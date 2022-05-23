TX Forecast for Wednesday, May 25, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;56;NNE;11;74%;99%;5 Abilene Dyess;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;54;NNE;9;63%;99%;6 Alice;A morning t-storm;95;76;SSE;13;69%;63%;9 Alpine;Breezy with sunshine;87;55;W;14;17%;0%;13 Amarillo;Rain and drizzle;64;46;N;15;74%;88%;6 Angleton;A t-storm or two;86;77;S;15;81%;94%;3 Arlington;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;60;N;11;83%;100%;3 Austin;A stray thunderstorm;83;71;SSW;5;78%;98%;4 Austin Bergstrom;A stray thunderstorm;86;71;SSW;10;82%;98%;4 Bay;A t-storm or two;84;76;S;14;82%;93%;7 Beaumont;A t-storm, breezy;84;73;SSE;14;78%;94%;5 Beeville;A t-storm or two;88;73;SSE;14;77%;80%;7 Borger;Rain and drizzle;65;49;N;12;63%;88%;3 Bowie;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;55;NW;7;95%;99%;2 Breckenridge;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;58;NNW;9;76%;99%;5 Brenham;Heavy a.m. t-storms;82;69;SSE;11;72%;100%;4 Bridgeport;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;56;NNW;5;89%;100%;3 Brownsville;Partly sunny, windy;93;78;SSE;20;63%;11%;8 Brownwood;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;59;NNE;14;69%;99%;6 Burnet;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;65;S;12;77%;100%;4 Canadian;Rain;63;45;NNW;10;88%;97%;3 Castroville;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;73;SE;9;70%;56%;6 Childress;Afternoon rain;71;52;NNE;11;76%;80%;6 Cleburne;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;63;NNW;12;87%;99%;4 College Station;Thunderstorms;81;72;S;12;83%;100%;4 Comanche;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;60;NNW;14;76%;99%;7 Conroe;Cloudy, a t-storm;79;69;SSE;11;77%;100%;3 Corpus Christi;A morning t-storm;89;77;SSE;18;73%;69%;7 Corsicana;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;64;SSE;13;80%;100%;3 Cotulla;Humid and warmer;93;75;SE;9;69%;36%;6 Dalhart;Rain and drizzle;59;40;NNE;16;77%;93%;3 Dallas Love;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;61;SE;8;86%;100%;3 Dallas Redbird;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;60;SE;10;84%;100%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;SE;11;85%;100%;3 Decatur;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;57;N;8;88%;100%;3 Del Rio;Partly sunny, warmer;89;74;SE;8;71%;12%;12 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid and warmer;87;72;SE;8;73%;31%;7 Denton;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;59;NE;10;86%;100%;3 Dryden;Warmer;92;67;ESE;10;43%;4%;12 Dumas;Rain and drizzle;59;42;N;17;74%;90%;4 Edinburg;Windy with some sun;93;76;SSE;19;64%;14%;12 El Paso;Increasingly windy;93;63;WNW;14;12%;0%;12 Ellington;A t-storm or two;83;74;S;15;82%;95%;3 Falfurrias;A strong t-storm;92;72;SSE;13;63%;45%;11 Fort Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;63;WSW;10;85%;100%;4 Fort Worth;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;62;N;11;81%;100%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;58;ESE;12;85%;100%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;61;ESE;10;88%;100%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;60;ESE;8;84%;100%;4 Fredericksburg;Heavy thunderstorms;82;63;SSE;11;74%;100%;4 Gainesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;58;NNW;8;90%;100%;2 Galveston;A couple of t-storms;86;77;S;19;79%;94%;3 Gatesville;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;63;SSW;10;81%;99%;4 Georgetown;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;S;12;76%;100%;4 Giddings;A heavy thunderstorm;80;69;SSE;10;71%;99%;4 Gilmer;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;63;SSE;7;95%;100%;3 Graham;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;55;NNW;6;87%;100%;4 Granbury;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;60;N;9;81%;100%;4 Grand Prairie;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;61;N;11;83%;100%;3 Greenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;62;SE;10;89%;100%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;82;55;WNW;22;24%;2%;13 Hamilton;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;63;NW;14;81%;99%;4 Harlingen;Windy and humid;94;76;SSE;20;63%;29%;9 Hearne;A gusty thunderstorm;79;69;S;9;70%;100%;4 Hebbronville;A strong t-storm;95;75;SSE;13;64%;50%;7 Henderson;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;66;SSE;8;83%;100%;3 Hereford;Rain and drizzle;66;45;NNE;13;64%;88%;6 Hillsboro;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;63;S;12;82%;100%;3 Hondo;A t-storm around;87;73;SE;10;78%;55%;6 Houston;A t-storm or two;81;71;SSE;13;76%;97%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm or two;85;76;S;15;76%;96%;3 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm or two;83;75;S;15;83%;97%;4 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;A t-storm or two;86;74;S;9;82%;96%;3 Houston Clover;A t-storm or two;84;75;S;13;81%;95%;3 Houston Hooks;A t-storm or two;81;74;S;9;85%;98%;3 Houston Hull;A couple of t-storms;83;72;S;14;83%;96%;3 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm or two;83;72;S;14;81%;98%;3 Huntsville;Heavy a.m. t-storms;80;72;SSE;9;77%;99%;3 Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;88;79;SSE;17;74%;94%;6 Jacksonville;Rain, a thunderstorm;76;65;SSE;8;80%;100%;3 Jasper;A morning t-storm;77;68;SSE;8;92%;82%;5 Junction;Humid and warmer;86;64;ENE;9;72%;42%;7 Kellyusa Airport;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;71;SSE;9;79%;95%;4 Kerrville;A heavy thunderstorm;82;66;SSE;13;81%;96%;5 Killeen;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;63;WSW;10;85%;100%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Rain, a thunderstorm;78;64;WSW;10;88%;100%;4 Kingsville Nas;A strong t-storm;92;77;SSE;18;69%;48%;7 La Grange;A heavy thunderstorm;82;71;SSE;10;70%;99%;4 Lago Vista;Heavy thunderstorms;84;66;W;7;84%;100%;4 Lancaster;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;63;SSE;11;84%;99%;3 Laredo;Clearing and warm;96;75;SSE;9;55%;55%;6 Llano;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;64;S;10;75%;100%;4 Longview;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;SSE;10;89%;100%;3 Lubbock;A few showers;74;48;NNE;13;65%;86%;8 Lufkin;Humid with a t-storm;79;69;S;11;84%;100%;3 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;96;78;SSE;18;62%;13%;11 Mcgregor;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;65;SSW;10;87%;100%;3 Mckinney;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;61;SSE;10;91%;100%;3 Mesquite;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;S;11;85%;99%;3 Midland;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;12;49%;60%;12 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;83;55;ENE;12;49%;60%;12 Midlothian;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;61;SE;6;94%;99%;3 Mineola;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;SSE;6;90%;99%;3 Mineral Wells;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;58;N;9;85%;100%;3 Mount Pleasant;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;SE;8;90%;99%;3 Nacogdoches;Thunderstorms;78;66;SSE;12;81%;100%;3 New Braunfels;A t-storm, breezy;84;72;SSE;13;74%;98%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny;86;58;ENE;13;42%;12%;12 Orange;Humid with a t-storm;87;76;SSE;12;70%;95%;5 Palacios;A t-storm or two;87;80;S;18;77%;93%;7 Palestine;Rain, a thunderstorm;75;63;SSE;9;84%;100%;3 Pampa;Rain;63;45;N;14;76%;91%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Rain and drizzle;63;43;NNE;11;82%;85%;4 Paris;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;62;ESE;9;89%;100%;2 Pecos;Breezy in the a.m.;92;59;E;11;29%;2%;12 Perryton;Rain and drizzle;59;44;NNW;13;87%;84%;3 Plainview;Rain;68;45;N;12;81%;93%;5 Pleasanton;A morning t-storm;89;75;SE;8;69%;65%;7 Port Aransas;A morning t-storm;88;80;SSE;16;73%;59%;6 Port Isabel;Partly sunny, windy;89;79;SSE;22;70%;29%;5 Port Lavaca;A t-storm or two;88;78;SSE;18;67%;93%;7 Randolph AFB;A p.m. t-storm;84;73;SSE;9;85%;98%;4 Robstown;A t-storm or two;90;77;SSE;16;72%;76%;7 Rockport;A t-storm or two;87;80;SSE;16;72%;75%;7 Rocksprings;Humid and warmer;83;65;SE;12;74%;44%;9 San Angelo;Warmer with some sun;88;59;E;11;55%;96%;12 San Antonio;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;74;SSE;10;73%;95%;4 San Antonio Stinson;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;75;SSE;9;79%;95%;4 San Marcos;A thunderstorm;84;71;SSE;13;67%;99%;4 Seminole;A p.m. t-storm;77;52;NE;10;52%;57%;12 Sherman-Denison;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;57;SW;9;96%;100%;3 Snyder;A heavy thunderstorm;76;53;NNE;10;75%;80%;8 Sonora;Warmer;85;63;ENE;13;66%;32%;9 Stephenville;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;59;WSW;8;85%;99%;4 Sulphur Springs;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;62;SE;9;87%;99%;3 Sweetwater;A heavy thunderstorm;83;56;NNE;13;66%;81%;6 Temple;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;66;WSW;12;88%;100%;4 Terrell;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;63;SSE;11;88%;99%;3 Tyler;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;66;SSE;11;82%;100%;3 Uvalde;Warmer;84;71;SE;8;83%;35%;6 Vernon;Rain and a t-storm;74;55;N;11;76%;97%;3 Victoria;Heavy a.m. t-storms;89;76;SSE;19;71%;92%;5 Waco;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;65;S;11;85%;99%;3 Weslaco;Windy;94;77;SSE;19;60%;10%;12 Wharton;A t-storm or two;83;70;SSE;16;79%;94%;4 Wichita Falls;Rain and a t-storm;70;55;N;10;91%;99%;3 Wink;Partly sunny;89;58;E;11;39%;3%;12 Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;100;78;SE;9;57%;20%;9