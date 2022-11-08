TX Forecast for Thursday, November 10, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and warm;79;64;S;16;65%;1%;1 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and warm;78;65;S;17;70%;1%;1 Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;SE;10;66%;10%;4 Alpine;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;52;S;14;47%;0%;4 Amarillo;Increasingly windy;71;48;S;21;71%;6%;1 Angleton;Mostly sunny;83;65;ESE;9;72%;8%;4 Arlington;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;S;12;60%;5%;4 Austin;Mostly sunny;83;67;SSE;7;67%;44%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;84;65;SSE;9;65%;29%;3 Bay;Mostly sunny;84;66;ESE;8;77%;15%;4 Beaumont;Mostly sunny;85;59;ESE;7;69%;4%;4 Beeville;Mostly sunny;84;68;SE;9;69%;30%;4 Borger;Increasingly windy;73;53;S;19;68%;27%;1 Bowie;Sunshine and warm;81;63;SSE;14;65%;6%;4 Breckenridge;Clouds and sun, warm;82;65;SSE;14;61%;4%;2 Brenham;Warm with sunshine;85;65;SSE;6;64%;6%;4 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;SSE;10;64%;5%;4 Brownsville;Mostly sunny;86;69;ESE;10;67%;28%;5 Brownwood;Periods of sun;80;64;SSE;10;65%;4%;2 Burnet;Warm with sunshine;79;65;SSE;8;66%;44%;3 Canadian;Increasingly windy;72;56;S;17;78%;30%;1 Castroville;A shower in the a.m.;83;66;SE;9;64%;68%;2 Childress;Windy;76;61;S;18;69%;44%;1 Cleburne;Mostly sunny, warm;80;64;SSE;13;71%;27%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;86;65;SSE;9;63%;7%;4 Comanche;Partly sunny;81;64;S;10;66%;3%;2 Conroe;Mostly sunny;85;61;SE;7;66%;4%;4 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;84;69;ESE;12;68%;14%;4 Corsicana;Sunshine and warm;83;64;SSE;9;63%;5%;4 Cotulla;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;SE;10;59%;16%;3 Dalhart;Windy;73;43;SSW;23;60%;6%;3 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;SSE;9;64%;6%;4 Dallas Redbird;Warm with sunshine;82;64;S;9;64%;6%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;S;13;63%;5%;4 Decatur;Mostly sunny, warm;80;63;S;11;64%;6%;4 Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;82;68;SE;15;67%;56%;1 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A shower or two;81;67;SE;14;74%;80%;1 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;SSE;13;65%;5%;4 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;79;61;SE;13;68%;7%;2 Dumas;Mostly cloudy, windy;71;44;SSW;20;68%;6%;2 Edinburg;Sunshine and warm;89;69;ESE;10;59%;7%;4 El Paso;Mostly cloudy;79;48;W;8;32%;0%;3 Ellington;Mostly sunny;83;66;SE;9;74%;5%;4 Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;86;66;ESE;10;64%;27%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;S;11;67%;27%;4 Fort Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;S;12;61%;5%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and humid;81;64;S;14;65%;5%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Lots of sun, warm;83;66;S;14;59%;5%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;82;64;S;9;62%;5%;4 Fredericksburg;A morning shower;78;64;SSE;10;67%;57%;2 Gainesville;Lots of sun, warm;80;64;SSE;14;67%;6%;4 Galveston;Sunshine and nice;80;70;SE;10;77%;9%;4 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;81;65;SSE;9;65%;27%;4 Georgetown;Sunshine and warm;82;66;SSE;8;67%;28%;4 Giddings;Lots of sun, warm;83;64;SSE;6;65%;27%;4 Gilmer;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;6;72%;12%;3 Graham;Partial sunshine;82;64;SSE;9;61%;28%;3 Granbury;Breezy in the p.m.;82;66;SSE;11;59%;3%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunshine and warm;82;64;S;10;60%;5%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;81;63;SSE;8;63%;6%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;74;48;WSW;23;49%;0%;4 Hamilton;Breezy in the p.m.;81;64;SSE;11;65%;3%;4 Harlingen;Breezy in the p.m.;88;67;ESE;13;63%;27%;5 Hearne;Lots of sun, warm;85;64;SSE;7;63%;7%;4 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;85;66;SE;9;59%;27%;4 Henderson;Lots of sun, warm;83;60;SE;6;67%;10%;4 Hereford;Increasingly windy;72;46;SSW;18;65%;5%;2 Hillsboro;Warm with sunshine;82;64;S;13;61%;5%;4 Hondo;A shower or two;83;66;SE;10;64%;61%;2 Houston;Mostly sunny;84;65;SE;8;68%;5%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;84;65;SE;10;68%;5%;4 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;84;65;SE;10;69%;5%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;10;68%;5%;4 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;84;65;SE;9;69%;6%;4 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;85;63;SE;7;67%;4%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;9;67%;5%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;85;64;SE;9;68%;5%;4 Huntsville;Warm with sunshine;85;64;SSE;5;63%;4%;4 Ingleside;Mostly sunny;83;71;ESE;10;72%;35%;4 Jacksonville;Lots of sun, warm;81;62;SSE;6;66%;10%;4 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;84;54;ESE;5;68%;33%;4 Junction;Partly sunny, breezy;80;64;SSE;14;62%;27%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Humid;83;66;SE;9;68%;66%;3 Kerrville;A morning shower;79;64;SSE;10;69%;60%;2 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;82;65;S;11;67%;27%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;81;65;S;10;68%;5%;4 Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;87;67;ESE;10;69%;9%;4 La Grange;Mostly sunny;85;66;SSE;6;66%;27%;4 Lago Vista;Sunshine and warm;81;66;SSE;7;66%;44%;4 Lancaster;Warm with sunshine;82;64;S;8;64%;6%;4 Laredo;Clearing, very warm;87;69;SE;10;61%;26%;2 Llano;Warm with some sun;83;65;SSE;8;62%;27%;3 Longview;Periods of sun;83;60;SE;6;69%;12%;3 Lubbock;Increasingly windy;73;55;S;17;74%;29%;1 Lufkin;Mostly sunny;85;59;SE;6;64%;13%;4 Mcallen;Warm with sunshine;89;69;ESE;11;61%;7%;5 Mcgregor;Lots of sun, warm;83;65;S;13;65%;5%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;SSE;10;65%;6%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, warm;81;64;SSE;8;64%;6%;4 Midland;Increasingly windy;75;61;S;18;67%;6%;1 Midland Airpark;Increasingly windy;75;61;S;18;67%;6%;1 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, warm;82;63;S;9;66%;5%;4 Mineola;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;SE;5;68%;10%;4 Mineral Wells;Warm with sunshine;83;65;SSE;14;58%;5%;4 Mount Pleasant;Warm with some sun;82;60;SE;7;69%;14%;3 Nacogdoches;Warm with sunshine;83;57;SE;5;68%;13%;4 New Braunfels;A morning shower;83;66;SE;9;68%;68%;4 Odessa;Mostly cloudy, windy;75;58;S;19;67%;7%;1 Orange;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;E;6;65%;26%;4 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;83;68;ESE;13;75%;21%;4 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;83;63;SSE;7;63%;9%;4 Pampa;Mostly cloudy, windy;69;53;S;21;76%;28%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Breezy;73;54;S;16;72%;6%;1 Paris;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;SE;9;64%;30%;3 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warm;84;52;SSE;9;50%;6%;4 Perryton;Increasingly windy;71;50;S;23;79%;7%;1 Plainview;Breezy in the p.m.;68;49;S;14;80%;29%;1 Pleasanton;A shower in the a.m.;85;67;SE;7;65%;56%;2 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;82;73;ESE;10;75%;22%;4 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;84;72;SE;11;69%;8%;5 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;82;69;ESE;11;74%;23%;4 Randolph AFB;Humid with a shower;83;65;SE;9;68%;85%;3 Robstown;Sunshine and warm;86;69;SE;11;68%;12%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;83;72;ESE;10;72%;24%;4 Rocksprings;Winds subsiding;75;63;SSE;15;75%;41%;2 San Angelo;Breezy;80;65;SSE;15;60%;27%;1 San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;83;67;SE;9;67%;67%;3 San Antonio Stinson;A passing shower;84;68;SE;9;66%;85%;2 San Marcos;A morning shower;82;66;SSE;9;67%;61%;4 Seminole;Breezy;76;53;S;15;68%;8%;2 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;SSE;10;68%;8%;3 Snyder;Breezy;77;62;S;16;74%;42%;1 Sonora;Windy;78;64;SSE;18;68%;55%;1 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;81;63;SSE;10;62%;3%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunshine and warm;82;64;SSE;7;66%;11%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;64;S;16;64%;26%;1 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;S;11;64%;27%;4 Terrell;Sunshine and warm;82;63;SSE;8;66%;7%;4 Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;83;62;SE;7;66%;10%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny;81;65;SE;10;72%;26%;3 Vernon;Breezy and very warm;80;64;S;16;58%;27%;1 Victoria;Mostly sunny;85;67;ESE;9;72%;36%;4 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;83;65;S;12;64%;5%;4 Weslaco;Warm with sunshine;88;69;ESE;10;59%;28%;5 Wharton;Mostly sunny;85;65;SE;8;72%;12%;4 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;SSE;16;63%;7%;3 Wink;Winds subsiding;81;52;SSE;16;63%;7%;4 Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;89;70;ESE;8;59%;9%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather