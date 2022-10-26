TX Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Increasingly windy;77;53;S;18;52%;99%;4 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;78;52;S;18;53%;98%;4 Alice;Mostly cloudy;83;68;ESE;9;72%;50%;2 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;74;42;W;11;28%;0%;5 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy, windy;68;42;ENE;22;46%;98%;3 Angleton;Mostly sunny;79;65;ESE;9;58%;62%;5 Arlington;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;10;42%;79%;4 Austin;Increasing clouds;81;61;SE;7;59%;92%;5 Austin Bergstrom;Turning out cloudy;81;60;SE;9;61%;92%;5 Bay;Mostly sunny;79;65;E;8;68%;64%;5 Beaumont;Sunny and pleasant;78;59;ESE;7;54%;28%;4 Beeville;Increasing clouds;81;68;ESE;9;74%;54%;3 Borger;Mostly cloudy, windy;67;44;SE;22;46%;98%;2 Bowie;A t-storm around;73;50;ESE;14;47%;94%;4 Breckenridge;A t-storm around;78;52;SE;13;48%;99%;4 Brenham;Sunny and beautiful;79;62;SE;7;54%;70%;5 Bridgeport;A t-storm around;75;50;ESE;10;46%;94%;4 Brownsville;A t-storm around;84;74;ESE;11;73%;66%;1 Brownwood;Partly sunny, breezy;78;56;SSE;13;53%;99%;4 Burnet;Increasing clouds;78;58;SSE;8;57%;92%;5 Canadian;A strong t-storm;68;45;ESE;19;56%;96%;2 Castroville;Increasing clouds;80;62;SE;8;66%;92%;3 Childress;A strong t-storm;72;49;ESE;18;50%;98%;4 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;76;55;SE;11;48%;90%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny;80;62;SE;9;47%;68%;4 Comanche;Breezy in the a.m.;78;56;SSE;12;51%;99%;4 Conroe;Sunny and delightful;80;58;SE;6;49%;83%;4 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;81;71;ESE;13;69%;57%;3 Corsicana;Sunny and beautiful;78;56;SE;10;42%;66%;4 Cotulla;Turning cloudy;82;65;ESE;9;65%;47%;3 Dalhart;Partly sunny, windy;65;40;N;17;39%;87%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;75;54;ESE;9;44%;71%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;9;42%;71%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;75;54;ESE;11;43%;79%;4 Decatur;A t-storm around;74;50;ESE;11;46%;94%;4 Del Rio;Breezy;80;61;SE;13;67%;96%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;79;58;SE;14;71%;98%;2 Denton;Breezy in the p.m.;75;51;E;12;45%;80%;4 Dryden;Mostly sunny;79;52;E;8;56%;95%;5 Dumas;Windy;65;40;N;18;45%;88%;4 Edinburg;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;ESE;10;71%;66%;1 El Paso;Sunshine and windy;74;44;NNW;17;32%;0%;5 Ellington;Mostly sunny, nice;77;66;ESE;9;57%;60%;5 Falfurrias;A t-storm around;82;69;ESE;8;74%;65%;1 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;10;52%;91%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;75;53;SE;10;41%;91%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;53;ESE;13;44%;91%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;76;53;SE;12;40%;91%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;9;44%;91%;4 Fredericksburg;Turning cloudy;77;55;SSE;9;65%;90%;5 Gainesville;A t-storm around;72;50;E;13;49%;86%;4 Galveston;Sunny and nice;76;68;ESE;11;58%;70%;5 Gatesville;Sunshine and nice;78;59;SE;9;49%;92%;4 Georgetown;Increasing clouds;80;59;SE;8;57%;92%;4 Giddings;Mostly sunny;79;60;SE;6;58%;73%;5 Gilmer;Sunny and delightful;74;51;E;6;45%;56%;4 Graham;A t-storm around;77;52;SE;10;49%;99%;4 Granbury;Mostly sunny;77;54;SE;11;45%;93%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;76;54;SE;10;42%;79%;4 Greenville;Sunny and pleasant;74;51;E;10;44%;62%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunshine;65;39;NW;30;38%;1%;5 Hamilton;Sunshine and breezy;77;58;SSE;13;51%;92%;4 Harlingen;A t-storm around;82;72;ESE;12;74%;65%;1 Hearne;Sunny and pleasant;81;60;SE;7;50%;58%;4 Hebbronville;Mostly cloudy;81;69;ESE;9;70%;49%;1 Henderson;Sunny and nice;77;51;ESE;6;42%;61%;4 Hereford;Partly sunny, windy;66;42;NW;18;44%;88%;4 Hillsboro;Sunny and delightful;77;58;SE;10;43%;78%;4 Hondo;Turning out cloudy;79;62;SE;9;67%;92%;3 Houston;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;ESE;7;51%;70%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny;78;66;ESE;9;53%;70%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;79;65;ESE;9;54%;62%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;E;9;54%;70%;5 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;78;65;ESE;9;54%;70%;5 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;80;62;SE;7;52%;69%;5 