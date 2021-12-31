TX Forecast for Saturday, January 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and cooler;64;21;N;20;40%;8%;3 Abilene Dyess;Turning sunny, windy;62;19;N;20;34%;10%;3 Alice;Very warm and humid;92;44;S;8;50%;15%;3 Alpine;Sunny and windy;64;19;NW;20;31%;0%;4 Amarillo;Showers of rain\/snow;33;10;NNW;18;68%;67%;1 Angleton;Winds subsiding;84;42;SSW;16;69%;36%;2 Arlington;A morning shower;74;23;NNW;12;43%;60%;3 Austin;Warm with some sun;80;30;N;6;47%;19%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny;80;32;N;10;53%;19%;3 Bay;Winds subsiding;82;41;SSE;14;75%;23%;2 Beaumont;A t-storm, breezy;80;44;WSW;14;79%;83%;1 Beeville;Very warm and humid;89;43;NNE;8;51%;29%;4 Borger;Snowy in the morning;32;12;NNW;15;61%;77%;1 Bowie;A shower in the a.m.;60;17;NNW;15;62%;57%;3 Breckenridge;Breezy, then cooler;68;18;NNW;15;46%;19%;3 Brenham;Very warm and humid;83;34;N;10;55%;32%;2 Bridgeport;A shower in the a.m.;62;17;NNW;14;62%;57%;3 Brownsville;Very warm;87;58;S;10;71%;21%;4 Brownwood;Increasingly windy;75;19;N;15;40%;16%;3 Burnet;Mostly sunny, warm;78;26;N;10;32%;20%;3 Canadian;Snow in the morning;28;0;NNW;16;67%;77%;1 Castroville;Remaining very warm;83;34;NNW;8;40%;16%;4 Childress;Cooler;47;14;NNW;20;52%;89%;2 Cleburne;A shower in the a.m.;73;19;NNW;13;48%;58%;3 College Station;A shower in the a.m.;81;31;NNW;12;58%;59%;2 Comanche;Partly sunny, breezy;73;19;N;15;39%;19%;3 Conroe;A t-storm in spots;82;35;NNW;11;64%;82%;1 Corpus Christi;Very warm and humid;89;43;S;12;63%;17%;4 Corsicana;A shower in the a.m.;80;26;NNW;12;46%;59%;3 Cotulla;Remaining very warm;90;43;NE;8;41%;5%;4 Dalhart;A bit of a.m. snow;21;3;N;22;68%;71%;1 Dallas Love;Showers around;68;21;NNW;13;59%;77%;3 Dallas Redbird;Showers around;69;23;NNW;15;54%;63%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Showers around;69;21;NNW;17;58%;74%;3 Decatur;A shower in the a.m.;67;19;NNW;13;51%;57%;3 Del Rio;Mostly sunny;83;38;NNW;7;36%;4%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;82;37;NNW;8;37%;4%;4 Denton;A shower in the a.m.;68;20;NNW;16;49%;58%;3 Dryden;Breezy in the p.m.;76;27;NW;12;30%;3%;4 Dumas;Morning snow;24;7;NNW;18;76%;76%;1 Edinburg;Humid in the p.m.;89;56;SSE;6;57%;12%;4 El Paso;Very windy, a shower;56;25;NNW;26;46%;55%;2 Ellington;A stray thunderstorm;83;41;SW;15;73%;82%;2 Falfurrias;Remaining very warm;88;47;WSW;7;49%;15%;4 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;78;25;NNW;13;40%;24%;3 Fort Worth;A shower in the a.m.;71;22;NNW;13;44%;57%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;A shower in the a.m.;65;22;NNW;17;59%;57%;3 Fort Worth Nas;A shower in the a.m.;69;23;NNW;16;55%;57%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;A shower in the a.m.;71;23;NNW;15;56%;61%;3 Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny, warm;77;23;N;9;35%;17%;3 Gainesville;Showers around;65;16;NNW;15;55%;62%;3 Galveston;A stray thunderstorm;78;44;WSW;18;82%;85%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;80;24;N;11;36%;25%;3 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, warm;80;28;N;9;39%;21%;3 Giddings;Some sun, very warm;80;30;N;8;44%;22%;3 Gilmer;A thunderstorm;73;21;NW;9;70%;85%;2 Graham;A shower in the a.m.;62;16;NNW;13;54%;57%;3 Granbury;A shower in the a.m.;74;19;NNW;12;43%;57%;3 Grand Prairie;Showers around;74;23;NNW;11;42%;74%;3 Greenville;Showers around;74;21;NNW;13;56%;80%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;47;22;WNW;49;63%;64%;2 Hamilton;Breezy with sunshine;77;20;NNW;14;38%;23%;3 Harlingen;Very warm;90;54;SSE;13;63%;16%;4 Hearne;Remaining very warm;79;25;NNW;9;46%;31%;3 Hebbronville;Very warm and humid;90;46;NW;6;42%;13%;4 Henderson;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;23;NNW;10;67%;84%;1 Hereford;Some afternoon snow;41;6;NNW;15;58%;52%;1 Hillsboro;A shower in the a.m.;78;22;NNW;13;41%;58%;3 Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;81;35;NNW;9;44%;16%;4 Houston;A t-storm in spots;82;38;NW;11;66%;82%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;83;38;SW;15;66%;82%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;82;43;SE;15;68%;82%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Remaining very warm;84;41;SSW;10;69%;20%;2 Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;84;43;SW;13;68%;82%;2 Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;84;32;NNW;11;65%;82%;1 Houston Hull;A passing shower;85;37;E;13;63%;82%;2 Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;84;38;ENE;12;63%;82%;1 Huntsville;A t-storm in spots;81;32;NNW;10;62%;82%;2 Ingleside;Very warm and humid;85;46;SSE;11;69%;20%;3 Jacksonville;Cloudy, a t-storm;74;27;NNW;9;68%;84%;1 Jasper;A thunderstorm;78;36;NW;10;79%;85%;1 Junction;Breezy in the p.m.;76;27;NNW;11;31%;14%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Remaining very warm;81;35;N;6;48%;17%;3 Kerrville;Mostly sunny, warm;78;29;NNW;9;38%;16%;3 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;78;25;NNW;13;40%;24%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;78;27;NNW;13;41%;23%;3 Kingsville Nas;Remaining very warm;92;46;S;9;53%;16%;4 La Grange;Some sun, very warm;83;33;N;8;49%;19%;3 Lago Vista;Turning sunny, warm;79;26;N;9;46%;20%;3 Lancaster;Showers around;74;23;NNW;11;49%;63%;3 Laredo;Sunshine and hot;93;51;N;7;42%;5%;4 Llano;Mostly sunny;78;24;N;10;35%;17%;3 Longview;Cloudy, a t-storm;75;22;NW;10;68%;84%;1 Lubbock;An afternoon shower;56;14;NNW;19;44%;66%;3 Lufkin;A thunderstorm;78;31;NW;11;73%;83%;1 Mcallen;Very warm;92;57;SSE;7;59%;11%;4 Mcgregor;A morning t-storm;76;27;NNW;14;47%;59%;3 Mckinney;Showers around;67;21;NNW;15;65%;64%;2 Mesquite;Showers around;75;21;NNW;11;49%;65%;2 Midland;Very windy;62;22;N;25;37%;4%;3 Midland Airpark;Very windy;62;22;N;25;37%;4%;3 Midlothian;Showers around;72;23;NNW;14;57%;63%;3 Mineola;Showers around;74;23;NNW;9;67%;69%;2 Mineral Wells;Winds subsiding;66;19;NNW;16;52%;66%;3 Mount Pleasant;Periods of rain;74;23;NW;11;70%;93%;2 Nacogdoches;A thunderstorm;77;28;NNW;11;75%;83%;1 New Braunfels;Very warm and humid;82;32;N;9;42%;17%;3 Odessa;Windy;64;18;N;22;45%;4%;3 Orange;Warm with a t-storm;80;47;W;12;74%;83%;1 Palacios;Breezy in the a.m.;82;41;SSE;14;78%;21%;3 Palestine;Showers around;77;25;NNW;10;55%;68%;2 Pampa;Some morning snow;34;12;NNW;19;68%;81%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Some morning snow;25;8;NNW;19;60%;79%;1 Paris;Morning rain;69;18;NNW;13;58%;89%;2 Pecos;Windy;68;18;NW;20;42%;4%;3 Perryton;A little a.m. snow;21;3;NNW;18;71%;67%;1 Plainview;Some afternoon snow;42;6;N;16;65%;62%;2 Pleasanton;Remaining very warm;85;42;N;7;46%;16%;4 Port Aransas;Clouds and sun;78;50;SSW;11;87%;29%;3 Port Isabel;Very warm;83;62;S;12;80%;22%;4 Port Lavaca;Remaining very warm;83;44;NE;11;60%;18%;3 Randolph AFB;Remaining very warm;81;34;N;7;52%;17%;3 Robstown;Very warm and humid;90;45;S;10;59%;16%;4 Rockport;Clouds and sun;81;47;NE;9;70%;30%;3 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;76;25;NW;11;41%;4%;4 San Angelo;Increasingly windy;74;22;N;18;31%;6%;3 San Antonio;Very warm;83;36;N;7;47%;17%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;84;35;N;6;47%;16%;3 San Marcos;Periods of sun, warm;82;31;N;9;40%;17%;3 Seminole;Windy;58;17;N;20;43%;3%;3 Sherman-Denison;A shower in the a.m.;63;19;NNW;16;66%;58%;3 Snyder;A p.m. shower or two;59;17;N;18;44%;74%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;74;18;N;11;43%;3%;3 Stephenville;Partly sunny, breezy;70;19;NNW;15;45%;24%;3 Sulphur Springs;Morning showers;74;19;NNW;11;63%;100%;2 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, windy;63;20;N;19;35%;44%;2 Temple;Breezy with some sun;78;27;N;15;48%;31%;3 Terrell;Showers around;75;22;NNW;11;58%;74%;2 Tyler;A thunderstorm;74;22;NNW;12;61%;85%;2 Uvalde;Turning sunny, warm;81;36;NNW;7;41%;5%;4 Vernon;Cooler;53;15;NNW;18;51%;55%;2 Victoria;Very warm and humid;85;41;NNE;10;58%;16%;3 Waco;Showers around;77;26;NNW;14;44%;63%;3 Weslaco;Remaining very warm;90;57;S;7;60%;12%;4 Wharton;Remaining very warm;82;37;NNW;12;69%;33%;2 Wichita Falls;Cooler;54;17;NNW;18;62%;58%;3 Wink;Very windy;63;18;NNW;27;36%;4%;3 Zapata;Partly sunny and hot;93;52;NE;4;46%;7%;4