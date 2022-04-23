TX Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Thunderstorms;73;56;E;10;77%;94%;2

Abilene Dyess;Thunderstorms;72;55;ENE;9;71%;98%;3

Alice;Windy and warm;92;75;SE;20;62%;26%;11

Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;86;52;ESE;7;19%;7%;11

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;71;42;E;12;29%;12%;10

Angleton;Winds subsiding;85;73;SSE;16;68%;44%;6

Arlington;Thunderstorms;82;64;S;10;66%;100%;2

Austin;Humid;87;70;SE;9;62%;85%;7

Austin Bergstrom;Breezy and humid;89;70;SE;15;67%;66%;6

Bay;Winds subsiding;84;72;SSE;16;72%;55%;7

Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;86;73;SE;12;65%;58%;11

Beeville;Breezy and warm;87;73;SE;15;67%;44%;8

Borger;Mostly sunny;72;45;E;10;27%;12%;10

Bowie;Heavy thunderstorms;71;55;WSW;10;82%;100%;2

Breckenridge;Heavy thunderstorms;75;59;NNE;7;74%;100%;2

Brenham;Warm with some sun;87;73;SSE;9;59%;67%;6

Bridgeport;Heavy thunderstorms;74;57;NW;7;81%;100%;2

Brownsville;Partly sunny, breezy;89;77;SE;17;61%;3%;10

Brownwood;Heavy thunderstorms;82;62;SE;10;68%;100%;3

Burnet;Cloudy;84;67;SSE;9;62%;96%;3

Canadian;Sunshine and nice;73;42;NE;9;31%;12%;10

Castroville;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;73;SE;10;59%;55%;7

Childress;Not as warm;77;49;ENE;16;26%;14%;10

Cleburne;Heavy thunderstorms;83;63;S;11;71%;100%;3

College Station;Breezy and warm;89;72;SSE;15;59%;62%;4

Comanche;Heavy thunderstorms;81;60;S;10;71%;100%;3

Conroe;Clouds and sun, warm;87;71;SE;10;58%;71%;7

Corpus Christi;Windy and humid;87;74;SSE;24;69%;4%;10

Corsicana;A thick cloud cover;87;67;SSE;11;60%;97%;3

Cotulla;Breezy and very warm;95;75;SE;15;53%;55%;9

Dalhart;Turning cloudy;69;39;E;11;29%;15%;10

Dallas Love;Heavy thunderstorms;78;62;W;12;75%;100%;2

Dallas Redbird;Thunderstorms;80;61;SW;14;72%;100%;2

Dallas/Ft Worth;Thunderstorms;78;62;SW;15;72%;100%;2

Decatur;Heavy thunderstorms;75;58;N;9;74%;100%;2

Del Rio;A strong t-storm;90;70;SE;13;69%;73%;6

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A strong t-storm;89;70;SE;14;65%;73%;7

Denton;Heavy thunderstorms;79;61;NW;11;73%;100%;3

Dryden;Mostly sunny;85;67;E;9;52%;66%;11

Dumas;Partly sunny;68;38;ENE;9;32%;14%;10

Edinburg;Winds subsiding;91;75;SE;16;58%;27%;11

El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;82;56;N;7;13%;0%;11

Ellington;Winds subsiding;84;72;SSE;16;71%;44%;8

Falfurrias;Breezy and very warm;91;74;SE;16;59%;4%;11

Fort Hood;Cloudy;85;66;SSE;15;66%;91%;3

Fort Worth;Thunderstorms;82;61;SW;10;64%;100%;2

Fort Worth Alliance;Heavy thunderstorms;78;61;SSW;14;79%;100%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Thunderstorms;81;61;S;13;76%;100%;2

Fort Worth Spinks;Heavy thunderstorms;81;62;SSW;12;73%;100%;2

Fredericksburg;Cloudy;83;66;SSE;8;63%;66%;3

Gainesville;Heavy thunderstorms;74;58;N;9;75%;100%;2

Galveston;Partly sunny, breezy;83;75;SSE;15;72%;44%;11

Gatesville;A heavy thunderstorm;84;65;SSE;10;63%;98%;3

Georgetown;Mostly cloudy;86;68;SSE;10;61%;85%;5

Giddings;Mostly cloudy;85;72;SSE;10;59%;60%;4

Gilmer;Cloudy;85;67;S;7;61%;98%;3

Graham;Heavy thunderstorms;73;57;N;8;76%;98%;2

Granbury;Heavy thunderstorms;82;62;S;9;68%;100%;3

Grand Prairie;Thunderstorms;83;64;S;10;62%;100%;2

Greenville;Heavy thunderstorms;82;62;S;11;65%;100%;2

Guadalupe Pass;Becoming very windy;76;50;WNW;17;13%;0%;11

Hamilton;Heavy p.m. t-storms;84;63;S;10;66%;100%;3

Harlingen;Partly sunny, windy;90;74;SE;23;63%;26%;11

Hearne;Mostly cloudy, warm;87;71;SSE;9;58%;85%;4

Hebbronville;Breezy and very warm;93;74;SE;15;54%;27%;11

Henderson;Cloudy and very warm;87;68;S;8;54%;81%;4

Hereford;Mostly sunny;74;43;E;9;27%;10%;10

Hillsboro;A heavy thunderstorm;85;64;S;11;63%;99%;3

Hondo;Breezy and humid;90;71;SE;16;61%;55%;4

Houston;Partly sunny;85;73;SE;12;67%;29%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny, breezy;85;73;SSE;16;66%;30%;8

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Windy with some sun;83;72;SSE;19;67%;30%;8

Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny, warm;87;72;SSE;10;69%;30%;11

Houston Clover;Breezy with some sun;84;73;SSE;14;69%;44%;8

Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, warm;87;72;SSE;11;62%;70%;9

Houston Hull;Breezy with some sun;88;75;SSE;16;61%;70%;9

Houston Intercontinental;Breezy with some sun;86;73;SSE;15;62%;29%;6

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;SSE;8;57%;29%;7

Ingleside;Windy and humid;85;75;SSE;21;72%;44%;7

Jacksonville;Cloudy and warm;85;67;S;9;55%;81%;4

Jasper;Partly sunny, warm;84;68;SSE;7;68%;57%;11

Junction;A strong t-storm;86;66;SSE;12;60%;93%;3

Kellyusa Airport;Breezy and humid;89;72;SE;15;65%;44%;6

Kerrville;Cloudy;84;67;SSE;10;67%;44%;4

Killeen;Cloudy;85;66;SSE;15;66%;91%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;85;67;SSE;15;68%;91%;3

Kingsville Nas;Windy;89;74;SE;22;63%;4%;10

La Grange;Warm with some sun;87;74;SE;10;58%;44%;8

Lago Vista;Cloudy and humid;86;67;SE;11;67%;55%;3

Lancaster;A heavy thunderstorm;83;62;S;10;64%;100%;2

Laredo;Breezy and hot;96;77;SE;16;51%;29%;11

Llano;A heavy thunderstorm;85;68;SSE;8;60%;100%;3

Longview;Cloudy;86;66;S;9;57%;89%;4

Lubbock;Sunlit and pleasant;78;51;E;12;27%;13%;10

Lufkin;Sun and clouds, warm;88;69;SSE;12;61%;28%;10

Mcallen;Windy and warm;91;76;SE;21;59%;6%;11

Mcgregor;Cloudy and breezy;86;66;SSE;15;67%;98%;3

Mckinney;Heavy thunderstorms;79;60;WNW;13;77%;100%;2

Mesquite;Heavy thunderstorms;83;62;S;10;68%;100%;2

Midland;Nice with sunshine;83;54;NE;8;38%;66%;11

Midland Airpark;Nice with sunshine;83;54;NE;8;38%;66%;11

Midlothian;A heavy thunderstorm;82;61;N;12;76%;100%;2

Mineola;Cloudy;85;66;S;7;58%;98%;3

Mineral Wells;Heavy thunderstorms;78;59;E;12;74%;100%;2

Mount Pleasant;A heavy thunderstorm;84;64;S;9;58%;100%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy;86;69;SSE;9;59%;27%;7

New Braunfels;Breezy in the p.m.;88;73;SE;12;63%;72%;7

Odessa;Nice with sunshine;84;56;E;8;29%;66%;11

Orange;A shower or two;86;73;SE;10;62%;93%;11

Palacios;Increasingly windy;83;73;SSE;19;73%;66%;8

Palestine;Cloudy and warm;85;68;SSE;9;57%;81%;4

Pampa;Mostly sunny;71;43;ENE;11;27%;12%;10

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;71;42;ENE;10;27%;12%;10

Paris;Heavy thunderstorms;80;61;S;10;67%;100%;3

Pecos;Plenty of sun;88;55;ESE;7;24%;28%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny;67;39;ENE;10;33%;12%;10

Plainview;Mostly sunny;72;46;E;12;32%;11%;10

Pleasanton;Mostly cloudy, warm;91;74;SE;11;53%;44%;8

Port Aransas;Breezy and humid;81;75;SE;16;82%;27%;7

Port Isabel;Breezy with some sun;84;76;SE;17;69%;26%;10

Port Lavaca;Winds subsiding;84;75;SE;16;64%;44%;7

Randolph AFB;Breezy and humid;88;70;SE;15;69%;44%;5

Robstown;Increasingly windy;89;76;SE;22;67%;4%;11

Rockport;Breezy with some sun;83;75;SE;16;73%;44%;7

Rocksprings;A strong t-storm;83;64;SE;12;75%;73%;4

San Angelo;Strong p.m. t-storms;80;60;E;10;71%;100%;3

San Antonio;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;73;SE;11;60%;56%;5

San Antonio Stinson;A warm breeze;91;74;SE;14;60%;59%;5

San Marcos;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;SSE;13;57%;75%;5

Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;83;51;E;7;23%;30%;11

Sherman-Denison;Heavy thunderstorms;74;58;N;11;81%;100%;2

Snyder;Strong p.m. t-storms;72;53;NE;8;51%;98%;5

Sonora;A strong t-storm;82;64;ESE;10;69%;91%;4

Stephenville;Heavy thunderstorms;80;59;S;11;76%;100%;3

Sulphur Springs;A heavy thunderstorm;83;63;S;8;62%;100%;2

Sweetwater;Strong p.m. t-storms;73;55;NE;6;68%;98%;3

Temple;Breezy and humid;85;67;SSE;17;72%;91%;3

Terrell;A heavy thunderstorm;84;62;SSE;10;64%;100%;3

Tyler;Cloudy and very warm;87;67;S;11;51%;98%;4

Uvalde;Cloudy and humid;89;70;ESE;11;64%;66%;4

Vernon;Thunderstorms;77;54;NE;13;42%;97%;5

Victoria;A warm breeze;87;74;SE;16;63%;44%;5

Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;86;67;SSE;15;63%;99%;3

Weslaco;Partly sunny, breezy;90;75;SE;17;58%;5%;11

Wharton;Breezy in the p.m.;86;72;SE;13;70%;57%;6

Wichita Falls;Heavy thunderstorms;71;52;NNE;10;71%;96%;3

Wink;Sunny and nice;86;54;NNE;10;17%;52%;11

Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;97;77;SE;12;53%;28%;11

