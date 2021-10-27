TX Forecast for Friday, October 29, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Very windy, sunny;73;47;NNW;23;25%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Very windy, sunny;72;46;N;22;22%;2%;4 Alice;Sunny and breezy;88;54;NNW;14;23%;0%;5 Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;NE;6;20%;0%;5 Amarillo;Increasingly windy;64;39;NNW;19;32%;0%;4 Angleton;Sunny and windy;78;51;NW;19;36%;4%;5 Arlington;Very windy;72;53;NNW;24;31%;4%;4 Austin;Windy;79;52;NW;20;29%;1%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Sunny and windy;81;50;NW;19;32%;1%;4 Bay;Windy;78;51;NW;21;39%;2%;5 Beaumont;Windy, not as warm;73;52;WNW;19;46%;6%;4 Beeville;Sunny and breezy;83;54;NNW;13;26%;0%;5 Borger;Sunny and windy;65;41;NNW;21;29%;0%;4 Bowie;Very windy;69;45;NNW;25;32%;3%;4 Breckenridge;Sunny and windy;71;46;NW;19;26%;2%;4 Brenham;Windy, not as warm;74;52;WNW;20;42%;2%;4 Bridgeport;Very windy;71;46;NNW;23;31%;3%;4 Brownsville;Breezy, not as hot;87;54;N;13;35%;0%;5 Brownwood;Sunny and windy;73;45;NW;20;31%;0%;4 Burnet;Sunny and windy;72;50;NW;19;32%;1%;4 Canadian;Very windy, sunny;63;37;NNW;22;30%;1%;4 Castroville;Sunny and breezy;81;49;NNW;14;28%;0%;5 Childress;Very windy, sunny;71;43;NNW;25;25%;1%;4 Cleburne;Very windy;71;50;NNW;23;31%;3%;4 College Station;Mostly sunny, windy;77;51;NNW;19;32%;2%;4 Comanche;Sunny and windy;73;48;NW;20;28%;0%;4 Conroe;Windy, not as warm;73;52;NW;20;42%;4%;4 Corpus Christi;Sunny and breezy;85;54;NW;16;29%;0%;5 Corsicana;Very windy;71;51;NW;25;36%;4%;4 Cotulla;Sunny and breezy;88;53;NW;14;21%;0%;5 Dalhart;Sunny and windy;64;34;NNW;20;35%;0%;4 Dallas Love;Very windy;72;51;NW;25;31%;4%;4 Dallas Redbird;Very windy;72;50;NW;26;30%;4%;4 Dallas\/Ft Worth;Very windy;73;51;NW;26;29%;4%;4 Decatur;Very windy;69;49;NNW;23;30%;3%;4 Del Rio;Plenty of sun;84;55;N;10;23%;0%;5 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Plenty of sun;83;51;N;11;24%;0%;5 Denton;Very windy;71;50;NW;23;33%;4%;4 Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;N;8;19%;0%;5 Dumas;Sunny and windy;61;35;NNW;19;36%;0%;4 Edinburg;Sunny and breezy;87;55;N;14;24%;0%;5 El Paso;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;E;7;20%;0%;5 Ellington;Windy, not as warm;76;54;NW;18;36%;6%;5 Falfurrias;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;50;NNW;14;28%;0%;5 Fort Hood;Windy;75;50;NNW;20;30%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Very windy;72;52;NW;24;29%;4%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Very windy;73;49;NNW;28;29%;4%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Very windy;75;52;NNW;26;27%;4%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Very windy;74;48;NNW;25;30%;4%;4 Fredericksburg;Sunny, breezy, nice;72;50;NW;15;32%;0%;5 Gainesville;Very windy;68;47;NNW;23;34%;3%;4 Galveston;Windy;79;60;WNW;21;39%;4%;5 Gatesville;Sunny and windy;71;50;NW;20;33%;1%;4 Georgetown;Sunny and windy;73;50;WNW;20;34%;1%;4 Giddings;Sunny and windy;75;53;NW;20;39%;0%;4 Gilmer;Very windy;64;48;NW;23;53%;8%;3 Graham;Sunny and windy;70;45;NNW;18;27%;2%;4 Granbury;Sunny and windy;72;50;NW;21;31%;3%;4 Grand Prairie;Very windy;71;53;NW;24;31%;4%;4 Greenville;Very windy;69;50;NW;24;40%;4%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Winds subsiding;65;47;ENE;17;24%;0%;5 Hamilton;Sunny and windy;72;48;NW;21;31%;1%;4 Harlingen;Sunny and breezy;88;52;NW;13;28%;0%;5 Hearne;Windy, not as warm;72;51;NW;19;39%;2%;4 Hebbronville;Sunny and breezy;85;55;NNW;13;20%;0%;5 Henderson;Very windy;67;49;NW;25;46%;5%;4 Hereford;Sunny and windy;65;34;NNW;17;33%;0%;4 Hillsboro;Windy;71;50;NW;21;31%;4%;4 Hondo;Sunny and breezy;82;46;NW;13;25%;0%;5 Houston;Windy, not as warm;74;56;NW;19;40%;6%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Windy;78;56;NW;20;31%;6%;5 Houston \/ Dunn Helistop;Windy;75;56;NW;19;33%;5%;5 Houston \/ Southwest Airport;Windy;77;51;NW;19;38%;4%;5 Houston Clover;Mostly sunny, windy;77;53;NW;20;35%;4%;5 Houston Hooks;Windy;77;51;NW;19;36%;5%;4 Houston Hull;Mostly sunny, windy;79;52;NW;18;34%;4%;5 Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, windy;78;53;NW;19;33%;4%;4 Huntsville;Mostly sunny, windy;73;51;NW;20;39%;4%;4 Ingleside;Winds subsiding;84;56;NW;16;32%;0%;5 Jacksonville;Very windy, some sun;66;50;NW;25;41%;0%;4 Jasper;Windy, not as warm;69;51;NW;20;50%;2%;4 Junction;Sunny and windy;77;45;NNW;15;30%;0%;5 Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and breezy;81;50;NW;13;29%;0%;5 Kerrville;Sunny and breezy;74;47;NW;14;30%;0%;5 Killeen;Windy;75;50;NNW;20;30%;1%;4 Killeen\/Ft Hood;Sunny and windy;75;49;NNW;19;32%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Sunny and breezy;86;53;NNW;14;25%;0%;5 La Grange;Sunny and windy;76;52;WNW;19;42%;0%;5 Lago Vista;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;20;32%;1%;4 Lancaster;Very windy;70;51;NNW;24;34%;4%;4 Laredo;Mostly sunny;86;55;NNE;6;21%;0%;5 Llano;Sunny and windy;73;46;NW;19;34%;0%;4 Longview;Very windy;66;49;NW;25;51%;8%;4 Lubbock;Increasingly windy;68;39;NNW;16;29%;0%;4 Lufkin;Windy;76;49;NW;22;37%;0%;4 Mcallen;Sunny and breezy;89;58;NW;14;24%;0%;5 Mcgregor;Very windy;75;49;NNW;23;35%;3%;4 Mckinney;Very windy;72;48;NW;28;34%;3%;4 Mesquite;Very windy;70;51;NNW;23;38%;4%;4 Midland;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;13;21%;0%;4 Midland Airpark;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;45;NNW;13;21%;0%;4 Midlothian;Very windy;73;48;NW;25;33%;4%;4 Mineola;Very windy;67;49;NW;25;45%;3%;4 Mineral Wells;Very windy, sunny;73;46;NNW;26;29%;4%;4 Mount Pleasant;Very windy, cooler;65;49;NW;26;51%;15%;4 Nacogdoches;Very windy;69;49;NW;25;47%;2%;4 New Braunfels;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;19;31%;1%;5 Odessa;Sunny and nice;71;43;NNE;10;23%;0%;4 Orange;Windy, not as warm;73;54;WNW;18;44%;6%;4 Palacios;Sunny and windy;78;52;NW;19;39%;1%;5 Palestine;Very windy;68;49;NW;25;44%;0%;4 Pampa;Windy;63;40;NNW;24;29%;1%;4 Pampa \/ Mesa Vista;Very windy, sunny;66;38;NNW;26;27%;1%;4 Paris;Very windy, cooler;63;48;NW;27;51%;11%;4 Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;73;38;S;5;24%;0%;4 Perryton;Sunny and windy;62;35;NNW;25;32%;1%;4 Plainview;Sunny and breezy;63;35;NNW;18;34%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Sunny and breezy;83;51;NNW;14;26%;0%;5 Port Aransas;Sunny and breezy;81;64;NNW;15;35%;0%;5 Port Isabel;Breezy, not as hot;84;64;N;14;35%;0%;5 Port Lavaca;Sunny and windy;78;55;NW;16;40%;0%;5 Randolph AFB;Sunny and breezy;80;50;NW;13;29%;0%;5 Robstown;Sunny and breezy;86;55;NW;14;27%;0%;5 Rockport;Sunny and breezy;82;60;NNW;14;33%;0%;5 Rocksprings;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;48;NNW;14;29%;0%;5 San Angelo;Sunny and windy;75;45;NNW;16;29%;0%;4 San Antonio;Sunny and breezy;79;53;NW;15;28%;0%;5 San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and breezy;84;54;NW;13;27%;0%;5 San Marcos;Sunny and windy;77;49;NW;18;31%;1%;5 Seminole;Sunny and pleasant;70;38;N;10;27%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Very windy;68;48;NW;27;38%;4%;4 Snyder;Sunny and windy;72;45;NNW;18;27%;0%;4 Sonora;Sunny and breezy;74;45;NNW;15;31%;2%;5 Stephenville;Very windy, sunny;72;47;NNW;23;28%;2%;4 Sulphur Springs;Very windy;66;49;NW;25;48%;4%;4 Sweetwater;Sunny and windy;74;47;NNW;19;25%;2%;4 Temple;Windy;75;47;NNW;20;35%;2%;4 Terrell;Very windy;69;48;NW;24;41%;4%;4 Tyler;Very windy;68;51;NW;24;44%;2%;4 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;81;49;N;7;28%;0%;5 Vernon;Sunny and windy;70;45;NW;21;25%;1%;4 Victoria;Sunny and windy;78;50;NW;17;42%;0%;5 Waco;Very windy;76;50;NNW;24;31%;3%;4 Weslaco;Sunny and breezy;87;56;N;13;25%;0%;5 Wharton;Sunny and windy;75;50;WNW;19;44%;3%;5 Wichita Falls;Very windy, sunny;71;45;NNW;26;28%;2%;4 Wink;Sunny and nice;73;39;NE;8;22%;0%;4 Zapata;Sunny 