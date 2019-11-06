TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures falling to around

50 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph becoming north

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. Temperatures falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much

cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening...

then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming south 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening...

then thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms this morning...then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph becoming 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler. Temperatures steady in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Less humid with highs around 60. Temperatures falling into the

upper 40s in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. A chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening...then showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings as low as 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Wind chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

colder with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30. Wind

chill readings around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening...

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 10 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Much cooler. Less humid

with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers, cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers this morning...then a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening...then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms in the morning...then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Less

humid with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much

cooler with lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of

showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening...then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms, showers. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A less than 20 percent

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening...then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the

lower 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Temperatures steady in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 70. Temperatures falling into the lower 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning...then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures falling into the lower

60s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph becoming north

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning...then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning...

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures falling into the upper 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening...then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler

with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

318 AM CST Wed Nov 6 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly