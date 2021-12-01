Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Thursday, December 2, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Partly sunny;79;61;SSW;7;42%;0%;3

Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;80;60;SSW;6;36%;0%;3

Alice;More humid;81;62;SSE;4;71%;16%;3

Alpine;Sun and some clouds;76;54;SSW;7;41%;40%;4

Amarillo;Mostly sunny;77;47;SW;10;25%;2%;3

Angleton;Fog in the morning;78;59;S;5;73%;8%;4

Arlington;Partly sunny, warm;76;61;S;5;49%;1%;3

Austin;Partly sunny, warm;78;61;S;2;66%;3%;3

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, warm;79;61;S;6;70%;26%;3

Bay;Fog in the morning;76;59;SSE;4;79%;9%;3

Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;S;5;79%;6%;3

Beeville;More humid;77;60;SE;5;84%;17%;3

Borger;Sunshine and warm;79;48;SW;8;23%;2%;3

Bowie;Mostly sunny, warm;77;54;S;4;51%;1%;3

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;80;59;S;5;46%;3%;3

Brenham;Clouds and sun, warm;76;60;S;5;76%;8%;3

Bridgeport;Partly sunny, mild;77;56;S;3;52%;2%;3

Brownsville;A thunderstorm;82;65;SE;8;79%;84%;2

Brownwood;Periods of sun, mild;76;53;S;5;62%;2%;3

Burnet;Partly sunny, mild;74;58;S;5;70%;2%;3

Canadian;Sunny and very warm;79;33;SSW;6;38%;1%;3

Castroville;Areas of morning fog;78;59;SE;5;72%;26%;4

Childress;Mostly sunny;81;53;SSW;8;30%;2%;3

Cleburne;Partly sunny, warm;77;59;S;6;55%;3%;3

College Station;Periods of sun, warm;77;61;S;5;72%;8%;3

Comanche;Partly sunny, mild;79;59;SSW;6;51%;2%;3

Conroe;Areas of morning fog;76;56;S;5;77%;7%;3

Corpus Christi;Some sun, more humid;78;63;SE;7;79%;17%;4

Corsicana;Partly sunny, warm;74;61;SSW;6;67%;1%;3

Cotulla;Mostly cloudy, warm;83;63;SSE;5;61%;25%;3

Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;73;32;SW;10;24%;0%;3

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny, mild;76;59;S;4;52%;1%;3

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;SSW;6;52%;1%;3

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny, warm;78;58;S;6;48%;1%;3

Decatur;Partly sunny, mild;75;58;S;5;45%;1%;3

Del Rio;Cloudy and very warm;80;62;SE;7;67%;25%;2

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Cloudy;78;59;SE;8;70%;25%;2

Denton;Mostly sunny, mild;75;56;S;6;51%;1%;3

Dryden;Partly sunny;75;55;E;6;64%;5%;4

Dumas;Warm with sunshine;72;38;SW;10;25%;0%;3

Edinburg;More humid;82;64;SE;6;77%;18%;1

El Paso;Mostly sunny, mild;72;46;WSW;4;38%;0%;3

Ellington;Areas of morning fog;77;59;S;5;73%;8%;3

Falfurrias;Cloudy, more humid;78;59;SE;5;84%;15%;1

Fort Hood;Clouds and sun, warm;78;59;SSW;4;65%;1%;3

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, warm;78;59;S;5;44%;1%;3

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny, warm;77;57;S;6;50%;1%;3

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny, warm;79;60;SSW;5;50%;1%;3

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, warm;79;60;S;4;53%;1%;3

Fredericksburg;Partly sunny, mild;72;57;SSW;6;73%;26%;4

Gainesville;Mostly sunny, warm;74;55;S;6;48%;1%;3

Galveston;Fog in the morning;74;65;S;5;73%;7%;4

Gatesville;Partly sunny, warm;76;58;SSW;5;64%;1%;3

Georgetown;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;SSW;6;72%;2%;3

Giddings;Partly sunny, warm;74;60;S;5;78%;7%;3

Gilmer;Sunshine and mild;71;55;S;4;73%;2%;3

Graham;Mostly sunny, mild;77;55;S;4;50%;3%;3

Granbury;Partly sunny, warm;79;58;S;5;52%;3%;3

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny, warm;76;60;S;5;50%;1%;3

Greenville;Mostly sunny, mild;73;58;S;5;58%;1%;3

Guadalupe Pass;Increasingly windy;69;49;WNW;17;37%;0%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny, mild;77;58;SSW;5;59%;1%;3

Harlingen;A thunderstorm;81;64;SE;8;79%;83%;1

Hearne;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;S;5;75%;9%;3

Hebbronville;More humid;80;63;SE;5;71%;14%;3

Henderson;Mostly sunny, mild;72;55;SSW;5;77%;3%;3

Hereford;Mostly sunny, warm;75;47;SW;9;30%;2%;3

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, warm;75;61;S;5;59%;1%;3

Hondo;Mostly cloudy;77;59;SSE;5;74%;26%;3

Houston;Fog in the morning;76;58;S;5;77%;8%;3

Houston (Hobby Airport);Areas of morning fog;79;61;S;5;67%;8%;3

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Fog in the morning;75;62;S;6;70%;8%;3

Houston / Southwest Airport;Fog in the morning;77;58;S;1;74%;8%;4

Houston Clover;Areas of morning fog;78;60;N;4;71%;8%;4

Houston Hooks;Areas of morning fog;78;58;S;3;72%;8%;3

Houston Hull;Fog in the morning;79;60;S;4;69%;8%;3

Houston Intercontinental;Areas of morning fog;77;58;S;5;70%;8%;3

Huntsville;Partly sunny, warm;75;59;S;5;73%;7%;3

Ingleside;More humid;77;64;SE;4;78%;15%;3

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, mild;71;58;SSW;5;78%;2%;3

Jasper;Partly sunny, mild;73;53;S;6;81%;5%;3

Junction;Partly sunny, warm;79;56;SSW;4;64%;26%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Fog in the morning;77;60;S;3;75%;26%;4

Kerrville;Clouds and sun, mild;73;57;S;6;76%;26%;4

Killeen;Clouds and sun, warm;78;59;SSW;4;65%;1%;3

Killeen/Ft Hood;Partly sunny, warm;78;60;SSW;5;67%;1%;3

Kingsville Nas;More humid;81;64;SE;5;72%;17%;3

La Grange;Partly sunny, warm;75;60;S;4;82%;8%;3

Lago Vista;Partly sunny, warm;77;61;S;4;68%;2%;3

Lancaster;Partly sunny, mild;73;59;SSW;5;57%;1%;3

Laredo;Partly sunny, warm;83;65;SE;7;67%;4%;4

Llano;Partly sunny, warm;75;55;SSW;5;72%;2%;3

Longview;Sunny and mild;73;55;SSW;5;75%;2%;3

Lubbock;Partly sunny, warm;76;48;SW;8;38%;2%;3

Lufkin;Partly sunny, warm;76;56;SSW;4;74%;3%;3

Mcallen;More humid;83;65;SE;7;72%;18%;1

Mcgregor;Partly sunny, warm;78;60;SSW;6;62%;1%;3

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, mild;76;58;SSW;5;55%;1%;3

Mesquite;Partly sunny, mild;73;58;S;5;59%;1%;3

Midland;Clouds and sun, mild;79;55;S;6;36%;2%;3

Midland Airpark;Clouds and sun, mild;79;55;S;6;36%;2%;3

Midlothian;Partly sunny, warm;77;60;SSW;3;61%;1%;3

Mineola;Mostly sunny, mild;72;56;S;5;70%;2%;3

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, warm;80;56;S;4;52%;1%;3

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and mild;71;54;SSW;5;67%;3%;3

Nacogdoches;Mostly sunny, mild;72;53;SSW;5;83%;2%;3

New Braunfels;Areas of morning fog;76;59;SSW;6;75%;6%;4

Odessa;Clouds and sun, warm;77;53;S;6;47%;4%;3

Orange;Partly sunny, warm;76;58;SSW;5;74%;5%;3

Palacios;More humid;76;61;SE;5;79%;10%;3

Palestine;Partly sunny, mild;72;57;S;5;78%;3%;3

Pampa;Sunny and very warm;79;50;SW;10;22%;0%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;78;41;SW;8;26%;1%;3

Paris;Sunny and warm;72;54;S;5;59%;3%;3

Pecos;Partly sunny, mild;77;47;SW;4;54%;12%;3

Perryton;Sunny and very warm;75;35;SSW;9;33%;1%;3

Plainview;Partly sunny, warm;72;42;SW;9;40%;2%;3

Pleasanton;Turning cloudy;79;61;SE;5;71%;6%;4

Port Aransas;More humid;73;66;SE;6;89%;16%;3

Port Isabel;A thunderstorm;78;69;SE;10;82%;84%;2

Port Lavaca;Some sun, more humid;75;61;SSE;6;85%;11%;3

Randolph AFB;Fog in the morning;76;59;S;4;74%;6%;4

Robstown;Some sun, more humid;80;65;SE;6;75%;17%;3

Rockport;More humid;74;64;SE;6;86%;14%;3

Rocksprings;Clouding up;73;58;S;7;71%;25%;4

San Angelo;Periods of sun;81;59;SSW;6;53%;1%;3

San Antonio;Areas of morning fog;77;60;SSE;5;74%;26%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Areas of morning fog;79;62;S;3;71%;26%;4

San Marcos;Clouds and sun, warm;75;59;SSW;6;75%;5%;4

Seminole;Clouds and sun, warm;78;48;SW;7;41%;2%;3

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and very warm;75;58;S;6;51%;1%;3

Snyder;Partly sunny, mild;78;55;SSW;7;46%;2%;3

Sonora;Increasing clouds;77;56;S;7;67%;2%;4

Stephenville;Partly sunny, warm;79;57;SSW;4;52%;2%;3

Sulphur Springs;Sunny and warm;72;58;SSW;5;61%;2%;3

Sweetwater;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;SSW;8;41%;1%;3

Temple;Partly sunny, warm;78;59;SSW;6;68%;2%;3

Terrell;Partly sunny, mild;72;58;S;5;65%;1%;3

Tyler;Mostly sunny, mild;73;58;SSW;6;71%;2%;3

Uvalde;Cloudy;77;58;ESE;5;73%;25%;2

Vernon;Mostly sunny, warm;79;52;S;7;38%;2%;3

Victoria;More humid;77;57;SSE;5;84%;11%;3

Waco;Partly sunny;78;60;S;5;63%;1%;3

Weslaco;Cloudy, more humid;82;65;SE;6;77%;20%;1

Wharton;Sun and clouds;76;56;SSE;5;83%;9%;3

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, warm;78;54;S;6;43%;3%;3

Wink;Turning out cloudy;79;47;SSE;5;33%;7%;3

Zapata;More humid;84;67;SE;5;65%;9%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather