TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly cloudy;74;55;SSE;8;63%;3%;3

Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy;74;53;SSE;9;65%;3%;3

Alice;Rain, then a shower;71;64;ENE;10;91%;93%;1

Alpine;Partly sunny;71;50;SSE;7;47%;0%;5

Amarillo;Sunny and breezy;74;49;S;17;52%;1%;4

Angleton;Cooler with showers;68;62;E;9;88%;99%;1

Arlington;Becoming cloudy;78;56;S;7;58%;3%;4

Austin;A shower in the a.m.;75;60;SSE;6;70%;55%;2

Austin Bergstrom;Showers around;75;58;SSE;9;71%;60%;1

Bay;Cooler with showers;67;62;E;8;97%;99%;1

Beaumont;A couple of showers;72;58;NE;6;81%;96%;1

Beeville;Rain, then a shower;71;64;ENE;9;100%;93%;1

Borger;Sunny and windy;75;54;S;20;50%;2%;4

Bowie;High clouds;76;54;SSE;7;61%;2%;4

Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy;76;54;SSE;7;59%;2%;3

Brenham;A couple of showers;71;59;E;7;78%;93%;1

Bridgeport;Cloudy;77;53;S;6;61%;2%;2

Brownsville;Rain, then a shower;81;69;ESE;9;80%;93%;1

Brownwood;Cloudy;75;52;SE;6;64%;5%;2

Burnet;Cloudy;74;58;SSE;6;62%;7%;2

Canadian;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;53;S;15;53%;2%;4

Castroville;Showers around;73;60;E;7;74%;62%;1

Childress;Partly sunny, breezy;76;53;S;14;57%;3%;4

Cleburne;Becoming cloudy;76;56;S;7;65%;2%;4

College Station;A couple of showers;74;59;SE;8;68%;94%;2

Comanche;Cloudy;76;54;SSE;7;61%;5%;2

Conroe;A couple of showers;70;56;ESE;6;81%;93%;2

Corpus Christi;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;67;E;14;87%;88%;1

Corsicana;Plenty of clouds;77;56;S;6;61%;6%;2

Cotulla;A little a.m. rain;72;63;ENE;9;83%;56%;1

Dalhart;Sunny and windy;75;45;SSW;20;43%;1%;4

Dallas Love;Thickening clouds;77;57;SSE;6;61%;3%;4

Dallas Redbird;Becoming cloudy;77;56;S;6;61%;27%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Cloudy;77;57;SSE;7;59%;3%;2

Decatur;Cloudy;76;55;SSE;7;58%;2%;2

Del Rio;A shower in the a.m.;74;63;SE;9;74%;60%;1

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Showers around;73;62;SE;9;81%;64%;1

Denton;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SSE;8;61%;2%;3

Dryden;Cloudy;72;57;ESE;7;75%;6%;2

Dumas;Sunny and windy;73;49;SSW;19;51%;1%;4

Edinburg;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;ENE;6;82%;88%;1

El Paso;Sunny and nice;76;50;ESE;6;37%;0%;4

Ellington;A couple of showers;68;60;ENE;8;87%;94%;1

Falfurrias;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;8;92%;88%;1

Fort Hood;Cloudy;76;58;SSE;7;65%;3%;2

Fort Worth;Mostly cloudy;77;55;S;7;57%;2%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly cloudy;77;54;SSE;8;61%;2%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly cloudy;79;58;S;7;56%;2%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Becoming cloudy;77;54;S;6;61%;2%;4

Fredericksburg;A shower in the a.m.;71;53;SSE;6;71%;57%;1

Gainesville;Some sun;76;54;SSE;8;62%;1%;4

Galveston;Breezy with showers;71;67;ESE;14;81%;98%;1

Gatesville;Cloudy;76;57;SSE;6;60%;4%;2

Georgetown;A shower in the a.m.;75;58;SSE;6;64%;55%;2

Giddings;A couple of showers;71;57;SE;6;75%;94%;1

Gilmer;Thickening clouds;74;54;SSE;5;70%;28%;2

Graham;Increasing clouds;76;54;SSE;7;59%;2%;4

Granbury;Overcast;78;55;SSE;6;57%;2%;2

Grand Prairie;Becoming cloudy;78;56;S;7;57%;3%;4

Greenville;Turning out cloudy;76;54;SE;6;63%;3%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, breezy;69;51;SSE;13;48%;0%;4

Hamilton;Cloudy;75;55;SSE;6;61%;4%;2

Harlingen;Rain, then a shower;79;68;ESE;7;82%;93%;1

Hearne;Showers around;75;57;SSE;6;67%;62%;2

Hebbronville;Rain, a thunderstorm;69;63;NE;8;94%;86%;1

Henderson;Cloudy;76;54;S;6;66%;15%;2

Hereford;Sunny and breezy;73;47;S;15;54%;1%;4

Hillsboro;Cloudy;78;57;S;8;58%;2%;2

Hondo;Showers around;73;59;ESE;9;75%;62%;1

Houston;A couple of showers;70;60;ENE;7;82%;93%;1

Houston (Hobby Airport);A couple of showers;70;62;NE;8;81%;93%;1

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A couple of showers;69;61;ENE;7;83%;93%;1

