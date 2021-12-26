TX Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Partly sunny;81;60;S;5;43%;0%;3 Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;80;58;S;4;35%;0%;3 Alice;Breezy and very warm;87;66;SSE;13;64%;12%;4 Alpine;Sunshine and warm;78;55;W;9;21%;2%;4 Amarillo;Thickening clouds;61;45;SW;9;30%;4%;3 Angleton;Very warm and humid;82;70;S;13;71%;42%;2 Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;76;67;S;8;63%;8%;3 Austin;Partial sunshine;79;67;S;4;67%;44%;3 Austin Bergstrom;Clouds and sun;81;66;S;10;71%;27%;2 Bay;Breezy and humid;80;68;S;12;76%;40%;3 Beaumont;Very warm and humid;79;70;SSE;9;72%;28%;2 Beeville;Warm with sunshine;83;68;SSE;9;65%;12%;4 Borger;Clouds and sun, mild;63;49;SW;7;27%;3%;3 Bowie;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;S;4;51%;13%;3 Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;SSW;4;39%;7%;3 Brenham;Clouds and sun, warm;81;71;S;8;66%;16%;2 Bridgeport;Warm with some sun;77;61;S;3;56%;12%;3 Brownsville;Breezy and humid;84;73;SSE;15;68%;8%;4 Brownwood;Warm with sunshine;79;58;S;6;61%;7%;3 Burnet;Partly sunny, warm;76;65;S;7;67%;4%;3 Canadian;Partly sunny, mild;62;47;SSW;8;29%;5%;3 Castroville;Partly sunny, warm;79;66;SSE;7;67%;4%;3 Childress;Partly sunny, warm;69;53;SSW;7;31%;8%;3 Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;76;65;S;9;72%;8%;3 College Station;Very warm and humid;80;67;S;11;71%;16%;2 Comanche;Lots of sun, warm;81;62;SSW;7;54%;8%;3 Conroe;Partly sunny;79;70;S;8;66%;19%;3 Corpus Christi;Increasingly windy;84;67;S;20;71%;12%;4 Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;76;68;S;11;69%;27%;1 Cotulla;Sunshine and warm;86;64;SE;6;60%;0%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;58;37;SW;13;31%;3%;3 Dallas Love;Clouds and sun, warm;75;66;S;8;71%;8%;2 Dallas Redbird;Clouds and sun;76;64;S;10;70%;8%;3 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;77;65;S;10;67%;9%;3 Decatur;Partly sunny, warm;77;64;S;4;50%;12%;3 Del Rio;Partial sunshine;80;62;SE;5;69%;1%;3 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, warm;78;59;SE;5;74%;1%;3 Denton;Partly sunny, warm;76;66;S;7;59%;10%;3 Dryden;Mostly sunny, warm;76;52;NNE;6;53%;0%;3 Dumas;Becoming cloudy;57;41;SW;9;36%;2%;3 Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;84;69;SSE;14;64%;13%;4 El Paso;Turning cloudy, mild;70;48;WSW;10;35%;15%;3 Ellington;Very warm and humid;80;68;S;12;74%;42%;2 Falfurrias;Lots of sun, warm;82;64;SSE;10;64%;13%;4 Fort Hood;Partly sunny, warm;78;65;S;8;69%;27%;3 Fort Worth;Partial sunshine;77;66;S;7;57%;9%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;78;64;S;9;67%;9%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;79;65;S;8;66%;9%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;79;65;S;8;69%;8%;3 Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;73;61;S;7;72%;4%;3 Gainesville;Partly sunny, warm;75;64;S;4;46%;12%;3 Galveston;Breezy in the a.m.;79;70;S;13;76%;44%;2 Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;77;66;S;8;66%;5%;3 Georgetown;Warm with some sun;76;68;S;9;68%;27%;3 Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;78;70;S;7;65%;33%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny;74;67;S;8;72%;64%;1 Graham;Partly sunny, warm;77;62;SSE;4;40%;42%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny, warm;79;65;S;7;61%;9%;3 Grand Prairie;Warm with some sun;75;67;S;8;62%;8%;3 Greenville;Areas of low clouds;74;67;S;10;64%;8%;1 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;62;43;WSW;35;40%;61%;3 Hamilton;Warm with some sun;78;64;S;8;63%;6%;3 Harlingen;Windy and humid;85;68;SSE;20;66%;8%;4 Hearne;Warm with some sun;78;67;S;7;68%;15%;2 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, warm;83;66;SSE;10;56%;14%;4 Henderson;Cloudy and very warm;76;68;S;8;71%;17%;1 Hereford;Turning cloudy;62;43;SW;6;36%;4%;3 Hillsboro;Clouds and sun, warm;77;68;S;11;69%;6%;2 Hondo;Partly sunny, warm;80;61;SE;7;72%;4%;3 Houston;Very warm and humid;79;71;S;10;68%;42%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Very warm and humid;82;71;S;12;67%;42%;2 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Breezy and humid;79;70;S;14;72%;41%;2 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Very warm and humid;82;69;S;7;74%;41%;2 Houston Clover;Very warm and humid;82;70;S;11;71%;42%;2 Houston Hooks;Very warm;82;69;S;8;70%;22%;3 Houston Hull;Very warm and humid;83;70;S;11;67%;24%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;70;S;10;68%;24%;2 Huntsville;Rather cloudy, warm;80;72;S;7;64%;16%;1 Ingleside;Breezy and humid;82;71;S;15;74%;14%;4 Jacksonville;Areas of low clouds;75;67;S;8;72%;59%;1 Jasper;Partly sunny;77;67;SSE;7;71%;30%;1 Junction;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;S;5;59%;5%;3 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, warm;80;64;SSE;7;71%;27%;3 Kerrville;Partly sunny, warm;73;61;S;7;74%;4%;3 Killeen;Partly sunny, warm;78;65;S;8;69%;27%;3 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;78;66;S;10;71%;27%;3 Kingsville Nas;Winds subsiding;87;66;SSE;15;64%;11%;4 La Grange;Mostly sunny, warm;80;71;S;7;66%;15%;3 Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;78;65;S;7;71%;44%;3 Lancaster;Clouds and sun, warm;74;66;S;9;70%;8%;2 Laredo;Sunny and very warm;86;63;SE;8;58%;0%;4 Llano;Partly sunny, warm;77;60;SSE;6;68%;4%;3 Longview;Periods of sun;76;68;S;9;71%;18%;1 Lubbock;Cloudy and mild;65;51;WSW;8;38%;8%;1 Lufkin;Partly sunny;79;66;S;9;75%;18%;1 Mcallen;Winds subsiding;85;68;SSE;17;65%;14%;4 Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;78;66;S;11;70%;7%;2 Mckinney;Periods of sun, warm;75;65;S;9;70%;8%;2 Mesquite;Clouds and sun, warm;74;67;S;9;67%;8%;2 Midland;Mostly cloudy;77;55;SW;10;29%;8%;2 Midland Airpark;Mostly cloudy;77;55;SW;10;29%;8%;2 Midlothian;Clouds and sun;77;65;S;9;75%;7%;3 Mineola;Cloudy and very warm;75;68;S;8;71%;21%;1 Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;80;60;S;5;56%;10%;3 Mount Pleasant;Partly sunny;75;67;S;9;69%;64%;1 Nacogdoches;Partly sunny;77;67;S;9;69%;30%;1 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, warm;79;67;S;8;70%;27%;3 Odessa;Periods of sun, warm;75;55;WSW;10;36%;6%;3 Orange;Clouds and sun, warm;79;70;SSE;8;66%;28%;2 Palacios;Partly sunny;80;70;S;12;81%;22%;3 Palestine;Areas of low clouds;76;68;S;9;71%;19%;1 Pampa;Partly sunny, mild;62;48;SSW;8;28%;4%;3 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Partly sunny, mild;63;46;SSW;9;29%;4%;3 Paris;Partly sunny, warm;73;65;S;9;66%;25%;1 Pecos;Mostly cloudy, warm;80;51;WSW;10;39%;6%;3 Perryton;Partly sunny, cooler;56;44;S;11;35%;3%;3 Plainview;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;46;SW;6;43%;26%;2 Pleasanton;Partly sunny, warm;83;69;SSE;7;62%;5%;3 Port Aransas;Warm with sunshine;77;71;S;13;85%;15%;4 Port Isabel;Breezy and humid;80;73;SSE;17;74%;8%;4 Port Lavaca;Partly sunny;78;71;S;12;77%;18%;3 Randolph AFB;Warm with some sun;80;64;SSE;8;73%;5%;3 Robstown;Breezy, warm, humid;87;70;SSE;16;68%;12%;4 Rockport;Mostly sunny;79;71;SSE;12;77%;16%;4 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, warm;75;59;S;6;65%;1%;3 San Angelo;Very warm;82;58;SSW;5;48%;0%;3 San Antonio;Very warm;79;68;SSE;7;69%;5%;3 San Antonio Stinson;Very warm;83;66;SSE;6;66%;5%;3 San Marcos;Partly sunny, warm;78;67;S;9;71%;5%;3 Seminole;Breezy in the p.m.;71;51;W;11;40%;15%;2 Sherman-Denison;Warm with some sun;74;63;S;8;69%;13%;3 Snyder;Periods of sun, warm;75;56;WSW;5;37%;3%;2 Sonora;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;SSW;6;61%;0%;3 Stephenville;Sunshine and warm;80;60;S;5;62%;9%;3 Sulphur Springs;Cloudy and very warm;75;68;S;9;67%;23%;1 Sweetwater;Warm with some sun;80;62;SW;6;35%;2%;3 Temple;Clouds and sun, warm;78;65;S;13;74%;28%;2 Terrell;Partly sunny, warm;74;66;S;9;72%;8%;1 Tyler;Areas of low clouds;76;68;S;11;69%;64%;1 Uvalde;Partly sunny, warm;76;60;SE;6;74%;1%;3 Vernon;Warm with some sun;73;59;SSE;5;23%;6%;3 Victoria;Very warm;80;69;S;13;74%;16%;3 Waco;Partly sunny, warm;78;67;S;12;70%;8%;2 Weslaco;Breezy and humid;83;70;SSE;15;62%;13%;4 Wharton;Very warm and humid;79;69;S;11;77%;22%;3 Wichita Falls;Partly sunny, warm;74;59;S;4;35%;14%;3 Wink;Clouds and sun, warm;78;51;W;11;28%;9%;3 Zapata;Mostly sunny, warm;85;66;SE;7;60%;6%;4