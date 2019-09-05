TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
_____
184 FPUS54 KFWD 050752
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
TXZ119-052130-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ118-052130-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ159-052130-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ158-052130-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ104-052130-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ103-052130-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ093-052130-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ092-052130-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ091-052130-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ102-052130-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ101-052130-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ100-052130-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ115-052130-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ116-052130-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ117-052130-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ131-052130-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ132-052130-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ130-052130-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ129-052130-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ141-052130-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ142-052130-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ156-052130-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ157-052130-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ143-052130-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ144-052130-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ133-052130-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ134-052130-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ145-052130-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ146-052130-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ161-052130-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ160-052130-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ174-052130-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ175-052130-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ162-052130-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ147-052130-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ148-052130-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-052130-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph
shifting to the north this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-052130-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ121-052130-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ120-052130-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ123-052130-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Light and variable
winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ105-052130-
Hunt-
Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
...OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR TODAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds around
5 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ107-052130-
Hopkins-
Including the city of Sulphur Springs
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Light and
variable winds becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ106-052130-
Delta-
Including the city of Cooper
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ095-052130-
Lamar-
Including the city of Paris
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ094-052130-
Fannin-
Including the city of Bonham
252 AM CDT Thu Sep 5 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph
in the evening becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather