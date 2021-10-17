Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Tuesday, October 19, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;S;13;47%;8%;5

Abilene Dyess;Breezy in the p.m.;76;59;S;13;42%;9%;5

Alice;Mostly sunny;82;62;ESE;8;56%;4%;5

Alpine;Clouds and sun;81;57;S;8;37%;12%;4

Amarillo;Breezy in the p.m.;78;52;S;15;43%;4%;5

Angleton;Partly sunny;79;60;NE;7;55%;0%;5

Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;76;58;S;7;44%;1%;5

Austin;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;3;48%;2%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SSE;5;53%;1%;5

Bay;Mostly sunny;78;60;ENE;5;59%;0%;5

Beaumont;Mostly sunny;77;55;ENE;5;56%;1%;5

Beeville;Sunny and nice;80;62;ESE;5;63%;4%;5

Borger;Partly sunny;78;57;S;13;39%;4%;4

Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;73;54;SSE;8;49%;5%;5

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;SSE;8;46%;6%;5

Brenham;Sunny and pleasant;76;54;SE;4;60%;2%;5

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;74;54;SSE;6;50%;5%;5

Brownsville;Partly sunny, nice;84;68;ESE;7;59%;13%;5

Brownwood;Partly sunny;75;55;SSE;8;54%;5%;5

Burnet;Mostly sunny;74;56;SSE;6;52%;2%;5

Canadian;Partly sunny, breezy;73;49;S;15;49%;3%;4

Castroville;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;ESE;7;53%;1%;5

Childress;Breezy in the p.m.;77;53;SSE;12;45%;3%;4

Cleburne;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;8;52%;0%;5

College Station;Sunny and beautiful;78;56;SE;5;47%;2%;5

Comanche;Partly sunny;75;57;SSE;8;51%;5%;5

Conroe;Sunny and pleasant;77;53;ESE;5;53%;0%;5

Corpus Christi;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;SE;10;63%;4%;5

Corsicana;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;49%;0%;5

Cotulla;Sunny and pleasant;85;64;ESE;8;46%;1%;5

Dalhart;Increasingly windy;80;47;S;16;39%;5%;4

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;77;59;S;7;44%;1%;5

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;S;8;44%;1%;5

Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;76;58;S;9;45%;1%;5

Decatur;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;SSE;8;47%;5%;5

Del Rio;Partly sunny, breezy;82;66;SE;13;47%;3%;5

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, breezy;80;62;SE;13;52%;3%;5

Denton;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;8;48%;3%;5

Dryden;Mostly cloudy;78;56;SE;8;47%;11%;4

Dumas;Breezy in the p.m.;78;50;S;14;45%;4%;4

Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;ESE;7;57%;11%;6

El Paso;Partly sunny;84;60;W;9;30%;25%;5

Ellington;Mostly sunny;77;62;ENE;7;51%;0%;5

Falfurrias;Nice with sunshine;80;60;ESE;6;63%;7%;5

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;7;46%;0%;5

Fort Worth;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;SSE;8;42%;3%;5

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;76;57;SSE;9;47%;3%;5

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;77;59;SSE;8;48%;3%;5

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny, nice;77;56;S;7;50%;1%;5

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSE;7;54%;2%;5

Gainesville;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;SSE;8;51%;4%;4

Galveston;Mostly sunny, nice;78;71;SE;10;50%;1%;5

Gatesville;Mostly sunny;74;52;SSE;6;54%;1%;5

Georgetown;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;6;55%;1%;5

Giddings;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;4;60%;3%;5

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;75;47;SE;5;49%;0%;5

Graham;Partly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;8;48%;5%;5

Granbury;Partly sunny, nice;76;57;SSE;8;52%;25%;5

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;76;58;S;7;43%;1%;5

Greenville;Mostly sunny;76;51;SSE;7;47%;0%;5

Guadalupe Pass;Partly sunny, windy;77;56;SSW;20;42%;0%;4

Hamilton;Partly sunny;74;55;SSE;7;53%;3%;5

Harlingen;Sunshine, pleasant;84;64;SE;7;61%;11%;6

Hearne;Sunny and nice;76;51;SE;5;58%;3%;5

Hebbronville;Sunny and nice;82;62;ESE;7;54%;5%;6

Henderson;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;SSE;5;47%;1%;5

Hereford;Breezy in the p.m.;79;49;S;12;44%;4%;5

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;8;47%;0%;5

Hondo;Sunny and nice;80;59;ESE;8;51%;1%;5

Houston;Mostly sunny;78;59;E;5;55%;0%;5

Houston (Hobby Airport);Mostly sunny, nice;79;62;E;6;44%;0%;5

Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;ESE;6;46%;0%;5

Houston / Southwest Airport;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;E;3;54%;0%;5

Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;78;61;N;5;52%;0%;5

Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;SE;3;52%;2%;5

Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;80;59;ESE;5;49%;0%;5

Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SE;5;49%;0%;5

Huntsville;Sunshine, pleasant;78;55;SE;4;49%;2%;5

Ingleside;Partly sunny;80;69;ESE;8;60%;4%;5

Jacksonville;Sunny and pleasant;75;52;SSE;5;43%;0%;5

Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;ESE;5;55%;2%;5

Junction;Mostly sunny;79;59;S;8;46%;6%;5

Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;SE;5;54%;1%;5

Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSE;7;57%;3%;5

Killeen;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;7;46%;0%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;76;56;SSE;7;50%;1%;5

Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and nice;82;64;ESE;8;58%;5%;5

La Grange;Mostly sunny;77;55;SE;4;65%;2%;5

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny;76;58;SSE;4;50%;2%;5

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;74;52;SSE;6;48%;0%;5

Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;SE;8;52%;1%;5

Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;SSE;6;57%;3%;5

Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SE;6;46%;1%;5

Lubbock;Sun and clouds;80;53;S;11;44%;8%;5

Lufkin;Sunshine and nice;79;49;SSE;4;47%;0%;5

Mcallen;Nice with sunshine;86;67;ESE;6;57%;12%;6

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny;76;55;SSE;7;53%;0%;5

Mckinney;Mostly sunny, nice;76;54;S;7;48%;1%;5

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;7;48%;0%;5

Midland;Clouds limiting sun;79;57;S;11;38%;3%;4

Midland Airpark;Clouds limiting sun;79;57;S;11;38%;3%;4

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;76;54;S;5;51%;0%;5

Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;76;48;SE;5;48%;0%;5

Mineral Wells;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;SSE;8;54%;4%;5

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;76;47;SE;6;45%;0%;5

Nacogdoches;Sunlit and pleasant;77;46;SE;5;48%;0%;5

New Braunfels;Sunny and nice;76;56;SSE;7;59%;1%;5

Odessa;Partly sunny;80;56;S;11;41%;4%;5

Orange;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;ENE;5;51%;1%;5

Palacios;Mostly sunny, nice;78;64;ENE;8;58%;2%;5

Palestine;Sunny and nice;76;49;SE;5;49%;0%;5

Pampa;Breezy in the p.m.;74;53;S;16;41%;3%;4

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;53;S;17;36%;3%;4

Paris;Partly sunny;74;51;SSE;7;45%;1%;4

Pecos;Partly sunny, warm;85;51;SE;5;39%;9%;5

Perryton;Breezy in the p.m.;77;50;S;18;46%;4%;4

Plainview;Clouds and sun, nice;76;48;S;10;46%;7%;5

Pleasanton;Sunny and nice;80;60;SE;6;56%;1%;5

Port Aransas;Partly sunny, nice;78;75;ESE;8;59%;4%;5

Port Isabel;Nice with some sun;81;75;ESE;8;58%;13%;5

Port Lavaca;Mostly sunny;78;69;ESE;8;59%;1%;5

Randolph AFB;Nice with sunshine;76;58;SE;6;52%;1%;5

Robstown;Sunshine and nice;82;66;SE;8;62%;4%;5

Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;79;72;ESE;8;58%;3%;5

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSE;11;54%;6%;5

San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;77;59;S;10;48%;10%;4

San Antonio;Mostly sunny;78;59;SE;7;55%;1%;5

San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, nice;80;61;SE;5;53%;2%;5

San Marcos;Sunny and pleasant;75;55;SSE;7;58%;2%;5

Seminole;Partly sunny;81;49;S;8;45%;6%;5

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;74;55;S;8;48%;1%;4

Snyder;Partly sunny;77;54;S;10;45%;5%;5

Sonora;Partial sunshine;76;58;SSE;11;49%;11%;5

Stephenville;Partly sunny;74;57;S;7;48%;4%;5

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SE;6;44%;0%;5

Sweetwater;Partly sunny;78;58;S;12;41%;7%;5

Temple;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;53%;0%;5

Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SSE;7;48%;0%;5

Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;76;52;SE;6;43%;0%;5

Uvalde;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;ESE;7;60%;0%;5

Vernon;Partly sunny;78;56;SSE;10;44%;1%;4

Victoria;Mostly sunny, nice;80;60;ESE;6;68%;2%;5

Waco;Mostly sunny;77;55;SSE;7;53%;0%;5

Weslaco;Sunshine and nice;83;65;ESE;6;57%;11%;6

Wharton;Mostly sunny;78;57;ESE;5;63%;0%;5

Wichita Falls;Breezy in the p.m.;76;56;SSE;11;47%;4%;4

Wink;Partly sunny;83;53;SE;9;37%;6%;5

Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;87;67;ESE;6;51%;6%;6

