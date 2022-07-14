TX Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny and hot;103;77;SSE;8;39%;1%;12 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SE;8;34%;1%;12 Alice;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;72;SE;9;66%;47%;12 Alpine;Mostly sunny;89;65;SE;8;37%;0%;13 Amarillo;Record-tying heat;102;74;SSE;10;28%;2%;12 Angleton;A t-storm around;91;75;S;7;68%;48%;6 Arlington;Sunny and hot;100;79;SSE;8;44%;1%;12 Austin;Mostly sunny, warm;97;76;S;3;58%;11%;12 Austin Bergstrom;Sunshine and warm;97;73;S;6;61%;13%;12 Bay;A stray thunderstorm;91;74;S;6;70%;51%;4 Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;S;7;65%;64%;8 Beeville;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;72;SSE;7;61%;47%;8 Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SSE;9;26%;2%;12 Bowie;Hot with sunshine;99;73;SE;6;50%;1%;12 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;7;37%;1%;12 Brenham;Seasonably hot;96;75;SSE;7;55%;32%;8 Bridgeport;Sunshine and hot;99;71;ESE;5;47%;1%;12 Brownsville;A thundershower;90;78;SE;10;72%;96%;6 Brownwood;Mostly sunny and hot;100;74;SSE;6;42%;2%;12 Burnet;Seasonably hot;97;74;SSE;6;47%;2%;12 Canadian;Mostly sunny and hot;103;72;SSE;10;32%;2%;12 Castroville;Hot with sunshine;98;76;SSE;6;51%;13%;12 Childress;Mostly sunny and hot;104;75;SE;9;36%;2%;12 Cleburne;Sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;8;45%;1%;12 College Station;Sunshine, seasonable;98;76;SSE;7;58%;25%;12 Comanche;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;S;7;40%;2%;12 Conroe;Clouds and sunshine;95;75;S;7;58%;31%;8 Corpus Christi;A morning shower;92;73;SSE;10;73%;69%;7 Corsicana;Sunny and hot;99;77;S;8;48%;1%;12 Cotulla;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;47%;44%;12 Dalhart;Mostly sunny and hot;102;70;SSE;10;28%;4%;12 Dallas Love;Sunny and very warm;99;80;ESE;7;51%;1%;12 Dallas Redbird;Sunny and hot;99;78;SE;8;48%;1%;12 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Sunny and very warm;100;79;E;8;45%;1%;12 Decatur;Warm with sunshine;99;75;SSE;7;38%;1%;12 Del Rio;Warm with sunshine;100;78;SE;9;47%;10%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny, warm;98;77;SE;8;47%;9%;12 Denton;Sunny and very warm;100;77;S;9;43%;1%;12 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SE;9;45%;2%;12 Dumas;Mostly sunny and hot;101;72;SSE;10;29%;3%;12 Edinburg;A thunderstorm;92;76;SSE;11;70%;88%;9 El Paso;Mostly cloudy, hot;101;76;SE;8;23%;0%;10 Ellington;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSW;7;67%;47%;8 Falfurrias;A p.m. t-storm;93;70;SE;10;64%;60%;10 Fort Hood;Seasonably hot;97;75;S;6;55%;2%;12 Fort Worth;Sunny and very warm;100;78;SSE;8;38%;1%;12 Fort Worth Alliance;Sunny and very warm;100;78;E;9;47%;1%;12 Fort Worth Nas;Sunlit and very warm;100;80;ESE;9;48%;1%;12 Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine and hot;101;76;SE;6;45%;1%;12 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, warm;94;72;SSE;6;47%;5%;12 Gainesville;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;44%;1%;12 Galveston;A t-storm around;91;83;S;10;66%;73%;6 Gatesville;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;SSE;5;47%;2%;12 Georgetown;Hot with sunshine;97;76;SSE;8;49%;6%;12 Giddings;Mostly sunny;95;73;S;6;55%;31%;12 Gilmer;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;6;59%;0%;12 Graham;Mostly sunny, warm;102;74;SE;6;37%;1%;12 Granbury;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;SSE;7;38%;2%;12 Grand Prairie;Sunshine and hot;100;79;S;8;44%;1%;12 Greenville;Mostly sunny, warm;98;73;S;8;43%;1%;12 Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;ESE;14;36%;0%;13 Hamilton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;45%;2%;12 Harlingen;A thundershower;90;75;SSE;10;72%;83%;6 Hearne;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;S;6;52%;17%;12 Hebbronville;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;ESE;10;59%;72%;11 Henderson;Partly sunny;96;74;SSW;7;55%;25%;12 Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;8;30%;2%;12 Hillsboro;Seasonably hot;98;75;SSE;7;46%;2%;12 Hondo;Warm with sunshine;98;75;SE;8;53%;11%;12 Houston;A stray thunderstorm;93;78;S;8;62%;48%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm in spots;93;78;S;8;63%;48%;8 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;7;65%;48%;9 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A stray thunderstorm;93;74;N;4;68%;49%;9 Houston Clover;A stray thunderstorm;91;76;S;6;70%;51%;8 Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;94;76;SSE;6;61%;47%;11 Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;94;75;S;7;64%;50%;8 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;93;77;SSE;7;60%;48%;10 Huntsville;Partly sunny and hot;98;78;SSE;7;53%;30%;8 Ingleside;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;11;68%;62%;11 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;94;75;S;6;54%;2%;12 Jasper;A t-storm around;92;73;S;6;66%;44%;11 Junction;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;6;51%;2%;12 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;95;75;SE;6;57%;16%;12 Kerrville;Partly sunny and hot;95;72;SSE;6;52%;6%;12 Killeen;Seasonably hot;97;75;S;6;55%;2%;12 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunshine and hot;98;76;S;7;58%;3%;12 Kingsville Nas;A t-storm around;96;74;SSE;10;63%;67%;8 La Grange;Partly sunny;96;75;SSE;6;58%;33%;10 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;SSE;5;56%;7%;12 Lancaster;Sunshine and hot;99;77;S;7;45%;1%;12 Laredo;A shower in the p.m.;100;78;SE;11;48%;64%;6 Llano;Mostly sunny and hot;99;74;SSE;6;44%;2%;12 Longview;Partly sunny;97;74;SSW;7;56%;0%;12 Lubbock;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;SSE;9;33%;3%;12 Lufkin;Clouds and sun;95;74;SSE;5;64%;17%;9 Mcallen;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;SSE;11;69%;72%;9 Mcgregor;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;SSE;8;58%;2%;12 Mckinney;Mostly sunny, warm;98;75;E;7;52%;1%;12 Mesquite;Sunny and hot;98;76;S;7;45%;1%;12 Midland;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;8;38%;2%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny and hot;101;75;SE;8;38%;2%;12 Midlothian;Sunny and hot;100;75;SSE;5;53%;1%;12 Mineola;Sunny and hot;98;74;S;6;52%;0%;12 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny and hot;102;74;ESE;8;44%;2%;12 Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny and hot;97;72;S;8;46%;1%;11 Nacogdoches;Clouds and sun;94;73;SSW;6;59%;3%;12 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny and hot;97;74;S;9;51%;18%;12 Odessa;Mostly sunny and hot;100;76;SSE;10;35%;2%;12 Orange;A t-storm in spots;91;77;SSW;7;66%;73%;8 Palacios;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;SSE;9;66%;73%;8 Palestine;Mostly sunny and hot;96;74;S;7;51%;2%;12 Pampa;Mostly sunny and hot;102;73;SSE;11;27%;2%;12 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny and hot;105;74;SSE;7;26%;2%;12 Paris;Mostly sunny, warm;98;72;S;8;50%;1%;11 Pecos;Remaining very warm;101;71;SSE;8;35%;2%;12 Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;104;71;S;12;28%;2%;12 Plainview;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;SSE;9;33%;3%;12 Pleasanton;Sunshine and hot;98;75;SSE;7;48%;29%;12 Port Aransas;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;SSE;10;70%;66%;8 Port Isabel;A thundershower;87;79;SE;10;74%;88%;6 Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SSE;9;65%;67%;11 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;6;56%;29%;12 Robstown;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;9;62%;46%;8 Rockport;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SSE;10;67%;86%;10 Rocksprings;Partly sunny;94;72;SSE;8;49%;3%;12 San Angelo;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;SSE;7;40%;2%;12 San Antonio;Mostly sunny and hot;97;75;S;7;52%;28%;12 San Antonio Stinson;Sunshine and warm;97;76;SSE;6;59%;29%;12 San Marcos;Mostly sunny;96;74;SSE;8;50%;16%;12 Seminole;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;8;33%;2%;12 Sherman-Denison;Sunny and hot;99;75;ESE;7;50%;1%;11 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;9;34%;2%;12 Sonora;Mostly sunny, warm;96;72;SSE;8;43%;2%;12 Stephenville;Mostly sunny, warm;100;74;SSE;5;43%;2%;12 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny and hot;99;75;S;7;44%;1%;12 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;105;78;SSE;8;31%;2%;12 Temple;Seasonably hot;97;75;SSE;8;61%;3%;12 Terrell;Sunny and hot;99;74;S;8;44%;1%;12 Tyler;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;S;9;49%;0%;12 Uvalde;Mostly sunny, warm;97;74;SSE;7;52%;30%;12 Vernon;Sunny and hot;104;76;SSE;9;30%;1%;12 Victoria;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SSE;9;69%;58%;10 Waco;Sunny and hot;100;77;SSE;9;55%;2%;12 Weslaco;A thunderstorm;91;76;SSE;11;69%;88%;8 Wharton;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSE;8;67%;51%;7 Wichita Falls;Sunny and hot;102;75;SE;9;42%;1%;12 Wink;Mostly sunny, warm;100;75;SSE;10;35%;2%;12 Zapata;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;100;78;SE;9;57%;61%;10 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather