TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;86;57;SE;8;28%;0%;6 Abilene Dyess;Sunshine;87;55;SSE;7;30%;0%;6 Alice;Variable clouds;89;62;SSE;6;49%;9%;4 Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;79;54;SSE;7;46%;1%;7 Amarillo;Abundant sunshine;82;53;SSE;12;28%;2%;5 Angleton;Partly sunny;87;58;SSW;7;47%;5%;6 Arlington;Mostly sunny;86;58;ESE;6;35%;2%;6 Austin;Partly sunny;88;59;ENE;5;31%;2%;6 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;88;55;ENE;6;37%;2%;6 Bay;Episodes of sunshine;87;58;S;6;54%;6%;6 Beaumont;Partly sunny;87;58;NE;6;47%;4%;6 Beeville;Sun and clouds;88;62;SE;5;45%;8%;4 Borger;Plenty of sun;84;56;SSE;10;26%;2%;5 Bowie;Plenty of sun;85;53;SE;6;34%;2%;5 Breckenridge;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;SE;5;30%;0%;6 Brenham;Partly sunny;88;58;NE;5;39%;8%;6 Bridgeport;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;SE;6;35%;0%;5 Brownsville;Variable cloudiness;89;66;ENE;8;53%;9%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny;86;52;ESE;6;30%;2%;6 Burnet;Partly sunny;87;57;E;6;30%;2%;6 Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;83;51;SSE;9;30%;1%;5 Castroville;Some sun;88;59;ESE;6;38%;2%;6 Childress;Plenty of sunshine;84;53;SE;8;28%;0%;5 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;86;57;E;6;35%;0%;6 College Station;Partly sunny;90;60;NE;6;36%;8%;6 Comanche;Mostly sunny;87;55;SE;6;30%;1%;6 Conroe;Partly sunny;88;56;NE;5;42%;7%;6 Corpus Christi;Variable cloudiness;88;64;SE;8;49%;8%;4 Corsicana;Mostly sunny;89;58;ENE;6;37%;0%;6 Cotulla;Nice with some sun;88;64;ESE;6;44%;0%;5 Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;50;SSE;14;33%;44%;5 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;87;61;ESE;5;35%;1%;6 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;87;58;ESE;6;34%;0%;6 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;86;60;ESE;7;34%;2%;6 Decatur;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;SE;6;31%;2%;5 Del Rio;Sunshine and nice;86;64;SSE;8;51%;1%;6 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;84;62;SSE;8;51%;1%;6 Denton;Plenty of sunshine;86;54;ESE;6;38%;2%;5 Dryden;Mostly sunny;84;61;ESE;10;50%;1%;6 Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;81;52;SSE;13;31%;4%;5 Edinburg;Variable cloudiness;90;66;E;6;48%;11%;6 El Paso;A shower in the a.m.;83;60;ESE;9;36%;95%;6 Ellington;Partly sunny;86;64;ESE;8;46%;5%;6 Falfurrias;Variable clouds;87;62;SE;6;51%;9%;5 Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;57;E;6;31%;1%;6 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;86;58;SE;6;33%;2%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;86;55;ESE;6;37%;2%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;87;59;SE;6;32%;0%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;87;54;ESE;5;38%;0%;6 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;83;51;SE;5;37%;2%;6 Gainesville;Plenty of sunshine;86;53;SE;6;36%;2%;5 Galveston;Partly sunny;82;70;WNW;8;52%;6%;6 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;86;54;E;6;32%;1%;6 Georgetown;Partly sunny;88;55;ENE;6;33%;2%;6 Giddings;Partly sunny;87;56;ENE;5;40%;8%;6 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;85;54;ENE;5;44%;2%;6 Graham;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;SE;6;31%;0%;6 Granbury;Mostly sunny;86;54;E;6;34%;2%;6 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;87;58;ESE;6;34%;2%;6 Greenville;Mostly sunny;87;54;E;7;37%;2%;5 Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;73;57;ESE;19;42%;2%;6 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;86;55;SE;6;32%;1%;6 Harlingen;Mostly cloudy, nice;89;65;ENE;8;51%;10%;6 Hearne;Partly sunny;89;55;ENE;5;39%;9%;6 Hebbronville;Variable cloudiness;87;63;SE;6;47%;12%;5 Henderson;Mostly sunny;87;56;ENE;6;39%;2%;6 Hereford;Mostly sunny;81;50;S;10;33%;0%;5 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;88;58;E;6;32%;0%;6 Hondo;Partly sunny;88;58;SE;7;38%;1%;6 Houston;Partly sunny;88;62;E;6;41%;5%;6 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;89;64;SE;7;40%;5%;6 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;88;64;ESE;8;41%;5%;6 