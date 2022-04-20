TX Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;A t-storm around;93;67;SSE;20;53%;49%;10 Abilene Dyess;A t-storm around;91;67;SSE;20;47%;49%;10 Alice;Increasingly windy;91;73;SE;18;65%;44%;11 Alpine;Sunny and very warm;91;65;SSE;7;17%;1%;11 Amarillo;Record-tying heat;91;63;SSW;15;22%;8%;10 Angleton;Winds subsiding;84;72;SE;15;67%;27%;9 Arlington;Very warm and humid;86;70;SSE;12;61%;28%;5 Austin;A morning shower;89;71;SSE;10;62%;62%;9 Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;89;71;SSE;15;68%;60%;9 Bay;Breezy;83;70;SE;15;72%;8%;8 Beaumont;Low clouds breaking;85;71;SE;12;63%;6%;9 Beeville;Breezy and warm;90;73;SE;14;64%;44%;10 Borger;Sunny and hot;94;67;S;10;25%;9%;10 Bowie;A t-storm around;84;65;SSE;17;66%;46%;5 Breckenridge;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;68;SSE;13;50%;49%;10 Brenham;Low clouds breaking;88;72;SE;11;57%;44%;8 Bridgeport;A t-storm around;85;67;SSE;14;62%;46%;6 Brownsville;Breezy;89;75;SE;16;65%;5%;10 Brownwood;A t-storm around;88;66;SSE;13;58%;55%;10 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;87;69;SSE;11;60%;44%;8 Canadian;Hot, becoming breezy;93;63;S;10;41%;8%;9 Castroville;Very warm;93;74;SE;12;59%;92%;8 Childress;Hot;94;66;SSE;15;37%;18%;10 Cleburne;Humid;86;68;SSE;13;72%;44%;5 College Station;Breezy and very warm;89;72;SSE;17;62%;44%;7 Comanche;A t-storm around;88;65;SSE;14;59%;55%;8 Conroe;Low clouds breaking;85;69;SE;11;60%;44%;9 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;87;73;SE;21;69%;8%;11 Corsicana;Humid;88;70;SSE;14;63%;44%;3 Cotulla;A t-storm around;96;75;ESE;14;57%;73%;11 Dalhart;Very warm;88;53;S;13;31%;5%;10 Dallas Love;Increasingly windy;85;70;SSE;16;67%;27%;4 Dallas Redbird;Breezy and humid;85;68;SSE;17;68%;44%;5 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Breezy and humid;84;69;SSE;19;63%;28%;4 Decatur;A t-storm around;83;67;SSE;13;60%;55%;5 Del Rio;A t-storm around;94;73;ESE;15;66%;64%;11 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;A t-storm around;93;72;ESE;15;61%;49%;8 Denton;Humid;84;69;SSE;16;63%;30%;4 Dryden;Very warm;90;70;SE;11;54%;31%;11 Dumas;Very warm;88;59;SSW;11;34%;7%;10 Edinburg;Partly sunny, breezy;92;73;SE;15;61%;9%;11 El Paso;Sunny and very warm;91;59;WSW;8;12%;0%;11 Ellington;Winds subsiding;83;71;SE;17;72%;27%;9 Falfurrias;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;SE;13;61%;7%;11 Fort Hood;A strong t-storm;86;69;SSE;16;68%;56%;5 Fort Worth;Humid;86;70;SSE;13;60%;30%;5 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy and humid;85;69;SSE;19;66%;30%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Increasingly windy;87;69;SSE;19;66%;30%;5 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy, warm, humid;87;69;SSE;16;65%;44%;5 Fredericksburg;A t-storm around;86;67;SSE;11;61%;64%;8 Gainesville;A t-storm around;82;67;SSE;13;71%;55%;3 Galveston;A shower in the p.m.;83;75;SE;15;72%;57%;9 Gatesville;Humid with some sun;86;69;SSE;11;62%;27%;5 Georgetown;Strong a.m. t-storms;86;70;SSE;11;65%;90%;7 Giddings;A morning shower;86;71;SSE;10;58%;66%;7 Gilmer;A t-storm around;84;67;SSE;7;67%;55%;4 Graham;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;66;SSE;13;53%;49%;10 Granbury;Very warm and humid;87;69;SSE;12;59%;30%;6 Grand Prairie;Humid;86;70;SSE;11;61%;28%;5 Greenville;A t-storm around;83;67;SSE;12;64%;55%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;84;63;WSW;24;12%;0%;11 Hamilton;Breezy, warm, humid;86;68;SSE;14;61%;27%;6 Harlingen;Sunshine and breezy;90;72;SE;19;66%;5%;11 Hearne;A t-storm around;88;71;SSE;10;57%;55%;7 Hebbronville;Breezy and warmer;93;72;SE;14;58%;44%;11 Henderson;Humid;86;68;SSE;8;59%;44%;6 Hereford;Sunny and hot;91;62;SSW;12;20%;8%;10 Hillsboro;Breezy, warm, humid;87;69;SSE;14;61%;44%;5 Hondo;Increasingly windy;92;71;E;15;64%;88%;8 Houston;Low clouds breaking;85;72;SE;12;65%;6%;9 Houston (Hobby Airport);Breezy;84;72;SE;15;67%;7%;9 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy;82;71;SE;17;68%;8%;9 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Low clouds breaking;86;71;SE;11;70%;27%;9 Houston Clover;Breezy;83;72;SE;14;70%;7%;9 Houston Hooks;Low clouds breaking;87;71;SSE;12;64%;44%;8 Houston Hull;Breezy and warm;87;74;SE;15;63%;8%;9 Houston Intercontinental;Breezy and warm;85;71;SE;15;64%;27%;9 Huntsville;Very warm and humid;87;72;SSE;9;56%;44%;7 Ingleside;Partly sunny, breezy;85;75;SE;18;71%;27%;11 Jacksonville;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;8;62%;44%;6 Jasper;Partly sunny;86;66;SSE;8;65%;44%;10 Junction;A t-storm around;91;69;SSE;13;53%;64%;11 Kellyusa Airport;Breezy in the p.m.;90;71;ESE;14;66%;66%;7 Kerrville;A t-storm around;87;68;SSE;11;65%;88%;8 Killeen;A strong t-storm;86;69;SSE;16;68%;56%;5 Killeen\/Ft Hood;A strong t-storm;87;68;SSE;16;70%;56%;5 Kingsville Nas;Partly sunny, windy;89;72;SE;19;65%;27%;11 La Grange;Low clouds breaking;88;73;SSE;10;54%;44%;8 Lago Vista;A strong t-storm;89;69;SSE;11;67%;55%;9 Lancaster;A t-storm around;85;68;SSE;11;64%;55%;5 Laredo;A strong t-storm;96;75;SE;15;54%;55%;10 Llano;A t-storm around;89;69;SSE;9;57%;73%;8 Longview;Humid;87;68;SSE;9;60%;44%;5 Lubbock;Hot;95;63;S;14;23%;15%;10 Lufkin;Warmer;87;68;SSE;12;65%;44%;8 Mcallen;Partly sunny, breezy;92;75;SE;17;61%;29%;11 Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;88;68;SSE;17;68%;57%;5 Mckinney;A t-storm around;83;68;SSE;18;70%;55%;4 Mesquite;A t-storm around;85;69;SSE;11;67%;55%;5 Midland;Sunny and very warm;94;65;SSE;11;33%;12%;10 Midland Airpark;Sunny and very warm;94;65;SSE;11;33%;12%;10 Midlothian;A t-storm around;85;68;SSE;14;75%;42%;5 Mineola;A t-storm around;85;69;SSE;7;64%;55%;4 Mineral Wells;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;67;SSE;18;61%;57%;6 Mount Pleasant;A t-storm around;83;67;SSE;8;62%;55%;4 Nacogdoches;Humid with some sun;86;67;SSE;9;62%;44%;7 New Braunfels;Warm, an a.m. shower;90;72;SSE;13;59%;77%;7 Odessa;Sunshine and hot;95;65;SSE;10;34%;9%;11 Orange;A couple of showers;86;71;SE;10;59%;85%;10 Palacios;Breezy;83;73;SE;18;72%;27%;11 Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;85;68;SSE;9;59%;44%;7 Pampa;Hot, becoming breezy;92;63;S;13;26%;9%;10 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Warm with sunshine;93;63;SSE;9;36%;9%;9 Paris;A t-storm around;82;66;SSE;12;66%;55%;2 Pecos;Sunshine and hot;96;65;SE;8;23%;8%;11 Perryton;Sunny and very warm;88;63;S;7;43%;7%;9 Plainview;Sunny and hot;92;61;SSW;13;22%;13%;10 Pleasanton;Very warm;93;73;SE;12;54%;44%;5 Port Aransas;Sunshine and humid;81;75;SE;14;79%;27%;11 Port Isabel;Breezy;83;74;SE;15;73%;5%;11 Port Lavaca;Breezy;85;75;SE;15;63%;42%;8 Randolph AFB;A morning shower;88;70;ESE;14;69%;57%;7 Robstown;Breezy and humid;90;75;SE;19;67%;29%;11 Rockport;Partly sunny, humid;83;75;SE;14;74%;27%;11 Rocksprings;A t-storm around;85;64;SE;14;72%;55%;11 San Angelo;A t-storm around;93;66;SSE;16;49%;50%;10 San Antonio;Very warm;91;73;SE;13;58%;44%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;93;74;ESE;13;61%;44%;8 San Marcos;A morning shower;89;71;SSE;14;57%;82%;9 Seminole;Sunny and hot;94;63;S;9;30%;12%;10 Sherman-Denison;Breezy and humid;81;67;SSE;17;67%;44%;3 Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;93;64;S;13;47%;23%;10 Sonora;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;66;SSE;15;61%;60%;11 Stephenville;A t-storm around;87;66;SSE;16;61%;44%;6 Sulphur Springs;A t-storm around;84;67;S;9;65%;55%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny and hot;95;65;S;16;47%;39%;10 Temple;A t-storm around;86;69;SSE;18;73%;55%;5 Terrell;A t-storm around;84;67;SSE;12;70%;55%;5 Tyler;A t-storm around;87;70;SSE;10;58%;41%;5 Uvalde;A t-storm around;91;71;SE;11;65%;55%;8 Vernon;A t-storm around;94;68;SSE;15;42%;54%;10 Victoria;Partly sunny, breezy;87;73;SE;16;64%;8%;7 Waco;Breezy and humid;88;69;SSE;17;64%;44%;5 Weslaco;Breezy and warmer;92;73;SE;15;60%;8%;11 Wharton;Low clouds breaking;86;71;SE;13;67%;27%;9 Wichita Falls;A t-storm around;89;66;SSE;19;55%;53%;10 Wink;Warm with sunshine;95;65;SE;9;18%;8%;11 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;96;76;SE;11;56%;27%;10