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;82;65;ESE;8;53%;71%;5 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;80;62;ESE;8;51%;69%;5 Huntsville;Sunny and nice;81;59;SE;5;44%;78%;4 Ingleside;Increasing clouds;79;72;ESE;11;73%;52%;3 Jacksonville;Sunny and nice;76;55;SE;6;38%;64%;4 Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;ESE;6;47%;27%;4 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;79;54;SSE;11;60%;98%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Turning out cloudy;79;61;SE;9;67%;92%;3 Kerrville;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;SSE;9;73%;89%;4 Killeen;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;SSE;10;52%;91%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Turning cloudy;79;58;SE;10;53%;91%;4 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;82;71;ESE;10;77%;57%;2 La Grange;Mostly sunny;81;62;SE;6;60%;74%;5 Lago Vista;Thickening clouds;79;59;SSE;7;57%;90%;5 Lancaster;Sunny and pleasant;75;53;SE;8;45%;69%;4 Laredo;Very warm;83;67;ESE;10;63%;30%;2 Llano;Increasing clouds;81;58;SSE;8;58%;92%;5 Longview;Sunny and nice;76;51;E;7;43%;85%;4 Lubbock;A strong t-storm;71;45;NNW;19;47%;97%;4 Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;80;54;SE;6;41%;56%;4 Mcallen;A t-storm around;84;73;ESE;10;70%;65%;1 Mcgregor;Breezy in the p.m.;78;58;SE;12;48%;78%;4 Mckinney;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;E;10;46%;68%;4 Mesquite;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;ESE;8;45%;67%;4 Midland;Sunshine and breezy;78;47;NW;14;45%;95%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunshine and breezy;78;47;NW;14;45%;95%;4 Midlothian;Sunny and delightful;76;54;SE;8;46%;69%;4 Mineola;Sunny and nice;75;52;E;6;42%;69%;4 Mineral Wells;Breezy with sunshine;76;52;SE;13;39%;92%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and beautiful;73;50;E;7;44%;100%;4 Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;79;50;SE;6;43%;66%;4 New Braunfels;Turning out cloudy;80;63;SE;9;64%;91%;4 Odessa;Breezy in the p.m.;78;45;NW;13;42%;95%;5 Orange;Sunny and nice;77;58;ESE;6;52%;27%;4 Palacios;Breezy in the p.m.;80;68;ESE;12;68%;65%;5 Palestine;Sunny and beautiful;79;55;ESE;7;39%;57%;4 Pampa;A strong t-storm;66;44;S;21;55%;99%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A strong t-storm;67;45;SSE;22;49%;90%;3 Paris;Sunny and pleasant;72;52;E;10;44%;70%;4 Pecos;Breezy in the p.m.;83;47;NNW;11;38%;5%;5 Perryton;A strong t-storm;65;42;SE;25;55%;98%;4 Plainview;A strong t-storm;68;43;NNW;21;47%;99%;2 Pleasanton;Increasing clouds;81;62;ESE;7;63%;83%;3 Port Aransas;Increasing clouds;78;74;SE;12;74%;52%;3 Port Isabel;A t-storm around;82;75;SE;14;74%;66%;1 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;67;ESE;11;68%;64%;5 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, nice;79;63;SE;9;64%;92%;3 Robstown;Breezy in the p.m.;82;68;ESE;12;71%;57%;3 Rockport;Becoming cloudy;79;71;ESE;11;71%;52%;4 Rocksprings;Breezy;72;53;SSE;14;71%;98%;2 San Angelo;Breezy;79;50;S;13;57%;98%;2 San Antonio;Turning out cloudy;79;61;SE;9;66%;91%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Becoming cloudy;80;62;SE;8;64%;92%;3 San Marcos;Increasing clouds;80;62;SE;9;62%;92%;5 Seminole;Mostly sunny, windy;75;44;NW;18;43%;85%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;72;51;E;11;49%;69%;4 Snyder;A strong t-storm;76;48;SSW;19;53%;98%;4 Sonora;Breezy with some sun;77;50;SSE;14;65%;98%;3 Stephenville;Turning out cloudy;76;54;SSE;10;47%;92%;4 Sulphur Springs;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;E;8;43%;70%;4 Sweetwater;A strong t-storm;78;50;S;18;53%;96%;4 Temple;Breezy in the p.m.;79;59;SE;11;51%;90%;4 Terrell;Sunny and nice;74;52;ESE;9;45%;62%;4 Tyler;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ESE;8;40%;57%;4 Uvalde;Increasing clouds;79;56;ESE;9;70%;92%;3 Vernon;A t-storm around;74;52;ESE;17;49%;99%;4 Victoria;Partly sunny;80;67;E;10;71%;65%;5 Waco;Sunny and nice;79;56;SE;11;47%;86%;4 Weslaco;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;73;ESE;10;68%;68%;1 Wharton;Mostly sunny;81;63;E;7;62%;72%;5 Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;74;52;E;16;50%;99%;4 Wink;Breezy in the p.m.;81;47;NNW;11;37%;84%;5 Zapata;Partly sunny;84;70;ESE;8;65%;48%;2 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather