TX Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and very warm;82;50;SSE;13;34%;2%;4

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;82;47;SSE;13;35%;2%;4

Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;86;71;SE;7;80%;66%;3

Alpine;Sunny and warmer;79;48;S;9;19%;0%;4

Amarillo;Sunny;68;38;E;11;35%;1%;4

Angleton;Warmer;83;70;SE;8;83%;62%;2

Arlington;Sunny and warmer;82;64;S;11;53%;8%;4

Austin;Sunny;84;69;SSE;7;71%;57%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;84;68;SE;9;75%;57%;4

Bay;Warmer;83;71;SE;7;88%;60%;2

Beaumont;Warmer;82;69;SE;7;85%;62%;3

Beeville;Partly sunny, warmer;84;72;SE;6;85%;66%;2

Borger;Sunny and pleasant;68;39;E;10;34%;1%;4

Bowie;Sunshine and warmer;80;55;SE;9;46%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;83;50;NNE;11;34%;1%;4

Brenham;Warmer with some sun;82;70;SE;5;83%;61%;2

Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;82;54;SSE;10;42%;1%;4

Brownsville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;73;SE;8;78%;44%;4

Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;86;54;SSE;9;43%;3%;4

Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;SSE;9;59%;84%;4

Canadian;Abundant sunshine;67;35;ENE;10;43%;1%;4

Castroville;Sunny;85;69;ESE;6;70%;55%;4

Childress;Sunny;73;44;NE;10;36%;1%;4

Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;81;63;SSE;11;58%;41%;4

College Station;Mostly sunny;79;70;SE;7;84%;60%;4

Comanche;Breezy in the a.m.;86;59;S;12;42%;25%;4

Conroe;Mostly sunny;81;67;SE;6;83%;44%;4

Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;9;84%;88%;2

Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;80;66;SSE;12;71%;26%;4

Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;88;72;E;6;67%;26%;4

Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;67;33;E;13;35%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Sunshine and warmer;80;65;SSE;10;56%;11%;4

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;81;64;SSE;10;58%;13%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Sunshine and warmer;81;64;SSE;13;54%;8%;4

Decatur;Sunny and warmer;81;58;SSE;11;44%;1%;4

Del Rio;Plenty of sun;84;64;ESE;7;59%;26%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;83;63;ESE;8;63%;41%;4

Denton;Warmer with sunshine;80;60;SSE;12;52%;25%;4

Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;E;7;35%;1%;4

Dumas;Breezy in the a.m.;64;34;E;13;39%;1%;4

Edinburg;Partly sunny, warmer;90;73;SE;7;66%;12%;5

El Paso;Warmer with sunshine;75;47;ESE;7;28%;0%;4

Ellington;An afternoon shower;82;71;SE;8;86%;64%;3

Falfurrias;Warmer with some sun;88;70;SE;7;76%;44%;4

Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;85;66;SSE;10;66%;84%;4

Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;81;62;S;11;47%;55%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;81;62;SSE;13;51%;55%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;84;64;S;11;44%;55%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;82;62;S;11;51%;26%;4

Fredericksburg;Sunny and very warm;84;63;S;10;63%;26%;4

Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;78;57;SSE;11;51%;1%;4

Galveston;Partly sunny, warmer;79;73;SE;9;88%;21%;3

Gatesville;Sunny and very warm;83;65;SSE;9;59%;80%;4

Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;SSE;9;68%;27%;4

Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;SE;5;85%;60%;4

Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;78;64;SSE;7;80%;55%;4

Graham;Sunny and warmer;83;49;NNE;8;37%;0%;4

Granbury;Sunny and warmer;84;61;SSE;10;45%;25%;4

Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;82;64;SSE;11;53%;41%;4

Greenville;Warmer;79;63;SSE;12;61%;26%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Windy and warmer;72;50;WSW;19;29%;0%;4

Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;10;50%;26%;4

Harlingen;Warmer;88;72;SE;10;77%;44%;5

Hearne;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;69;SE;7;81%;59%;4

Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;87;71;SE;6;70%;27%;4

Henderson;Sunny and warmer;78;65;SE;7;80%;56%;4

Hereford;Sunny;70;36;E;8;32%;1%;4

Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;82;66;SSE;12;59%;26%;4

Hondo;Sunshine;84;70;E;7;69%;55%;4

Houston;A shower in the p.m.;82;70;SE;6;82%;69%;2

Houston (Hobby Airport);An afternoon shower;82;72;SE;8;81%;74%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;An afternoon shower;82;70;SE;9;84%;67%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SE;8;81%;81%;3

Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;83;71;SE;8;80%;67%;2

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;6;83%;55%;2

Houston Hull;A t-storm around;84;70;SE;7;82%;45%;2

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;7;83%;55%;2

Huntsville;Warm with some sun;80;69;SE;5;81%;61%;2

Ingleside;Warmer with some sun;83;74;SE;7;86%;32%;3

Jacksonville;Sunny and warmer;77;67;SE;8;84%;56%;4

Jasper;A shower in the p.m.;80;67;SE;6;87%;58%;2

Junction;Plenty of sun;88;59;S;8;48%;41%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;84;70;ESE;7;76%;55%;4

Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;84;63;SSE;9;66%;42%;4

Killeen;Sunny and warmer;85;66;SSE;10;66%;84%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;84;67;SSE;10;64%;56%;4

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;87;71;SE;8;86%;64%;2

La Grange;Partly sunny;82;70;SE;4;86%;60%;3

Lago Vista;Sunshine;84;67;SSE;7;64%;27%;4

Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;10;61%;13%;4

Laredo;Sunny and very warm;88;72;SE;7;62%;26%;4

Llano;Plenty of sun;89;63;SSE;7;54%;55%;4

Longview;Sunny and warmer;79;65;SE;8;78%;55%;4

Lubbock;Warm with sunshine;75;42;E;9;31%;1%;4

Lufkin;Mostly sunny, humid;78;67;SE;5;85%;60%;3

Mcallen;Partly sunny, warmer;91;74;SE;8;62%;11%;5

Mcgregor;Warmer with sunshine;83;66;SSE;11;63%;55%;4

Mckinney;Warmer;78;63;SSE;12;59%;8%;4

Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;10;61%;26%;4

Midland;Plenty of sun;81;50;SSE;7;28%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;81;50;SSE;7;28%;0%;4

Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;11;63%;13%;4

Mineola;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;8;73%;55%;4

Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;84;58;SSE;11;43%;7%;4

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;8;69%;55%;4

Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;SE;6;87%;58%;4

New Braunfels;Partly sunny;84;69;ESE;8;74%;56%;4

Odessa;Sunshine and warmer;80;51;SSE;7;27%;0%;4

Orange;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;6;79%;42%;3

Palacios;Partly sunny, warmer;82;72;SE;9;87%;44%;3

Palestine;Sunny and warmer;78;67;SE;7;82%;56%;4

Pampa;Sunshine;66;38;E;12;35%;1%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny;67;36;E;11;38%;1%;4

Paris;Sunny and warmer;76;63;SE;11;60%;26%;4

Pecos;Sunny and warmer;83;43;ESE;7;25%;0%;4

Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;65;35;E;14;40%;1%;4

Plainview;Mostly sunny;71;38;E;8;36%;1%;4

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;85;72;E;5;74%;56%;4

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, warmer;81;75;SE;7;88%;19%;3

Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SE;8;81%;55%;4

Port Lavaca;Warmer with a shower;82;71;SE;9;85%;55%;3

Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;84;69;ESE;8;76%;56%;4

Robstown;Showers around;86;73;SE;8;84%;80%;2

Rockport;Warmer with some sun;82;74;SE;7;85%;32%;3

Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;82;62;SSE;10;55%;41%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;84;52;SSW;10;37%;25%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;84;70;ESE;7;75%;55%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;85;72;ESE;7;74%;56%;4

San Marcos;Mostly sunny;84;67;SE;9;71%;57%;4

Seminole;Sunny;79;44;SE;7;30%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the a.m.;78;60;SSE;13;53%;2%;4

Snyder;Sunny;78;47;ENE;8;33%;0%;4

Sonora;Sunny, nice and warm;83;58;SSE;10;49%;25%;4

Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;84;58;S;10;42%;3%;4

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;10;62%;19%;4

Sweetwater;Breezy in the a.m.;82;51;E;13;29%;1%;4

Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;83;67;SSE;12;69%;27%;4

Terrell;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SSE;11;66%;55%;4

Tyler;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SSE;10;75%;55%;4

Uvalde;Plenty of sun;82;67;ESE;6;71%;55%;4

Vernon;Mostly sunny;75;45;NNE;8;37%;1%;4

Victoria;Partly sunny, warmer;83;71;SE;7;87%;44%;3

Waco;Sunny and warmer;82;67;SSE;11;64%;26%;4

Weslaco;Partly sunny, warmer;89;73;SE;7;66%;13%;4

Wharton;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;7;87%;44%;2

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;49;N;11;40%;2%;4

Wink;Sunshine;83;48;ESE;6;28%;0%;4

Zapata;Sunny;89;73;SE;5;63%;9%;5

