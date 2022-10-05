TX Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny, warm;89;59;SE;7;36%;2%;5 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;SE;7;40%;2%;5 Alice;Clouds and sun;90;66;ESE;8;56%;32%;5 Alpine;Partly sunny;73;52;SE;8;59%;44%;5 Amarillo;A stray t-shower;71;54;E;8;65%;89%;4 Angleton;Partly sunny;88;65;S;7;59%;8%;6 Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;ENE;5;35%;2%;5 Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;ESE;5;40%;1%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny;92;61;ESE;6;45%;1%;6 Bay;Partly sunny;87;65;S;6;64%;10%;6 Beaumont;Partly sunny;89;63;SSW;6;56%;10%;6 Beeville;Some sun;89;66;SSE;6;56%;33%;6 Borger;A stray t-shower;73;55;NW;6;62%;55%;4 Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;ENE;5;35%;3%;5 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;90;57;SE;5;34%;2%;5 Brenham;Mostly sunny, warm;90;63;SSE;5;48%;10%;6 Bridgeport;Partly sunny, warm;89;58;NE;5;35%;2%;5 Brownsville;A t-storm around;89;70;E;8;61%;88%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, warm;89;56;E;6;38%;3%;6 Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;90;61;E;6;36%;2%;6 Canadian;A stray t-shower;75;53;NNW;6;61%;80%;4 Castroville;Mostly sunny;90;64;SE;6;45%;3%;6 Childress;Some sun;81;61;ENE;8;46%;16%;5 Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;E;6;36%;2%;5 College Station;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;SSE;6;44%;12%;6 Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;91;60;ESE;5;33%;3%;6 Conroe;Mostly sunny;90;60;SE;5;48%;10%;6 Corpus Christi;Breezy in the p.m.;88;69;ESE;11;61%;35%;5 Corsicana;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;E;5;38%;2%;5 Cotulla;Partly sunny;90;67;SE;7;50%;7%;6 Dalhart;A stray t-shower;69;53;W;7;62%;88%;4 Dallas Love;Partly sunny, warm;90;66;NE;5;36%;2%;5 Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;90;63;ENE;5;34%;2%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny, warm;90;64;NE;6;34%;2%;5 Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;89;61;ENE;5;32%;2%;5 Del Rio;Partly sunny;89;65;SSE;8;54%;3%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;86;64;SE;8;55%;2%;6 Denton;Partly sunny, warm;91;58;NE;6;38%;2%;5 Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;62;SSE;10;50%;10%;6 Dumas;A stray t-shower;69;52;WNW;6;65%;55%;4 Edinburg;A t-storm around;90;69;E;7;55%;93%;6 El Paso;A shower and t-storm;76;60;E;9;58%;95%;2 Ellington;Partly sunny;88;66;S;7;60%;8%;6 Falfurrias;Partly sunny;87;66;E;7;61%;85%;5 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;E;6;37%;1%;6 Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;NNE;5;34%;2%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;6;36%;2%;5 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;91;64;E;6;34%;2%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;91;57;SSW;5;38%;2%;5 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;87;56;ESE;6;43%;2%;6 Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;6;36%;5%;5 Galveston;Partly sunny;84;72;S;8;65%;7%;6 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;ENE;6;35%;1%;6 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;ESE;6;39%;1%;6 Giddings;Mostly sunny;91;62;SE;5;47%;10%;6 Gilmer;Partly sunny, warm;88;58;N;5;45%;6%;5 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;90;56;E;5;34%;2%;5 Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;90;59;E;5;36%;2%;5 Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;91;62;ENE;5;35%;2%;5 Greenville;Partly sunny, warm;91;58;NE;7;37%;2%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly cloudy, windy;67;56;ESE;20;70%;29%;2 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, warm;90;59;E;6;35%;1%;6 Harlingen;A t-storm around;88;69;E;9;60%;93%;6 Hearne;Mostly sunny, warm;92;60;ESE;4;44%;13%;6 Hebbronville;Partly sunny;87;68;ESE;7;51%;82%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny, warm;90;60;ESE;5;42%;6%;5 Hereford;A stray t-shower;69;53;NE;8;65%;74%;3 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;ENE;6;34%;2%;5 Hondo;Mostly sunny;90;63;SE;7;45%;3%;6 Houston;Partly sunny;89;66;S;6;51%;8%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;90;67;S;7;51%;8%;6 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;89;69;S;7;53%;8%;6 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;90;65;S;6;54%;8%;6 