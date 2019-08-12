TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast
TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 11, 2019
_____
928 FPUS54 KFWD 120820
ZFPFWD
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Fort Worth TX
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
TXZ119-122115-
Dallas-
Including the city of Dallas
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ118-122115-
Tarrant-
Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ159-122115-
McLennan-
Including the city of Waco
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ158-122115-
Bell-
Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ104-122115-
Collin-
Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ103-122115-
Denton-
Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,
and Flower Mound
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 102.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 114.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ093-122115-
Grayson-
Including the cities of Sherman and Denison
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs around 100.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ092-122115-
Cooke-
Including the city of Gainesville
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs around 100. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 111 in
the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ091-122115-
Montague-
Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs around 101. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to
109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ102-122115-
Wise-
Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ101-122115-
Jack-
Including the city of Jacksboro
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...then partly sunny with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs around 101. South winds around 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Heat index readings up to 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ100-122115-
Young-
Including the cities of Graham and Olney
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then partly cloudy with a less
than 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 80.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Heat index readings
up to 105.
$$
TXZ115-122115-
Stephens-
Including the city of Breckenridge
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ116-122115-
Palo Pinto-
Including the city of Mineral Wells
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
$$
TXZ117-122115-
Parker-
Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. South
winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ131-122115-
Hood-
Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ132-122115-
Somervell-
Including the city of Glen Rose
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ130-122115-
Erath-
Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ129-122115-
Eastland-
Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A less than 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ141-122115-
Comanche-
Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ142-122115-
Mills-
Including the city of Goldthwaite
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ156-122115-
Lampasas-
Including the city of Lampasas
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ157-122115-
Coryell-
Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly
cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ143-122115-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ144-122115-
Bosque-
Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ133-122115-
Johnson-
Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent. Heat index readings up to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ134-122115-
Ellis-
Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ145-122115-
Hill-
Including the city of Hillsboro
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ146-122115-
Navarro-
Including the city of Corsicana
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ161-122115-
Limestone-
Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ160-122115-
Falls-
Including the city of Marlin
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper
70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ174-122115-
Milam-
Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ175-122115-
Robertson-
Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening...then becoming partly cloudy.
Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ162-122115-
Leon-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,
and Oakwood
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat index
readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ147-122115-
Freestone-
Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to
105.
$$
TXZ148-122115-
Anderson-
Including the city of Palestine
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...then mostly cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Heat
index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ135-122115-
Henderson-
Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ122-122115-
Van Zandt-
Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,
and Edgewood
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent. Heat index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ121-122115-
Kaufman-
Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning...then mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index
readings up to 105.
$$
TXZ120-122115-
Rockwall-
Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds
around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning...then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat
index readings up to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up
to 105.
$$
TXZ123-122115-
Rains-
Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point
320 AM CDT Mon Aug 12 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVE