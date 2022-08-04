Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Saturday, August 6, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Clouds and sun, warm;102;78;ESE;10;35%;8%;11

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny and hot;102;77;ESE;10;30%;9%;11

Alice;A t-storm around;98;73;SE;11;60%;55%;10

Alpine;Mostly sunny;92;69;SE;8;31%;0%;12

Amarillo;Partly sunny and hot;97;71;S;10;48%;31%;11

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;89;74;SE;6;73%;97%;3

Arlington;Hot with some sun;101;79;SSE;9;39%;12%;11

Austin;Clouds and sun, warm;101;75;SSE;5;50%;33%;10

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;100;74;SSE;9;53%;44%;9

Bay;A shower and t-storm;87;74;SE;6;78%;97%;4

Beaumont;A thunderstorm;88;77;ESE;6;75%;85%;3

Beeville;Partly sunny;98;73;SE;9;55%;44%;9

Borger;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;S;9;42%;30%;11

Bowie;Warm with some sun;100;75;SE;8;42%;8%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;8;32%;8%;11

Brenham;A thundershower;96;75;SSE;7;56%;85%;5

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warm;102;77;SE;7;38%;8%;11

Brownsville;A t-storm around;97;79;SE;13;58%;48%;12

Brownwood;Clouds and sun, warm;100;75;SSE;9;38%;8%;10

Burnet;Clouds and sun, warm;98;74;SSE;8;43%;27%;10

Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;S;9;47%;14%;11

Castroville;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SE;8;45%;23%;10

Childress;Partly sunny and hot;101;77;SSE;6;40%;19%;11

Cleburne;Hot, an a.m. shower;101;78;SSE;10;42%;41%;10

College Station;A thundershower;98;76;SE;8;57%;85%;5

Comanche;Clouds and sun, hot;106;76;SSE;9;34%;8%;11

Conroe;A shower and t-storm;92;74;SE;7;67%;89%;3

Corpus Christi;A t-shower in spots;94;76;SE;11;66%;55%;10

Corsicana;Warm with some sun;99;77;SSE;9;48%;23%;10

Cotulla;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SE;9;46%;26%;12

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;95;68;SSW;13;53%;31%;11

Dallas Love;Warm with some sun;101;80;SE;9;44%;13%;11

Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun, warm;100;77;SE;10;42%;14%;10

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;101;80;SE;11;39%;11%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SSE;9;32%;9%;11

Del Rio;Mostly cloudy, warm;102;78;SE;12;48%;13%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;77;SE;12;47%;14%;9

Denton;Mostly sunny and hot;103;78;SSE;11;40%;8%;11

Dryden;Warm, turning breezy;100;75;SE;13;44%;6%;12

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;95;70;S;12;47%;12%;11

Edinburg;A t-storm around;100;76;SE;12;50%;47%;12

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;ESE;8;34%;27%;12

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;88;76;SE;7;73%;95%;3

Falfurrias;A t-storm around;99;72;SE;11;52%;55%;10

Fort Hood;Very warm;98;75;SE;9;45%;26%;10

Fort Worth;Partly sunny and hot;102;78;SSE;10;36%;9%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warm;102;79;SE;11;40%;8%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;103;80;SSE;12;42%;9%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunny intervals, hot;101;78;SSE;8;40%;11%;10

Fredericksburg;Remaining very warm;97;73;SSE;8;42%;21%;10

Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SSE;10;42%;8%;11

Galveston;A shower and t-storm;89;81;SE;9;70%;99%;4

Gatesville;Remaining very warm;100;76;SSE;8;43%;31%;10

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;99;76;SSE;8;49%;35%;7

Giddings;A thundershower;96;73;SSE;6;57%;83%;7

Gilmer;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;6;62%;41%;9

Graham;Partly sunny, warm;103;78;SSE;8;32%;10%;11

Granbury;Clouds and sun, warm;102;79;SSE;10;36%;8%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny and hot;101;79;SSE;9;39%;12%;11

Greenville;Partly sunny;100;76;SSE;11;43%;20%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;89;70;E;17;41%;0%;12

Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;76;SSE;9;39%;15%;9

Harlingen;A t-storm around;97;76;SE;14;60%;48%;12

Hearne;Warm with a t-shower;100;76;SE;7;51%;85%;6

Hebbronville;A t-storm around;100;74;SE;11;45%;55%;12

Henderson;A stray thunderstorm;94;76;SSE;6;57%;42%;8

Hereford;Partly sunny, warm;96;70;SSE;8;46%;30%;11

Hillsboro;Warm with some sun;101;78;SSE;9;41%;18%;10

Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;9;50%;22%;10

Houston;A shower and t-storm;88;78;SE;7;69%;93%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;90;78;SE;8;66%;90%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;86;78;SE;7;71%;91%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;90;73;SE;3;76%;91%;6

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;89;75;SE;5;71%;91%;4

Houston Hooks;A shower and t-storm;91;75;SE;5;68%;91%;4

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;91;75;SE;7;69%;90%;4

Houston Intercontinental;A shower and t-storm;90;76;SE;7;73%;91%;6

Huntsville;A p.m. t-shower;96;78;SE;6;58%;66%;5

Ingleside;A t-shower in spots;93;80;SE;12;62%;77%;11

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;92;73;SSE;6;60%;55%;5

Jasper;A shower and t-storm;88;71;SE;7;77%;91%;3

Junction;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;8;41%;14%;11

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly cloudy;99;75;SE;8;51%;25%;7

Kerrville;Remaining very warm;98;71;SE;9;49%;20%;10

Killeen;Very warm;98;75;SE;9;45%;26%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Very warm;99;75;SE;9;48%;33%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;12;58%;55%;10

La Grange;A t-shower, humid;98;74;SSE;7;59%;83%;8

Lago Vista;Clouds and sun, hot;101;73;SSE;6;49%;33%;10

Lancaster;Partly sunny, warm;101;77;SSE;9;42%;15%;10

Laredo;Increasingly windy;102;77;SE;14;46%;22%;12

Llano;Warm with some sun;100;74;SE;7;41%;23%;11

Longview;A t-storm in spots;93;75;S;7;60%;41%;9

Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;100;75;S;9;36%;30%;11

Lufkin;A shower and t-storm;92;75;SE;6;68%;91%;6

Mcallen;A t-storm around;100;77;SE;15;52%;45%;12

Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, warm;99;76;SE;10;49%;32%;10

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;100;76;SE;10;45%;14%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;9;42%;16%;11

Midland;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;10;35%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Partly sunny, warm;99;76;SE;10;35%;5%;12

Midlothian;Clouds and sun, warm;100;75;SE;8;47%;15%;10

Mineola;A stray thunderstorm;96;75;SSE;6;54%;41%;11

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;9;38%;9%;11

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;95;73;SSE;8;53%;41%;10

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSE;7;63%;43%;7

New Braunfels;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;75;SSE;9;49%;39%;9

Odessa;Very warm;99;78;SSE;12;33%;5%;12

Orange;A shower and t-storm;89;77;SE;6;70%;97%;5

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;90;81;SE;9;69%;95%;7

Palestine;A stray thunderstorm;96;74;SSE;7;53%;42%;7

Pampa;Partly sunny and hot;99;72;S;10;42%;13%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSW;9;39%;13%;11

Paris;Partly sunny;98;73;SSE;9;54%;24%;11

Pecos;Very warm;102;73;SE;11;29%;4%;12

Perryton;Warm with sunshine;98;71;S;11;45%;11%;11

Plainview;Partly sunny;96;69;SSE;7;48%;30%;11

Pleasanton;Partly sunny and hot;103;76;SE;7;47%;26%;10

Port Aransas;A t-shower in spots;90;81;SE;10;69%;78%;5

Port Isabel;A t-shower in spots;93;79;SE;11;63%;49%;12

Port Lavaca;Some sun, a t-shower;93;79;SE;8;59%;91%;9

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;99;74;SSE;8;50%;27%;10

Robstown;A t-storm around;95;76;SE;11;59%;55%;10

Rockport;A t-shower in spots;92;81;SE;9;60%;86%;11

Rocksprings;Partly sunny;95;71;SE;11;46%;15%;12

San Angelo;Partly sunny, warm;102;76;SSE;8;35%;7%;11

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, hot;102;76;SE;8;46%;24%;6

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly cloudy, warm;101;76;SE;8;52%;26%;6

San Marcos;Periods of sun;99;74;SSE;8;52%;44%;10

Seminole;Partly sunny, warm;97;73;S;8;35%;28%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warm;101;76;SSE;10;42%;8%;11

Snyder;Partly sunny, warm;100;77;S;9;35%;10%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;SE;10;40%;9%;12

Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;101;75;SE;7;37%;8%;11

Sulphur Springs;Turning cloudy;98;76;S;9;47%;27%;11

Sweetwater;Hot with some sun;105;79;SSE;10;29%;9%;11

Temple;Warm with some sun;99;75;SE;10;51%;34%;10

Terrell;Warm with some sun;99;75;SSE;10;45%;20%;10

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;95;76;SSE;8;52%;43%;10

Uvalde;Warm with some sun;100;74;SE;8;51%;18%;11

Vernon;Mostly sunny and hot;104;81;SSE;8;30%;15%;11

Victoria;A thundershower;94;75;SE;8;63%;91%;9

Waco;Periods of sun, warm;100;78;SE;10;48%;30%;10

Weslaco;A t-storm around;98;76;SE;11;50%;46%;12

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;92;72;SE;7;74%;91%;3

Wichita Falls;Partly sunny and hot;104;78;SSE;9;35%;15%;11

Wink;Very warm;100;76;E;12;32%;4%;12

Zapata;A t-storm around;105;81;SE;9;45%;47%;12

_____

