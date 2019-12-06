TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 5, 2019
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ118-062230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ159-062230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ158-062230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ104-062230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ103-062230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ093-062230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ092-062230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ091-062230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ102-062230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling to around 60 in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ101-062230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ100-062230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Much colder with lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ115-062230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ116-062230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ117-062230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ131-062230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ132-062230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ130-062230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ129-062230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperatures falling to around 60 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ141-062230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ142-062230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ156-062230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ157-062230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ143-062230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ144-062230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ133-062230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ134-062230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs around 50. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ145-062230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ146-062230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ161-062230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ160-062230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ174-062230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ175-062230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ162-062230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Cooler with lows
in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with rain likely. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ147-062230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ148-062230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ135-062230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ122-062230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Rain likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ121-062230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the
lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Cold
with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ120-062230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ123-062230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ105-062230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing
to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs around
50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ107-062230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
313 AM CST Fri Dec 6 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Much cooler with
lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Much cooler with highs arou