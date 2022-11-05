TX Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and very warm;82;50;SSE;13;34%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the a.m.;82;47;SSE;13;35%;2%;4 Alice;Partly sunny, warmer;86;71;SE;7;80%;66%;3 Alpine;Sunny and warmer;79;48;S;9;19%;0%;4 Amarillo;Sunny;68;38;E;11;35%;1%;4 Angleton;Warmer;83;70;SE;8;83%;62%;2 Arlington;Sunny and warmer;82;64;S;11;53%;8%;4 Austin;Sunny;84;69;SSE;7;71%;57%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and warmer;84;68;SE;9;75%;57%;4 Bay;Warmer;83;71;SE;7;88%;60%;2 Beaumont;Warmer;82;69;SE;7;85%;62%;3 Beeville;Partly sunny, warmer;84;72;SE;6;85%;66%;2 Borger;Sunny and pleasant;68;39;E;10;34%;1%;4 Bowie;Sunshine and warmer;80;55;SE;9;46%;1%;4 Breckenridge;Breezy in the a.m.;83;50;NNE;11;34%;1%;4 Brenham;Warmer with some sun;82;70;SE;5;83%;61%;2 Bridgeport;Sunny and warmer;82;54;SSE;10;42%;1%;4 Brownsville;Partly sunny, warmer;87;73;SE;8;78%;44%;4 Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;86;54;SSE;9;43%;3%;4 Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;SSE;9;59%;84%;4 Canadian;Abundant sunshine;67;35;ENE;10;43%;1%;4 Castroville;Sunny;85;69;ESE;6;70%;55%;4 Childress;Sunny;73;44;NE;10;36%;1%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;81;63;SSE;11;58%;41%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny;79;70;SE;7;84%;60%;4 Comanche;Breezy in the a.m.;86;59;S;12;42%;25%;4 Conroe;Mostly sunny;81;67;SE;6;83%;44%;4 Corpus Christi;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;SE;9;84%;88%;2 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;80;66;SSE;12;71%;26%;4 Cotulla;Sunny and very warm;88;72;E;6;67%;26%;4 Dalhart;Sunshine and breezy;67;33;E;13;35%;1%;4 Dallas Love;Sunshine and warmer;80;65;SSE;10;56%;11%;4 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and warmer;81;64;SSE;10;58%;13%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunshine and warmer;81;64;SSE;13;54%;8%;4 Decatur;Sunny and warmer;81;58;SSE;11;44%;1%;4 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;84;64;ESE;7;59%;26%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;83;63;ESE;8;63%;41%;4 Denton;Warmer with sunshine;80;60;SSE;12;52%;25%;4 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;E;7;35%;1%;4 Dumas;Breezy in the a.m.;64;34;E;13;39%;1%;4 Edinburg;Partly sunny, warmer;90;73;SE;7;66%;12%;5 El Paso;Warmer with sunshine;75;47;ESE;7;28%;0%;4 Ellington;An afternoon shower;82;71;SE;8;86%;64%;3 Falfurrias;Warmer with some sun;88;70;SE;7;76%;44%;4 Fort Hood;Sunny and warmer;85;66;SSE;10;66%;84%;4 Fort Worth;Sunny and warmer;81;62;S;11;47%;55%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the p.m.;81;62;SSE;13;51%;55%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and warmer;84;64;S;11;44%;55%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny and warmer;82;62;S;11;51%;26%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny and very warm;84;63;S;10;63%;26%;4 Gainesville;Sunny and warmer;78;57;SSE;11;51%;1%;4 Galveston;Partly sunny, warmer;79;73;SE;9;88%;21%;3 Gatesville;Sunny and very warm;83;65;SSE;9;59%;80%;4 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;84;68;SSE;9;68%;27%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;80;69;SE;5;85%;60%;4 Gilmer;Sunny and warmer;78;64;SSE;7;80%;55%;4 Graham;Sunny and warmer;83;49;NNE;8;37%;0%;4 Granbury;Sunny and warmer;84;61;SSE;10;45%;25%;4 Grand Prairie;Sunny and warmer;82;64;SSE;11;53%;41%;4 Greenville;Warmer;79;63;SSE;12;61%;26%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and warmer;72;50;WSW;19;29%;0%;4 Hamilton;Sunny and very warm;85;62;S;10;50%;26%;4 Harlingen;Warmer;88;72;SE;10;77%;44%;5 Hearne;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;69;SE;7;81%;59%;4 Hebbronville;Some sun, pleasant;87;71;SE;6;70%;27%;4 Henderson;Sunny and warmer;78;65;SE;7;80%;56%;4 Hereford;Sunny;70;36;E;8;32%;1%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and warmer;82;66;SSE;12;59%;26%;4 Hondo;Sunshine;84;70;E;7;69%;55%;4 Houston;A shower in the p.m.;82;70;SE;6;82%;69%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);An afternoon shower;82;72;SE;8;81%;74%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;An afternoon shower;82;70;SE;9;84%;67%;3 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A p.m. t-storm;83;70;SE;8;81%;81%;3 