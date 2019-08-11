TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast

TX Fort Worth TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

_____

873 FPUS54 KFWD 110828

ZFPFWD

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

TXZ119-112115-

Dallas-

Including the city of Dallas

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ118-112115-

Tarrant-

Including the cities of Fort Worth and Arlington

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ159-112115-

McLennan-

Including the city of Waco

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ158-112115-

Bell-

Including the cities of Killeen, Temple, and Fort Hood

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ104-112115-

Collin-

Including the cities of Plano, McKinney, Allen, and Frisco

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ103-112115-

Denton-

Including the cities of Carrollton, Denton, Lewisville,

and Flower Mound

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 103. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ093-112115-

Grayson-

Including the cities of Sherman and Denison

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Heat index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ092-112115-

Cooke-

Including the city of Gainesville

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ091-112115-

Montague-

Including the cities of Bowie and Nocona

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ102-112115-

Wise-

Including the cities of Decatur and Bridgeport

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ101-112115-

Jack-

Including the city of Jacksboro

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ100-112115-

Young-

Including the cities of Graham and Olney

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening...then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

$$

TXZ115-112115-

Stephens-

Including the city of Breckenridge

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Heat

index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ116-112115-

Palo Pinto-

Including the city of Mineral Wells

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ117-112115-

Parker-

Including the cities of Weatherford and Briar

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ131-112115-

Hood-

Including the cities of Granbury and Oak Trail Shores

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ132-112115-

Somervell-

Including the city of Glen Rose

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ130-112115-

Erath-

Including the cities of Stephenville and Dublin

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ129-112115-

Eastland-

Including the cities of Cisco, Eastland, Ranger, and Gorman

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ141-112115-

Comanche-

Including the cities of Comanche and De Leon

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ142-112115-

Mills-

Including the city of Goldthwaite

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ156-112115-

Lampasas-

Including the city of Lampasas

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ157-112115-

Coryell-

Including the cities of Copperas Cove and Gatesville

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ143-112115-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Hico

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ144-112115-

Bosque-

Including the cities of Clifton, Meridian, and Valley Mills

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ133-112115-

Johnson-

Including the cities of Cleburne and Burleson

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ134-112115-

Ellis-

Including the cities of Waxahachie, Ennis, and Midlothian

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ145-112115-

Hill-

Including the city of Hillsboro

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ146-112115-

Navarro-

Including the city of Corsicana

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ161-112115-

Limestone-

Including the cities of Mexia and Groesbeck

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ160-112115-

Falls-

Including the city of Marlin

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ174-112115-

Milam-

Including the cities of Cameron and Rockdale

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then clearing. Hot, humid

with highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ175-112115-

Robertson-

Including the cities of Hearne, Franklin, and Calvert

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning...then clearing. Hot with

highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 101. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up to

110 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ162-112115-

Leon-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Centerville, Jewett, Normangee,

and Oakwood

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s.

South winds around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up to

105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening...then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ147-112115-

Freestone-

Including the cities of Teague, Fairfield, and Wortham

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 108 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ148-112115-

Anderson-

Including the city of Palestine

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs in the upper 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 109 in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 101. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index readings up to 111 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ135-112115-

Henderson-

Including the cities of Athens and Gun Barrel City

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 100. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 110 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ122-112115-

Van Zandt-

Including the cities of Canton, Grand Saline, Wills Point, Van,

and Edgewood

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ121-112115-

Kaufman-

Including the cities of Terrell, Kaufman, and Forney

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ120-112115-

Rockwall-

Including the cities of Rockwall and Heath

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 106.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 102. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 102. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 115.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index readings up

to 105.

$$

TXZ123-112115-

Rains-

Including the cities of Emory, East Tawakoni, and Point

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 80. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot, humid with highs around 103. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 113.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening...then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

readings up to 105.

$$

TXZ105-112115-

Hunt-

Including the cities of Greenville and Commerce

328 AM CDT Sun Aug 11 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT MONDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 105.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index readings up to 112.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot, humid with highs around 103. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index readings up to 114.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning...then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index

re