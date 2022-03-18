TX Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunshine and warmer;79;51;SSE;12;24%;0%;7 Abilene Dyess;Sunlit and warmer;79;48;S;12;20%;0%;7 Alice;Breezy in the p.m.;80;46;SE;12;31%;5%;8 Alpine;Nice with sunshine;75;48;SSE;7;19%;0%;8 Amarillo;Pleasant and milder;68;42;SE;7;29%;1%;6 Angleton;Mostly sunny;74;46;SSE;8;43%;0%;7 Arlington;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;49;SSE;7;33%;2%;7 Austin;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;SE;2;29%;2%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;SE;5;37%;3%;7 Bay;Mostly sunny;75;46;SE;7;45%;0%;8 Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;75;44;ESE;6;45%;3%;7 Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;81;45;SE;7;44%;5%;8 Borger;Pleasant and milder;70;45;SE;4;27%;2%;6 Bowie;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;47;SE;6;32%;0%;6 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;53;SSE;8;31%;2%;7 Brenham;Mostly sunny;75;41;S;4;50%;2%;7 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;47;SSE;5;33%;0%;7 Brownsville;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;E;11;55%;10%;8 Brownwood;Sunny and warmer;78;40;SSE;7;35%;2%;7 Burnet;Warmer with sunshine;76;43;SSE;6;34%;2%;7 Canadian;Mostly sunny, warmer;70;35;SE;4;37%;0%;6 Castroville;Nice with sunshine;82;40;SE;7;36%;2%;8 Childress;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;42;ENE;9;24%;1%;6 Cleburne;Sunny and warmer;76;47;SSE;7;38%;3%;7 College Station;Mostly sunny, nice;76;47;ESE;4;39%;2%;7 Comanche;Sunny and warmer;78;48;SSE;8;30%;3%;7 Conroe;Mostly sunny, nice;74;40;ESE;4;44%;2%;7 Corpus Christi;Sunny and nice;76;52;ESE;15;38%;5%;8 Corsicana;Sunny and warmer;72;44;SSE;6;45%;2%;7 Cotulla;Plenty of sun;85;51;SE;8;23%;2%;8 Dalhart;Pleasant and milder;67;34;SE;6;27%;1%;6 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;52;SSE;5;31%;2%;7 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;51;SSE;7;29%;0%;7 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;51;SSE;7;29%;2%;7 Decatur;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;50;SSE;7;36%;2%;7 Del Rio;Breezy in the p.m.;82;51;SE;12;26%;0%;8 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and pleasant;81;48;SE;11;24%;0%;8 Denton;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;43;SSE;7;42%;2%;7 Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;79;43;SE;8;30%;0%;8 Dumas;Sunny and milder;65;37;SSE;5;33%;1%;6 Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;81;49;E;10;51%;7%;8 El Paso;Partly sunny, nice;76;48;E;4;16%;0%;7 Ellington;Mostly sunny;75;50;S;7;35%;3%;7 Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;79;44;E;10;48%;5%;8 Fort Hood;Sunny and nice;77;45;SE;5;28%;0%;7 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;51;SSE;7;34%;2%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;51;SSE;7;32%;0%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;51;SSE;7;32%;0%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, warmer;77;47;SSE;6;30%;0%;7 Fredericksburg;Sunny and pleasant;76;36;SSE;6;37%;2%;7 Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;46;SSE;7;39%;1%;6 Galveston;Mostly sunny;71;59;SSE;9;41%;3%;7 Gatesville;Sunny and pleasant;75;40;SSE;6;37%;3%;7 Georgetown;Sunny and delightful;75;41;SSE;6;39%;3%;7 Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;76;41;SSE;4;46%;2%;7 Gilmer;Sunshine and milder;69;42;SSE;5;49%;0%;7 Graham;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;47;SSE;7;38%;3%;7 Granbury;Sunlit and warmer;75;47;SSE;7;40%;3%;7 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;50;SSE;7;33%;2%;7 Greenville;Sunny and warmer;70;39;SSE;6;45%;1%;7 Guadalupe Pass;Milder;68;49;E;13;17%;0%;7 Hamilton;Sunny and warmer;76;46;SSE;7;33%;3%;7 Harlingen;Mostly sunny;80;54;E;14;44%;7%;8 Hearne;Mostly sunny, nice;75;42;SSE;4;48%;1%;7 Hebbronville;Sunshine, pleasant;81;44;ESE;9;40%;5%;8 Henderson;Sunny and warmer;71;39;SSE;4;46%;0%;7 Hereford;Pleasant and milder;68;37;SSE;6;33%;1%;6 Hillsboro;Warmer with sunshine;75;44;SSE;7;37%;2%;7 Hondo;Sunny and pleasant;80;41;SSE;9;27%;2%;8 Houston;Mostly sunny;75;48;SSE;6;41%;3%;7 Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;75;49;S;7;35%;0%;7 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny;74;53;S;8;35%;0%;7 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;77;46;N;4;39%;0%;7 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;74;47;SSE;6;39%;0%;7 Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny;77;45;ESE;4;38%;0%;7 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;SSE;6;34%;0%;7 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny;77;46;SSE;6;35%;2%;7 Huntsville;Mostly sunny;73;46;SE;3;41%;2%;7 Ingleside;Nice with sunshine;75;55;ESE;13;42%;3%;8 Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;68;45;SSE;4;40%;0%;7 Jasper;Mostly sunny, nice;71;40;ESE;6;49%;1%;7 Junction;Mostly sunny;79;43;S;7;24%;2%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Sunshine and nice;78;42;SSE;7;28%;2%;7 Kerrville;Sunny and nice;77;36;SSE;7;37%;2%;7 Killeen;Sunny and nice;77;45;SE;5;28%;0%;7 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;SSE;6;32%;0%;7 Kingsville Nas;Breezy in the p.m.;81;49;ESE;13;35%;6%;8 La Grange;Mostly sunny, nice;77;41;SSE;4;53%;2%;7 Lago Vista;Sunny and pleasant;79;47;SE;4;33%;2%;7 Lancaster;Sunshine and warmer;73;44;SSE;7;36%;0%;7 Laredo;Sunny and beautiful;85;51;ESE;8;36%;1%;8 Llano;Mostly sunny, warmer;78;38;SSE;6;36%;2%;7 Longview;Sunny and warmer;70;40;SSE;5;47%;0%;7 Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;71;42;S;9;29%;1%;7 Lufkin;Nice with sunshine;74;42;SE;4;42%;0%;7 Mcallen;Sunny and nice;82;54;E;11;40%;8%;8 Mcgregor;Sunny and nice;75;43;SSE;6;33%;0%;7 Mckinney;Sunny and warmer;73;44;SE;6;37%;0%;7 Mesquite;Warmer with sunshine;73;45;SSE;6;39%;1%;7 Midland;Sunny and warmer;75;49;S;10;20%;0%;7 Midland Airpark;Sunny and warmer;75;49;S;10;20%;0%;7 Midlothian;Sunny and warmer;75;47;SSE;4;35%;0%;7 Mineola;Sunny and milder;69;40;SSE;5;47%;0%;7 Mineral Wells;Sunny and warmer;78;47;SSE;6;29%;2%;7 Mount Pleasant;Sunny and milder;69;40;SSE;6;49%;0%;7 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sunshine;72;37;SE;5;48%;0%;7 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny;81;41;SSE;7;38%;2%;7 Odessa;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;48;SSE;9;25%;1%;7 Orange;Mostly sunny;75;44;ESE;5;44%;3%;7 Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;SE;11;44%;3%;8 Palestine;Sunny and warmer;71;43;SE;4;49%;0%;7 Pampa;Sunny and warmer;70;42;SE;5;27%;1%;6 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;39;ESE;3;30%;0%;6 Paris;Mostly sunny, milder;69;41;SSE;7;45%;0%;6 Pecos;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;42;ESE;4;34%;0%;7 Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;65;35;SE;5;39%;1%;6 Plainview;Mostly sunny, milder;69;37;SSE;8;36%;2%;7 Pleasanton;Sunny and pleasant;81;43;SE;6;38%;2%;8 Port Aransas;Sunshine;68;61;E;12;55%;4%;8 Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;72;62;E;13;58%;10%;8 Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny, nice;75;48;ESE;9;53%;3%;8 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny;80;42;SSE;7;28%;2%;7 Robstown;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;ESE;12;36%;4%;8 Rockport;Sunny;72;58;ESE;11;48%;3%;8 Rocksprings;Sunny and pleasant;75;45;SSE;10;38%;0%;8 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, warmer;80;48;S;10;22%;0%;7 San Antonio;Sunny and pleasant;83;42;SE;7;36%;2%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sunshine;82;45;SSE;6;27%;3%;7 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, nice;80;39;SSE;7;37%;2%;7 Seminole;Sunny and warmer;74;44;S;7;31%;1%;7 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;48;SSE;7;35%;0%;6 Snyder;Mostly sunny, warmer;75;47;SSW;10;30%;1%;7 Sonora;Sunny and pleasant;77;42;SSE;11;37%;2%;7 Stephenville;Sunny and warmer;76;46;SSE;6;27%;2%;7 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;42;SSE;6;46%;0%;7 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;51;S;11;24%;0%;7 Temple;Sunny and pleasant;76;43;SE;7;34%;2%;7 Terrell;Sunny and warmer;72;41;SSE;6;44%;1%;7 Tyler;Sunny and warmer;70;42;SSE;5;45%;0%;7 Uvalde;Sunny and Waco;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;SSE;6;36%;2%;7 Weslaco;Sunny and delightful;79;50;E;10;52%;9%;8 Wharton;Mostly sunny, nice;76;40;SSE;5;52%;3%;7 Wichita Falls;Sunny and warmer;76;48;SSE;7;29%;0%;6 Wink;Warmer with sunshine;77;44;SE;5;21%;1%;7 Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;85;47;ESE;7;46%;2%;8