Houston Clover;An afternoon shower;83;71;SE;8;80%;67%;2 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;6;83%;55%;2 Houston Hull;A t-storm around;84;70;SE;7;82%;45%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;7;83%;55%;2 Huntsville;Warm with some sun;80;69;SE;5;81%;61%;2 Ingleside;Warmer with some sun;83;74;SE;7;86%;32%;3 Jacksonville;Sunny and warmer;77;67;SE;8;84%;56%;4 Jasper;A shower in the p.m.;80;67;SE;6;87%;58%;2 Junction;Plenty of sun;88;59;S;8;48%;41%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;84;70;ESE;7;76%;55%;4 Kerrville;Sunny and very warm;84;63;SSE;9;66%;42%;4 Killeen;Sunny and warmer;85;66;SSE;10;66%;84%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and warmer;84;67;SSE;10;64%;56%;4 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;87;71;SE;8;86%;64%;2 La Grange;Partly sunny;82;70;SE;4;86%;60%;3 Lago Vista;Sunshine;84;67;SSE;7;64%;27%;4 Lancaster;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;10;61%;13%;4 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;88;72;SE;7;62%;26%;4 Llano;Plenty of sun;89;63;SSE;7;54%;55%;4 Longview;Sunny and warmer;79;65;SE;8;78%;55%;4 Lubbock;Warm with sunshine;75;42;E;9;31%;1%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, humid;78;67;SE;5;85%;60%;3 Mcallen;Partly sunny, warmer;91;74;SE;8;62%;11%;5 Mcgregor;Warmer with sunshine;83;66;SSE;11;63%;55%;4 Mckinney;Warmer;78;63;SSE;12;59%;8%;4 Mesquite;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;10;61%;26%;4 Midland;Plenty of sun;81;50;SSE;7;28%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Plenty of sun;81;50;SSE;7;28%;0%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;11;63%;13%;4 Mineola;Sunny and warmer;80;64;SSE;8;73%;55%;4 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;84;58;SSE;11;43%;7%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;8;69%;55%;4 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;77;65;SE;6;87%;58%;4 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;84;69;ESE;8;74%;56%;4 Odessa;Sunshine and warmer;80;51;SSE;7;27%;0%;4 Orange;A t-storm around;82;69;SE;6;79%;42%;3 Palacios;Partly sunny, warmer;82;72;SE;9;87%;44%;3 Palestine;Sunny and warmer;78;67;SE;7;82%;56%;4 Pampa;Sunshine;66;38;E;12;35%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny;67;36;E;11;38%;1%;4 Paris;Sunny and warmer;76;63;SE;11;60%;26%;4 Pecos;Sunny and warmer;83;43;ESE;7;25%;0%;4 Perryton;Sunny and pleasant;65;35;E;14;40%;1%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny;71;38;E;8;36%;1%;4 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny;85;72;E;5;74%;56%;4 Port Aransas;Partly sunny, warmer;81;75;SE;7;88%;19%;3 Port Isabel;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SE;8;81%;55%;4 Port Lavaca;Warmer with a shower;82;71;SE;9;85%;55%;3 Randolph AFB;Partial sunshine;84;69;ESE;8;76%;56%;4 Robstown;Showers around;86;73;SE;8;84%;80%;2 Rockport;Warmer with some sun;82;74;SE;7;85%;32%;3 Rocksprings;Sunny and very warm;82;62;SSE;10;55%;41%;4 San Angelo;Sunny and very warm;84;52;SSW;10;37%;25%;4 San Antonio;Mostly sunny;84;70;ESE;7;75%;55%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;85;72;ESE;7;74%;56%;4 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;84;67;SE;9;71%;57%;4 Seminole;Sunny;79;44;SE;7;30%;1%;4 Sherman-Denison;Breezy in the a.m.;78;60;SSE;13;53%;2%;4 Snyder;Sunny;78;47;ENE;8;33%;0%;4 Sonora;Sunny, nice and warm;83;58;SSE;10;49%;25%;4 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;84;58;S;10;42%;3%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warmer;79;64;SSE;10;62%;19%;4 Sweetwater;Breezy in the a.m.;82;51;E;13;29%;1%;4 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;83;67;SSE;12;69%;27%;4 Terrell;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SSE;11;66%;55%;4 Tyler;Sunny and warmer;79;66;SSE;10;75%;55%;4 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;82;67;ESE;6;71%;55%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny;75;45;NNE;8;37%;1%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny, warmer;83;71;SE;7;87%;44%;3 Waco;Sunny and warmer;82;67;SSE;11;64%;26%;4 Weslaco;Partly sunny, warmer;89;73;SE;7;66%;13%;4 Wharton;A t-storm around;82;70;SE;7;87%;44%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;49;N;11;40%;2%;4 Wink;Sunshine;83;48;ESE;6;28%;0%;4 Zapata;Sunny;89;73;SE;5;63%;9%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather