TX Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly cloudy, mild;74;57;SE;9;41%;99%;1 Abilene Dyess;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;54;WNW;7;36%;68%;1 Alice;Mostly cloudy;88;70;S;13;69%;35%;3 Alpine;Cloudy and mild;69;45;SSW;10;38%;66%;1 Amarillo;A shower in the p.m.;57;30;SW;19;43%;80%;1 Angleton;Fog, then some sun;82;73;S;13;80%;33%;2 Arlington;Cloudy and warm;76;64;S;6;48%;99%;1 Austin;Mostly cloudy;79;69;S;4;71%;38%;1 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly cloudy;81;69;S;10;75%;37%;2 Bay;Fog, then some sun;80;71;S;13;85%;33%;2 Beaumont;Fog in the morning;81;75;S;10;80%;33%;1 Beeville;Mostly cloudy;84;73;SSE;11;73%;35%;2 Borger;A shower in the p.m.;61;28;SW;17;37%;80%;1 Bowie;A shower in the p.m.;72;54;WNW;6;49%;94%;1 Breckenridge;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;57;SSW;6;39%;86%;1 Brenham;Mostly cloudy;81;76;S;7;77%;44%;1 Bridgeport;Cloudy and very warm;73;54;NNE;5;54%;90%;1 Brownsville;Breezy and very warm;85;75;SSE;15;71%;14%;3 Brownwood;Mainly cloudy, warm;76;56;SSW;5;55%;69%;1 Burnet;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;66;SSE;6;68%;62%;2 Canadian;A shower in the p.m.;65;21;SW;12;33%;73%;1 Castroville;Mostly cloudy;80;68;SE;6;71%;31%;2 Childress;A shower in the p.m.;68;43;SSW;15;42%;80%;1 Cleburne;Cloudy and warm;74;64;S;7;57%;88%;1 College Station;Mostly cloudy;81;72;S;11;75%;59%;1 Comanche;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;58;SSW;6;48%;65%;1 Conroe;Mostly cloudy;81;74;S;8;73%;44%;1 Corpus Christi;Mostly cloudy;84;71;S;18;81%;17%;2 Corsicana;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;69;SSW;8;71%;96%;1 Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;66;SSE;7;66%;0%;3 Dalhart;Windy;55;17;SSW;23;45%;55%;2 Dallas Love;Cloudy and very warm;75;63;WSW;7;67%;100%;1 Dallas Redbird;Cloudy and warm;75;63;SSW;9;67%;88%;1 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Cloudy and warm;76;62;N;10;63%;100%;1 Decatur;Cloudy and mild;72;60;S;6;42%;90%;1 Del Rio;Mostly cloudy;81;65;S;7;63%;14%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Inc. clouds;78;63;S;8;70%;14%;3 Denton;Cloudy and warm;73;61;S;6;47%;100%;1 Dryden;Cloudy and very warm;77;56;SSW;5;51%;36%;1 Dumas;Windy;53;21;SW;20;50%;55%;2 Edinburg;Increasingly windy;86;72;SSE;16;71%;20%;4 El Paso;Showers around;59;46;WSW;8;72%;82%;1 Ellington;Some sun, fog early;82;71;S;13;82%;33%;2 Falfurrias;Increasingly windy;84;68;SSE;16;70%;17%;3 Fort Hood;Remaining very warm;79;65;S;7;74%;64%;1 Fort Worth;Cloudy and warm;76;62;S;6;44%;100%;1 Fort Worth Alliance;Cloudy and warm;75;61;NNE;9;62%;100%;1 Fort Worth Nas;Cloudy and warm;76;62;NNE;8;61%;100%;1 Fort Worth Spinks;Cloudy and warm;77;62;SSW;7;68%;85%;1 Fredericksburg;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;63;S;7;70%;31%;2 Gainesville;An afternoon shower;71;58;S;6;44%;100%;1 Galveston;Fog, then some sun;78;73;S;13;84%;33%;2 Gatesville;Mostly cloudy, warm;77;66;SSW;6;67%;66%;1 Georgetown;Clouds and sun, warm;77;70;SSE;7;72%;60%;2 Giddings;Mostly cloudy;78;74;S;6;75%;23%;1 Gilmer;A shower in the p.m.;75;65;S;6;76%;91%;1 Graham;Cloudy and warm;73;56;SSW;6;42%;81%;1 Granbury;Cloudy and warm;75;62;S;5;54%;85%;1 Grand Prairie;Cloudy and warm;76;64;S;6;47%;99%;1 Greenville;Cloudy and very warm;74;63;S;8;53%;97%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;53;39;W;26;72%;84%;1 Hamilton;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;63;S;5;61%;85%;1 Harlingen;Winds subsiding;86;73;S;18;73%;17%;4 Hearne;Mostly cloudy;78;74;SSE;7;75%;60%;1 Hebbronville;Areas of morning fog;84;68;SSE;7;64%;36%;3 Henderson;A shower in the p.m.;77;69;S;7;77%;91%;1 Hereford;A shower in the p.m.;55;32;SW;16;52%;80%;1 Hillsboro;Mainly cloudy, warm;75;68;SSW;7;63%;70%;1 Hondo;Rather cloudy;80;64;SSE;7;76%;32%;3 Houston;Some sun, fog early;82;75;S;11;76%;34%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Some sun, fog early;83;75;S;13;75%;34%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Some sun, fog early;81;73;S;14;81%;34%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Some