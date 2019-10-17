TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 16, 2019
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ118-172230-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ159-172230-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ158-172230-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ104-172230-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ103-172230-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ093-172230-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ092-172230-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ091-172230-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ102-172230-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ101-172230-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ100-172230-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ115-172230-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ116-172230-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ117-172230-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ131-172230-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ132-172230-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ130-172230-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ129-172230-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Not as cool
with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ141-172230-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ142-172230-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ156-172230-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ157-172230-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ143-172230-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ144-172230-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ133-172230-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ134-172230-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ145-172230-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ146-172230-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ161-172230-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ160-172230-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ174-172230-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs
around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ175-172230-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ162-172230-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool. More humid with lows
in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in
the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ147-172230-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A chance
of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ148-172230-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely. Showers
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing.
Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ135-172230-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ122-172230-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ121-172230-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 60.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ120-172230-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ123-172230-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ105-172230-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper
50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ107-172230-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cooler with highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ106-172230-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ095-172230-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ094-172230-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
302 AM CDT Thu Oct 17 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