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;88;65;S;7;54%;8%;6 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;90;62;S;5;50%;10%;6 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;91;65;S;6;53%;8%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;90;63;SSE;6;51%;9%;6 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, warm;92;61;SE;5;44%;10%;6 Ingleside;Clouds and sun;86;70;ESE;10;68%;34%;6 Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;ENE;5;38%;5%;5 Jasper;Mostly sunny, warm;90;57;SE;6;49%;4%;6 Junction;Mostly sunny;88;55;ESE;6;44%;2%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;89;64;SE;7;47%;3%;6 Kerrville;Warm with sunshine;88;57;ESE;6;46%;2%;6 Killeen;Mostly sunny, warm;93;62;E;6;37%;1%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;E;6;37%;1%;6 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny;89;67;E;9;63%;83%;5 La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;SE;5;48%;8%;6 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warm;92;62;E;5;38%;2%;6 Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;NNE;5;36%;2%;5 Laredo;Mostly cloudy;90;70;ESE;7;49%;28%;7 Llano;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;E;5;42%;2%;6 Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;90;59;N;5;44%;7%;5 Lubbock;A stray t-shower;76;56;E;8;61%;88%;4 Lufkin;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;SE;5;45%;4%;6 Mcallen;A t-storm around;91;70;E;7;55%;93%;6 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;E;6;37%;1%;6 Mckinney;Partly sunny, warm;91;60;NE;6;39%;2%;5 Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;89;62;NE;5;38%;2%;5 Midland;Partial sunshine;81;59;E;8;51%;15%;6 Midland Airpark;Partial sunshine;81;59;E;8;51%;15%;6 Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;ESE;5;35%;2%;5 Mineola;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;N;5;41%;5%;5 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;91;61;E;5;32%;2%;5 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny, warm;89;57;NNE;7;42%;6%;5 Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, warm;91;55;SE;5;45%;5%;6 New Braunfels;Sunshine and warm;91;63;ESE;7;45%;2%;6 Odessa;Partly sunny;81;59;ESE;9;51%;14%;6 Orange;Mostly sunny;88;63;SSW;5;54%;10%;6 Palacios;Partly sunny, nice;87;68;SSE;9;66%;15%;6 Palestine;Mostly sunny, warm;92;59;NE;5;41%;5%;6 Pampa;A stray t-shower;73;54;E;7;59%;88%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A stray t-shower;74;53;NW;7;61%;55%;4 Paris;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;NNE;7;39%;6%;5 Pecos;Partly sunny;83;56;SSE;9;54%;30%;5 Perryton;A stray t-shower;75;51;WSW;7;55%;50%;4 Plainview;A stray t-shower;72;54;ENE;8;59%;88%;3 Pleasanton;Partly sunny;91;64;SSE;5;47%;3%;6 Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;83;73;ESE;10;70%;44%;6 Port Isabel;A thundershower;86;72;E;9;63%;96%;6 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;86;68;SSE;9;63%;18%;6 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;90;63;ESE;6;46%;3%;6 Robstown;Partly sunny;89;68;ESE;10;58%;33%;5 Rockport;Nice with some sun;86;71;SE;9;66%;32%;6 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;84;60;SE;7;48%;0%;6 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;SE;6;44%;2%;6 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;90;65;SE;6;46%;3%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;91;65;SE;7;46%;3%;6 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;91;63;ESE;6;44%;2%;6 Seminole;Partly sunny;77;55;E;8;58%;25%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny, warm;90;62;ENE;7;38%;6%;5 Snyder;Partly sunny;81;59;E;6;47%;12%;5 Sonora;Mostly sunny;86;56;ESE;7;47%;1%;6 Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;90;59;SE;5;32%;2%;5 Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;NE;6;39%;7%;5 Sweetwater;Partly sunny;85;62;SE;7;38%;6%;5 Temple;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;E;7;39%;1%;6 Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;90;61;NE;5;37%;2%;5 Tyler;Mostly sunny, warm;91;62;N;6;39%;6%;5 Uvalde;Partly sunny;86;64;SE;6;52%;0%;6 Vernon;Partly sunny;87;62;ENE;6;36%;8%;5 Victoria;Partly sunny;90;65;SSE;7;61%;16%;6 Waco;Mostly sunny, warm;92;58;E;6;41%;1%;6 Weslaco;A t-storm around;90;69;E;8;54%;93%;6 Wharton;Partly sunny;89;65;S;6;61%;11%;6 Wichita Falls;Warm with some sun;88;62;E;6;35%;8%;5 Wink;Some sun;82;58;SE;11;51%;17%;5 Zapata;Clouds and sun;91;70;ESE;6;52%;60%;7