sun, fog early;83;72;S;10;82%;33%;2 Houston Clover;Fog, then some sun;82;74;S;11;79%;33%;2 Houston Hooks;Mostly cloudy;83;73;S;11;76%;44%;1 Houston Hull;Fog, then some sun;83;75;S;12;74%;34%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;74;S;12;75%;35%;1 Huntsville;Mostly cloudy;81;75;S;7;72%;31%;1 Ingleside;Mostly cloudy;81;73;S;15;83%;33%;1 Jacksonville;A shower in the p.m.;76;69;S;7;81%;98%;1 Jasper;A shower in the p.m.;79;73;S;7;80%;66%;1 Junction;Cloudy and warm;83;57;S;7;56%;39%;2 Kellyusa Airport;Very warm and humid;80;66;SSE;7;77%;30%;2 Kerrville;Mostly cloudy, warm;75;62;S;7;75%;29%;3 Killeen;Remaining very warm;79;65;S;7;74%;64%;1 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Remaining very warm;79;64;S;9;75%;64%;1 Kingsville Nas;Mostly cloudy;90;71;S;14;69%;35%;3 La Grange;Mostly cloudy;80;75;S;6;75%;38%;1 Lago Vista;Clouds and sun, warm;79;65;S;6;75%;60%;2 Lancaster;Cloudy and very warm;74;64;S;6;56%;99%;1 Laredo;Remaining very warm;86;65;SE;8;66%;2%;4 Llano;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;61;S;5;69%;64%;2 Longview;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;S;7;75%;99%;1 Lubbock;A shower in the p.m.;59;42;SW;14;59%;84%;1 Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;80;70;S;8;79%;80%;1 Mcallen;Increasingly windy;87;72;SSE;17;72%;21%;4 Mcgregor;Mainly cloudy, warm;78;66;S;9;76%;64%;1 Mckinney;Cloudy and warm;75;61;SW;8;66%;100%;1 Mesquite;Cloudy and very warm;74;64;S;6;56%;99%;1 Midland;Cloudy and mild;68;49;SW;9;43%;80%;1 Midland Airpark;Cloudy and mild;68;49;SW;9;43%;80%;1 Midlothian;Cloudy and warm;75;63;S;7;76%;93%;1 Mineola;A shower in the p.m.;76;66;SSW;6;72%;98%;1 Mineral Wells;Cloudy and warm;75;57;NE;7;57%;100%;1 Mount Pleasant;Cloudy and very warm;74;64;S;7;68%;99%;1 Nacogdoches;A shower in the p.m.;78;71;S;7;78%;80%;1 New Braunfels;Very warm and humid;79;71;SSE;7;76%;32%;1 Odessa;Cloudy and mild;68;48;S;8;48%;69%;1 Orange;Areas of morning fog;81;75;S;8;73%;33%;1 Palacios;Fog, then some sun;79;72;S;13;88%;32%;2 Palestine;A shower in the p.m.;77;70;S;7;75%;66%;1 Pampa;A shower in the p.m.;61;28;SW;19;35%;66%;1 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;A shower in the p.m.;63;22;SSW;20;35%;80%;1 Paris;Cloudy and mild;72;60;S;7;60%;99%;1 Pecos;Cloudy;68;44;S;7;58%;66%;1 Perryton;Turning cloudy, mild;59;14;SW;14;41%;26%;2 Plainview;A shower in the p.m.;56;37;SW;16;66%;80%;1 Pleasanton;Very warm and humid;83;70;SSE;7;69%;30%;2 Port Aransas;Mostly cloudy;76;74;S;11;94%;33%;1 Port Isabel;Areas of morning fog;81;74;SSE;15;79%;14%;2 Port Lavaca;Fog, then some sun;79;75;S;12;85%;33%;2 Randolph AFB;Very warm and humid;80;67;S;8;79%;31%;2 Robstown;Mostly cloudy;86;73;S;15;77%;35%;2 Rockport;Low clouds;77;73;S;10;88%;33%;1 Rocksprings;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;59;SSW;7;59%;32%;4 San Angelo;Cloudy;79;55;W;7;44%;62%;1 San Antonio;Mostly cloudy;79;69;SSE;6;75%;30%;2 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm and humid;84;69;SSE;7;69%;30%;2 San Marcos;Low clouds may break;79;71;SSE;8;73%;33%;1 Seminole;A shower in the p.m.;61;43;SSW;10;61%;81%;1 Sherman-Denison;An afternoon shower;72;59;N;9;64%;98%;1 Snyder;A shower in the p.m.;67;49;SSW;10;54%;82%;1 Sonora;Cloudy and mild;76;54;SW;5;51%;37%;1 Stephenville;Mostly cloudy, warm;76;57;NNE;5;61%;92%;1 Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and very warm;74;64;WSW;8;58%;99%;1 Sweetwater;Mostly cloudy, warm;71;53;SSW;10;41%;69%;1 Temple;Mostly cloudy;78;66;S;11;79%;61%;1 Terrell;Cloudy and very warm;74;64;SSW;7;64%;99%;1 Tyler;A shower in the p.m.;77;68;S;8;73%;91%;1 Uvalde;Mainly cloudy, warm;77;63;E;5;77%;6%;2 Vernon;A shower in the p.m.;69;50;S;11;37%;89%;1 Victoria;Fog, then some sun;80;74;S;12;81%;33%;2 Waco;Mostly cloudy;78;66;S;9;77%;66%;1 Weslaco;Increasingly windy;85;73;SSE;17;69%;20%;4 Wharton;Fog, then some sun;80;73;S;12;86%;33%;2 Wichita Falls;A shower in the p.m.;72;51;SSE;8;43%;66%;1 Wink;Cloudy and mild;66;44;S;6;45%;69%;1 Zapata;Remaining very warm;87;67;SE;6;66%;9%;4