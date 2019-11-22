TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 21, 2019

_____

499 FPUS54 KFWD 220906

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

TXZ119-222230-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady around 50. Northwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ118-222230-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ159-222230-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ158-222230-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ104-222230-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ103-222230-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ093-222230-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ092-222230-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in

the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ091-222230-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ102-222230-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ101-222230-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ100-222230-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ115-222230-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle this morning. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ116-222230-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms this morning. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ117-222230-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ131-222230-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ132-222230-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler.

Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ130-222230-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with possible thunderstorms

and drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ129-222230-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ141-222230-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle this morning...then partly sunny this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ142-222230-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ156-222230-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ157-222230-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ143-222230-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then partly sunny this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ144-222230-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with possible

thunderstorms and drizzle this morning. Much cooler. Temperatures

steady around 50. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ133-222230-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ134-222230-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ145-222230-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle this morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Colder

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ146-222230-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with possible thunderstorms and

drizzle this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ161-222230-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ160-222230-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ174-222230-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ175-222230-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning...then a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Temperatures falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then clearing. Much

cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 40. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ162-222230-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs

in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ147-222230-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s

this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ148-222230-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Much cooler with

highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s this

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ135-222230-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures falling to around 50 this afternoon. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ122-222230-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ121-222230-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ120-222230-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Northwest

winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ123-222230-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ105-222230-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ107-222230-

Hopkins-

Including the city of Sulphur Springs

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers with patchy

drizzle this morning...then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ106-222230-

Delta-

Including the city of Cooper

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady around

50. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ095-222230-

Lamar-

Including the city of Paris

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers with patchy drizzle this morning...then a chance of

showers this afternoon. Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ094-222230-

Fannin-

Including the city of Bonham

306 AM CST Fri Nov 22 2019

.TODAY...Showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle this

morning...then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