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;88;60;SSW;7;43%;5%;6 Houston Clover;Partly sunny;87;62;SSW;7;42%;5%;6 Houston Hooks;Partly sunny;88;57;NE;6;42%;7%;6 Houston Hull;Partly sunny;89;60;S;7;42%;5%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny;88;59;ENE;6;42%;5%;6 Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;90;58;ENE;5;39%;7%;6 Ingleside;More clouds than sun;86;67;ESE;8;56%;9%;6 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;86;59;ENE;6;35%;1%;6 Jasper;Partly sunny;88;54;NE;6;46%;2%;6 Junction;Mostly sunny;86;53;ESE;6;37%;3%;6 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;87;59;ESE;7;40%;3%;6 Kerrville;Partly sunny;84;52;ESE;5;39%;3%;6 Killeen;Partly sunny;90;57;E;6;31%;1%;6 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny;88;56;E;6;31%;1%;6 Kingsville Nas;Variable cloudiness;89;62;SE;7;52%;9%;4 La Grange;Partly sunny;89;56;E;5;44%;7%;6 Lago Vista;Partly sunny;88;58;E;5;31%;2%;6 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;86;56;E;6;35%;1%;6 Laredo;Mostly cloudy;87;68;SE;6;47%;3%;3 Llano;Mostly sunny;87;53;E;5;34%;2%;6 Longview;Mostly sunny;87;55;ENE;6;41%;2%;6 Lubbock;Plenty of sunshine;82;53;SE;9;32%;2%;6 Lufkin;Partly sunny;89;56;NE;6;40%;1%;6 Mcallen;Variable cloudiness;90;67;E;7;48%;11%;6 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;88;54;E;6;34%;0%;6 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;86;54;ESE;6;39%;1%;5 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;86;57;E;5;37%;1%;6 Midland;Sunny;83;57;SSE;8;36%;1%;6 Midland Airpark;Sunny;83;57;SSE;8;36%;1%;6 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;86;56;E;6;34%;0%;6 Mineola;Mostly sunny;87;54;E;5;40%;3%;6 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;86;55;ESE;6;31%;2%;6 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;86;52;E;7;40%;2%;5 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;88;53;NE;6;42%;1%;6 New Braunfels;Partly sunny;88;58;NE;7;35%;1%;6 Odessa;Sunny;83;58;S;10;38%;0%;6 Orange;Partly sunny;86;57;NE;6;47%;4%;6 Palacios;Sun and clouds;87;62;ESE;8;54%;7%;7 Palestine;Partly sunny;90;58;ENE;7;38%;2%;6 Pampa;Plenty of sunshine;81;52;SSE;12;25%;1%;5 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Sunny and warm;84;53;SSE;11;28%;2%;5 Paris;Plenty of sunshine;87;55;ESE;7;38%;2%;5 Pecos;Sunshine;85;57;SE;10;43%;0%;6 Perryton;Sunshine;84;52;SSE;13;27%;2%;5 Plainview;Sunshine;81;48;SSE;8;31%;2%;5 Pleasanton;Periods of sun;89;61;ESE;5;38%;1%;6 Port Aransas;Variable cloudiness;84;72;E;9;54%;10%;5 Port Isabel;More clouds than sun;86;69;ENE;9;53%;9%;6 Port Lavaca;Sunny intervals;85;64;SSE;7;51%;7%;7 Randolph AFB;Some sun, pleasant;87;57;ENE;6;37%;2%;6 Robstown;Mostly cloudy;88;63;SSE;7;46%;8%;4 Rockport;More clouds than sun;86;68;ESE;8;53%;9%;6 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;82;58;SSE;6;40%;2%;6 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;87;53;SSE;6;34%;1%;6 San Antonio;Partly sunny;87;59;E;7;40%;2%;6 San Antonio Stinson;Partial sunshine;89;60;E;7;37%;2%;6 San Marcos;Partly sunny;88;57;NE;7;35%;2%;6 Seminole;Sunshine;81;52;SE;8;38%;1%;6 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and warm;87;56;SE;7;37%;2%;5 Snyder;Abundant sunshine;83;56;SSE;7;31%;1%;6 Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;84;55;SE;7;38%;2%;6 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;85;54;SE;6;30%;2%;6 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;86;55;E;6;38%;3%;5 Sweetwater;Abundant sunshine;86;59;SSE;8;26%;0%;6 Temple;Partly sunny;87;54;E;7;35%;1%;6 Terrell;Mostly sunny;87;56;E;6;37%;1%;6 Tyler;Mostly sunny;88;57;ENE;7;38%;2%;6 Uvalde;Nice with some sun;85;60;SE;6;46%;1%;6 Vernon;Plenty of sun;87;52;SE;7;27%;0%;5 Victoria;Clouds and sun;89;60;SSE;6;50%;7%;7 Waco;Mostly sunny;89;55;ENE;6;37%;0%;6 Weslaco;Variable cloudiness;89;66;ENE;7;47%;11%;6 Wharton;Clouds and sun;87;58;SE;6;50%;6%;6 Wichita Falls;Plenty of sunshine;87;54;SE;7;30%;1%;5 Wink;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;SSE;11;43%;0%;6 Zapata;More clouds than sun;89;67;ESE;5;48%;5%;5