation

expected. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ107-092215-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the

mid 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ106-092215-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling

into the lower 60s this afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Much cooler with

lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning...then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ095-092215-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

304 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TO