Houston / Southwest Airport;A couple of showers;69;60;ENE;6;84%;94%;1

Houston Clover;A couple of showers;69;61;ENE;8;84%;95%;1

Houston Hooks;A couple of showers;70;58;E;6;84%;93%;1

Houston Hull;A couple of showers;70;60;E;6;82%;94%;1

Houston Intercontinental;A couple of showers;69;59;E;8;83%;93%;1

Huntsville;A couple of showers;73;57;SSE;5;72%;93%;2

Ingleside;Rain, then a shower;73;69;E;12;90%;99%;1

Jacksonville;Overcast;75;56;S;6;63%;15%;2

Jasper;A couple of showers;72;55;SE;5;79%;93%;1

Junction;Cloudy;74;55;S;7;69%;20%;1

Kellyusa Airport;A shower in the a.m.;72;60;E;8;74%;56%;1

Kerrville;A shower in the a.m.;71;55;SSE;6;76%;57%;1

Killeen;Cloudy;76;58;SSE;7;65%;3%;2

Killeen/Ft Hood;Cloudy;76;57;SSE;7;64%;3%;2

Kingsville Nas;Rain, then a shower;73;67;ENE;11;93%;97%;1

La Grange;A passing shower;71;59;E;6;77%;91%;1

Lago Vista;A shower in the a.m.;74;59;SSE;5;65%;56%;2

Lancaster;Becoming cloudy;76;55;S;6;63%;27%;3

Laredo;Low clouds;72;63;NE;9;86%;33%;1

Llano;Cloudy;77;55;SSE;6;64%;9%;2

Longview;Cloudy;76;54;SSE;5;68%;14%;2

Lubbock;Partly sunny, breezy;71;52;S;14;61%;1%;4

Lufkin;A couple of showers;75;55;SSE;6;68%;93%;1

Mcallen;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;69;ENE;7;81%;88%;1

Mcgregor;Considerable clouds;77;56;S;9;61%;3%;2

Mckinney;Mostly cloudy;77;55;SE;7;63%;2%;3

Mesquite;Considerable clouds;76;55;SSE;5;64%;4%;2

Midland;Mostly cloudy;72;55;S;9;67%;1%;3

Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;72;55;S;9;67%;1%;3

Midlothian;Cloudy;77;55;S;6;63%;27%;2

Mineola;Overcast;75;54;SE;4;68%;13%;2

Mineral Wells;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SSE;7;55%;2%;3

Mount Pleasant;Increasing clouds;74;53;SSE;6;69%;9%;2

Nacogdoches;Cloudy;75;52;S;5;67%;13%;2

New Braunfels;A shower in the a.m.;72;58;ESE;8;77%;56%;1

Odessa;Mostly cloudy;72;54;SSE;9;66%;1%;3

Orange;Showers, not as warm;71;58;NE;4;79%;100%;2

Palacios;Cooler with showers;70;64;ENE;14;87%;99%;1

Palestine;Cloudy;76;55;S;6;64%;14%;2

Pampa;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;51;S;16;49%;1%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and windy;76;53;S;20;51%;2%;4

Paris;Becoming cloudy;75;54;SE;7;58%;7%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny;77;47;ESE;5;57%;1%;4

Perryton;Sunny and windy;76;51;S;23;49%;2%;4

Plainview;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;48;S;15;59%;1%;4

Pleasanton;Not as warm;71;61;ENE;7;74%;56%;1

Port Aransas;Rain, then a shower;73;71;E;16;86%;100%;1

Port Isabel;Rain, then a shower;79;71;SE;11;82%;97%;2

Port Lavaca;Rain, then a shower;69;64;E;13;90%;98%;1

Randolph AFB;A shower in the a.m.;70;58;ESE;8;76%;56%;1

Robstown;Rain, then a shower;72;67;ENE;12;95%;93%;1

Rockport;Rain, then a shower;73;68;E;14;87%;100%;1

Rocksprings;A shower in the a.m.;69;57;SSE;8;79%;59%;1

San Angelo;Cloudy;74;54;S;8;67%;8%;1

San Antonio;A shower in the a.m.;72;60;E;8;73%;56%;1

San Antonio Stinson;Not as warm;72;61;E;8;74%;56%;1

San Marcos;Showers around;72;58;SE;8;74%;61%;1

Seminole;Partly sunny;72;51;SSE;8;61%;1%;4

Sherman-Denison;High clouds;76;55;SSE;7;62%;1%;4

Snyder;Mostly cloudy;71;52;S;9;74%;1%;3

Sonora;Cloudy;72;56;SSE;7;74%;18%;1

Stephenville;Overcast;75;53;SSE;7;58%;3%;2

Sulphur Springs;Becoming cloudy;75;55;SE;6;63%;11%;2

Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy;73;55;S;9;67%;26%;3

Temple;Cloudy;76;56;S;8;64%;4%;2

Terrell;Increasing clouds;76;55;SE;6;65%;5%;3

Tyler;Cloudy;76;55;SSE;6;63%;15%;2

Uvalde;Showers around;71;59;ESE;7;81%;63%;1

Vernon;Partly sunny;77;55;SSE;9;57%;2%;4

Victoria;Cooler with showers;69;62;ENE;9;94%;100%;1

Waco;Cloudy;77;56;S;9;62%;2%;2

Weslaco;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;69;ESE;5;80%;87%;1

Wharton;A couple of showers;68;60;ENE;7;89%;94%;1

Wichita Falls;Clouds and sun, nice;77;54;SSE;9;59%;2%;4

Wink;More clouds than sun;75;52;SE;8;61%;1%;4

Zapata;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;66;NE;6;84%;88%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather