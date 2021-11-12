Skip to main content
TX Forecast for Saturday, November 13, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunny and nice;71;51;SSW;11;34%;0%;4

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;72;50;SSW;11;30%;0%;4

Alice;Not as warm;75;47;S;8;33%;1%;4

Alpine;Mostly sunny, nice;73;51;SW;9;30%;0%;4

Amarillo;Warmer;71;41;WNW;14;32%;2%;3

Angleton;Sunny and pleasant;70;44;SSE;7;37%;0%;4

Arlington;Plenty of sun;65;48;S;5;33%;1%;4

Austin;Sunny and pleasant;70;48;SSW;2;32%;0%;4

Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and pleasant;71;44;SSW;4;36%;0%;4

Bay;Sunny and nice;68;45;SE;7;40%;0%;4

Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;66;41;SSE;7;44%;0%;4

Beeville;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;SSE;7;49%;1%;4

Borger;Mostly sunny, warmer;74;43;WNW;9;29%;2%;3

Bowie;Sunny;65;46;S;5;38%;1%;4

Breckenridge;Sunshine;71;48;SSW;7;37%;1%;4

Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;S;4;39%;0%;4

Bridgeport;Sunshine;67;46;S;4;38%;1%;4

Brownsville;Not as warm;77;54;ESE;10;62%;8%;4

Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;S;7;43%;0%;4

Burnet;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;S;5;39%;0%;4

Canadian;Mostly sunny, warmer;71;39;WSW;9;38%;2%;3

Castroville;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;S;5;38%;0%;4

Childress;Warmer;74;45;SW;11;30%;2%;3

Cleburne;Plenty of sun;66;45;S;6;38%;0%;4

College Station;Plenty of sun;68;47;S;5;35%;0%;4

Comanche;Plenty of sun;71;47;SSW;6;39%;0%;4

Conroe;Sunny and cooler;65;39;S;5;41%;0%;4

Corpus Christi;Not as warm;74;49;SSW;11;36%;1%;4

Corsicana;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;S;5;40%;0%;4

Cotulla;Mostly sunny;77;52;S;6;27%;0%;4

Dalhart;Partly sunny, warmer;71;36;WNW;9;33%;2%;3

Dallas Love;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;S;4;39%;1%;4

Dallas Redbird;Plenty of sunshine;64;48;S;6;36%;1%;4

Dallas/Ft Worth;Plenty of sun;65;48;S;6;36%;1%;4

Decatur;Abundant sunshine;63;45;S;6;36%;1%;4

Del Rio;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;10;35%;2%;4

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunshine, pleasant;73;51;SSE;9;36%;2%;4

Denton;Plenty of sun;63;42;S;5;38%;1%;4

Dryden;Mostly sunny;71;46;ENE;7;56%;2%;4

Dumas;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;37;NW;10;36%;0%;3

Edinburg;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;SE;9;58%;7%;4

El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;W;5;23%;0%;4

Ellington;Plenty of sun;67;47;S;9;35%;0%;4

Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;73;42;SE;8;61%;1%;4

Fort Hood;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;SSW;4;32%;0%;4

Fort Worth;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;S;5;32%;1%;4

Fort Worth Alliance;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;S;7;38%;1%;4

Fort Worth Nas;Plenty of sunshine;68;49;S;6;36%;1%;4

Fort Worth Spinks;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;S;4;37%;1%;4

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;67;47;SSW;6;43%;0%;4

Gainesville;Abundant sunshine;61;42;S;6;38%;1%;3

Galveston;Not as warm;68;59;W;13;37%;0%;4

Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;S;5;41%;0%;4

Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;S;5;41%;0%;4

Giddings;Plenty of sun;66;43;S;4;40%;0%;4

Gilmer;Plenty of sunshine;59;38;S;4;48%;0%;4

Graham;Plenty of sun;68;42;S;6;40%;1%;4

Granbury;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;S;5;40%;0%;4

Grand Prairie;Plenty of sunshine;65;47;S;5;33%;1%;4

Greenville;Abundant sunshine;61;43;S;4;42%;0%;4

Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;68;49;WNW;18;30%;0%;4

Hamilton;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;6;40%;0%;4

Harlingen;Breezy in the a.m.;78;52;E;14;49%;5%;4

Hearne;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;S;4;43%;0%;4

Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;75;47;SE;7;48%;1%;4

Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;60;37;S;5;45%;0%;4

Hereford;Warmer;73;38;WNW;12;36%;0%;4

Hillsboro;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;S;5;37%;0%;4

Hondo;Mostly sunny;72;46;SSW;6;33%;0%;4

Houston;Plenty of sunshine;67;47;S;6;39%;0%;4

Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunny and pleasant;70;48;S;9;31%;0%;4

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sun;66;52;S;9;32%;0%;4

Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;S;5;38%;0%;4

Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;S;7;36%;0%;4

Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;68;42;N;5;38%;0%;4

Houston Hull;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;SSW;7;34%;0%;4

Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;68;45;S;7;36%;0%;4

Huntsville;Sunny, not as warm;65;47;S;4;40%;0%;4

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;S;9;36%;2%;4

Jacksonville;Plenty of sunshine;62;44;S;5;38%;0%;4

Jasper;Sunny and cooler;61;33;S;6;51%;1%;4

Junction;Sunny and nice;72;49;SSW;6;37%;0%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;71;47;SSW;5;34%;0%;4

Kerrville;Mostly sunny;68;45;SSW;6;48%;0%;4

Killeen;Plenty of sunshine;69;48;SSW;4;32%;0%;4

Killeen/Ft Hood;Plenty of sun;68;47;SSW;4;36%;0%;4

Kingsville Nas;Nice with sunshine;77;48;SSW;9;34%;1%;4

La Grange;Plenty of sun;68;44;S;4;42%;0%;4

Lago Vista;Sunny and nice;69;49;S;3;36%;0%;4

Lancaster;Plenty of sunshine;61;45;S;5;39%;0%;4

Laredo;Periods of sun, nice;76;54;SE;7;49%;1%;4

Llano;Plenty of sunshine;69;45;S;5;43%;0%;4

Longview;Plenty of sun;60;38;S;4;47%;0%;4

Lubbock;Warmer;72;47;SW;13;35%;1%;4

Lufkin;Sunny and cooler;65;40;S;5;39%;0%;4

Mcallen;Breezy in the a.m.;79;54;S;12;41%;11%;4

Mcgregor;Plenty of sunshine;66;46;SSW;4;39%;0%;4

Mckinney;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;S;4;42%;0%;4

Mesquite;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;S;5;39%;0%;4

Midland;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;SSW;11;33%;0%;4

Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;SSW;11;33%;0%;4

Midlothian;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;S;4;40%;0%;4

Mineola;Plenty of sun;60;40;S;4;41%;0%;4

Mineral Wells;Sunshine;69;46;S;6;36%;1%;4

Mount Pleasant;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;S;6;47%;0%;4

Nacogdoches;Sunny and cooler;62;34;S;5;45%;0%;4

New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;SSW;6;38%;0%;4

Odessa;Plenty of sunshine;73;44;S;10;42%;0%;4

Orange;Plenty of sun;66;41;ESE;6;43%;0%;4

Palacios;Sunny and pleasant;70;50;ESE;9;39%;0%;4

Palestine;Plenty of sun;63;42;S;5;42%;0%;4

Pampa;Sunshine and warmer;72;43;WSW;12;31%;2%;3

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;39;W;10;31%;2%;3

Paris;Plenty of sunshine;57;40;S;5;46%;1%;3

Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;76;42;WSW;5;45%;1%;4

Perryton;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;38;W;11;40%;2%;3

Plainview;Warmer;68;41;WSW;12;40%;2%;4

Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, nice;71;44;SSE;6;35%;0%;4

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, nice;70;60;SSE;11;47%;2%;4

Port Isabel;Breezy in the a.m.;73;60;E;14;62%;6%;4

Port Lavaca;Sunny and pleasant;69;52;SSE;8;44%;0%;4

Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, nice;69;47;SSW;5;36%;0%;4

Robstown;Not as warm;76;51;S;9;33%;1%;4

Rockport;Mostly sunny;71;57;SSE;9;46%;1%;4

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;68;48;S;9;51%;0%;4

San Angelo;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SSW;9;40%;0%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;69;45;S;5;36%;0%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny;73;48;SSW;4;34%;0%;4

San Marcos;Plenty of sunshine;68;44;SSW;6;40%;0%;4

Seminole;Plenty of sunshine;71;44;WSW;9;38%;2%;4

Sherman-Denison;Plenty of sunshine;61;47;S;5;43%;0%;3

Snyder;Plenty of sun;71;43;SSW;11;42%;0%;4

Sonora;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;S;10;56%;2%;4

Stephenville;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;SSW;4;33%;0%;4

Sulphur Springs;Plenty of sunshine;59;44;S;5;43%;0%;4

Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SSW;11;39%;0%;4

Temple;Plenty of sun;68;45;SSW;5;38%;0%;4

Terrell;Plenty of sunshine;61;42;S;5;41%;0%;4

Tyler;Plenty of sun;61;44;S;5;41%;0%;4

Uvalde;Mostly sunny;71;45;SE;6;44%;0%;4

Vernon;Plenty of sunshine;71;47;S;9;34%;2%;3

Victoria;Sunny and nice;70;45;SSE;7;44%;1%;4

Waco;Sunny and pleasant;68;46;S;5;37%;0%;4

Weslaco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SE;10;53%;8%;4

Wharton;Plenty of sunshine;68;43;S;6;45%;0%;4

Wichita Falls;Sunny;69;46;SSW;8;35%;1%;3

Wink;Sunny and pleasant;75;38;S;7;31%;1%;4

Zapata;Nice with sunshine;80;52;SE;6;48%;5%;4

