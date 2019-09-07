TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Friday, September 6, 2019
_____
933 FPUS54 KFWD 070806
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
TXZ119-072130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-072130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-072130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-072130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-072130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ103-072130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ093-072130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-072130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-072130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-072130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ101-072130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-072130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ115-072130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ116-072130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ117-072130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-072130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-072130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-072130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-072130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-072130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-072130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-072130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-072130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ143-072130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-072130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-072130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-072130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-072130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-072130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-072130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-072130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-072130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-072130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-072130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-072130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-072130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-072130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-072130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-072130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ120-072130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-072130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ105-072130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-072130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-072130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ095-072130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ094-072130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
306 AM CDT Sat Sep 7 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather