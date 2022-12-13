TX Forecast for Wednesday, December 14, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;32;SSW;13;41%;1%;3 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;56;30;SSW;13;42%;0%;3 Alice;Breezy and cooler;74;41;NNW;14;33%;11%;4 Alpine;Windy;50;33;W;20;30%;0%;4 Amarillo;Plenty of sun;47;20;NE;8;47%;1%;3 Angleton;Cooler;66;42;NW;10;57%;71%;2 Arlington;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNW;8;40%;8%;3 Austin;Partly sunny;68;41;W;9;36%;11%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;69;40;W;11;36%;11%;3 Bay;Not as warm;68;42;NNW;10;53%;26%;3 Beaumont;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;42;WNW;7;81%;98%;1 Beeville;Not as warm;72;41;NW;11;35%;15%;4 Borger;Sunny, but chilly;46;22;NNE;8;48%;2%;3 Bowie;Sunny and cooler;54;31;W;7;47%;5%;3 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, cooler;58;32;SE;9;38%;3%;3 Brenham;Not as warm;66;40;W;8;48%;27%;3 Bridgeport;Lots of sun, cooler;56;32;WNW;8;47%;5%;3 Brownsville;Not as warm;72;47;N;14;58%;55%;2 Brownwood;Breezy and cooler;60;30;W;14;38%;5%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny;63;37;W;10;32%;8%;3 Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;47;23;NNW;8;52%;2%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny, nice;71;35;NW;11;27%;8%;3 Childress;Sunny and cooler;46;24;ENE;5;52%;1%;3 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;37;NNW;10;44%;8%;3 College Station;A shower or two;67;41;WNW;9;44%;71%;3 Comanche;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;35;W;12;37%;5%;3 Conroe;Not as warm;66;39;W;7;51%;42%;2 Corpus Christi;Breezy, not as warm;74;42;NNW;16;40%;18%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;63;38;NNW;9;44%;13%;3 Cotulla;Not as warm;73;42;NW;10;28%;1%;4 Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;45;16;NNE;8;53%;1%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNW;8;43%;9%;3 Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;NNW;8;42%;9%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cooler with sunshine;60;37;NNW;10;43%;8%;3 Decatur;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;34;NW;8;42%;5%;3 Del Rio;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;39;NNW;14;28%;1%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;67;35;NNW;15;33%;1%;3 Denton;Sunny and cooler;58;32;NW;9;44%;7%;3 Dryden;Mostly sunny, breezy;63;40;WNW;14;27%;1%;3 Dumas;Plenty of sunshine;44;17;NNE;9;51%;1%;3 Edinburg;Breezy, not as warm;75;46;N;13;44%;25%;3 El Paso;Breezy in the a.m.;50;28;W;14;45%;0%;3 Ellington;Cooler;66;46;W;10;67%;56%;2 Falfurrias;Breezy and cooler;73;42;NNW;13;36%;13%;4 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;65;39;W;11;34%;26%;3 Fort Worth;Sunshine and cooler;59;36;NNW;9;41%;7%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and cooler;59;35;NNW;10;44%;7%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and cooler;60;37;NNW;10;42%;7%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;61;34;NNW;9;43%;8%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, breezy;62;31;W;13;29%;8%;3 Gainesville;Sunny and cooler;55;32;WNW;7;46%;6%;3 Galveston;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;52;NW;13;67%;63%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;63;34;WNW;10;39%;8%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny;66;37;W;11;36%;10%;3 Giddings;Partly sunny;67;40;WNW;9;39%;28%;3 Gilmer;A shower in the a.m.;62;37;NW;5;57%;71%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;29;ESE;8;41%;4%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;60;32;NW;10;39%;6%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;61;37;NNW;8;39%;8%;3 Greenville;Mostly sunny;59;35;NNW;8;46%;11%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;45;27;W;36;55%;0%;3 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;62;33;W;12;38%;7%;3 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;72;46;N;16;55%;45%;4 Hearne;Partly sunny;65;37;WNW;9;44%;28%;3 Hebbronville;Sunny and cooler;73;46;NNW;11;31%;7%;4 Henderson;A shower;64;37;NW;5;57%;85%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny;50;18;NE;7;44%;2%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;63;36;NW;10;45%;26%;3 Hondo;Not as warm;69;35;NW;12;28%;8%;3 Houston;Cooler;67;43;W;9;51%;42%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;69;46;W;11;47%;42%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Cooler;67;45;W;10;51%;41%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Cooler;67;42;WNW;10;54%;42%;2 Houston Clover;Cooler;67;44;W;10;52%;56%;2 Houston Hooks;Cooler;67;41;W;7;53%;42%;2 Houston Hull;Cooler;69;42;WNW;10;51%;41%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;67;42;WNW;8;52%;42%;2 Huntsville;Not as warm;66;38;W;7;48%;56%;3 Ingleside;Breezy, not as warm;72;41;NNW;14;42%;26%;3 Jacksonville;A shower in the a.m.;62;40;NW;5;52%;72%;3 Jasper;Cooler;63;37;WNW;7;72%;70%;2 Junction;Partly sunny;63;28;WSW;11;29%;6%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;69;36;NW;11;30%;8%;3 Kerrville;Breezy in the a.m.;64;29;WNW;12;28%;7%;3 Killeen;Mostly sunny;65;39;W;11;34%;26%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;64;36;W;11;38%;9%;3 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;75;39;NNW;15;38%;16%;4 La Grange;Not as warm;69;42;WNW;8;43%;25%;3 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;65;40;W;9;36%;10%;3 Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;60;36;NNW;8;44%;9%;3 Laredo;Sunny, not as warm;72;45;ENE;12;31%;2%;4 Llano;Breezy in the p.m.;63;32;WSW;12;34%;8%;3 Longview;Sunshine, a shower;64;37;NW;5;57%;82%;3 Lubbock;Breezy in the p.m.;51;23;W;13;39%;2%;3 Lufkin;A shower or two;66;36;WNW;6;56%;60%;3 Mcallen;Breezy and cooler;75;47;NNE;13;45%;25%;3 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;64;33;WNW;10;43%;11%;3 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;59;34;NNW;8;43%;9%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;60;37;NNW;8;43%;9%;3 Midland;Partly sunny, breezy;54;30;WSW;15;40%;0%;3 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, breezy;54;30;WSW;15;40%;0%;3 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;61;37;NW;9;45%;10%;3 Mineola;A shower in the a.m.;62;37;NNW;7;47%;57%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;32;NE;10;41%;6%;3 Mount Pleasant;A morning shower;60;37;NW;6;55%;71%;3 Nacogdoches;A shower;64;33;WNW;6;59%;81%;2 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;70;38;WNW;11;31%;10%;3 Odessa;Partly sunny, breezy;54;29;W;14;38%;0%;3 Orange;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;42;WNW;8;81%;98%;1 Palacios;Not as warm;68;44;N;12;54%;26%;3 Palestine;A shower or two;63;36;NW;7;49%;69%;3 Pampa;Plenty of sun;45;22;N;9;48%;1%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Plenty of sunshine;46;21;N;10;51%;2%;3 Paris;Plenty of sun;57;35;W;7;51%;16%;3 Pecos;Windy;57;29;W;20;35%;0%;3 Perryton;Sunny, but chilly;43;18;NNW;12;62%;2%;3 Plainview;Mostly sunny;48;20;ENE;9;48%;2%;3 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;73;38;NW;9;26%;8%;3 Port Aransas;Winds subsiding;71;51;NNW;16;50%;26%;3 Port Isabel;Not as warm;72;54;N;19;59%;60%;2 Port Lavaca;Not as warm;70;43;N;12;47%;26%;3 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;69;37;NW;9;30%;9%;3 Robstown;Not as warm;74;43;NNW;15;35%;16%;4 Rockport;Not as warm;72;46;NNW;14;42%;25%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;60;36;WNW;15;35%;1%;3 San Angelo;Breezy and cooler;59;30;WSW;14;36%;1%;3 San Antonio;Partly sunny, nice;70;36;NW;10;29%;8%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;72;38;NW;10;28%;8%;3 San Marcos;A morning shower;69;38;WNW;13;35%;41%;3 Seminole;Partly sunny, windy;53;28;W;16;38%;2%;3 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and cooler;55;33;W;7;51%;7%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;29;WSW;13;41%;0%;3 Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;59;27;W;14;37%;1%;3 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;33;WNW;11;36%;5%;3 Sulphur Springs;A morning shower;60;38;NW;7;48%;57%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;56;32;SW;14;35%;0%;3 Temple;A shower in the a.m.;65;37;W;11;39%;55%;3 Terrell;Mostly sunny;61;36;NNW;8;44%;11%;3 Tyler;Showers around;63;38;NW;7;52%;81%;3 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;36;N;13;29%;1%;3 Vernon;Sunny and cooler;52;31;E;5;43%;1%;3 Victoria;Not as warm;71;40;NW;11;43%;26%;3 Waco;Mostly sunny;65;33;WNW;10;42%;26%;3 Weslaco;Breezy and cooler;74;45;N;13;45%;13%;4 Wharton;Not as warm;68;41;NW;10;56%;27%;3 Wichita Falls;Sunny and cooler;53;32;SE;6;47%;2%;3 Wink;Partly sunny, breezy;55;28;W;15;35%;0%;3 Zapata;Not as warm;74;43;NE;10;33%;5%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather