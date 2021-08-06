TX Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Breezy and very warm;98;75;S;14;53%;5%;11

Abilene Dyess;Breezy and very warm;97;73;S;14;49%;5%;11

Alice;Humid;96;76;SE;11;65%;15%;11

Alpine;Mostly sunny;90;68;SSE;6;41%;1%;12

Amarillo;Breezy and hot;96;67;S;17;40%;34%;11

Angleton;A t-storm around;91;77;SSE;7;72%;48%;11

Arlington;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;9;56%;12%;11

Austin;Mostly sunny, humid;94;77;S;6;63%;27%;11

Austin Bergstrom;Partly sunny, humid;93;77;S;11;70%;27%;11

Bay;A t-storm around;89;77;SSE;7;78%;48%;11

Beaumont;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;5;69%;48%;11

Beeville;Partly sunny, humid;95;78;SE;7;62%;31%;11

Borger;Mostly sunny and hot;100;72;SSE;13;34%;32%;11

Bowie;Partly sunny;94;75;SSE;10;62%;9%;11

Breckenridge;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;9;47%;6%;11

Brenham;Humid with some sun;93;77;SSE;6;68%;32%;11

Bridgeport;Partly sunny;94;76;SSE;9;59%;8%;11

Brownsville;Partly sunny;96;80;SSE;11;59%;33%;12

Brownwood;Breezy in the p.m.;96;73;S;11;52%;27%;11

Burnet;Sunshine;93;75;SSE;8;59%;27%;11

Canadian;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;68;ENE;15;48%;37%;10

Castroville;Partly sunny;93;76;SE;8;62%;8%;11

Childress;Breezy and very warm;99;75;S;16;46%;14%;11

Cleburne;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;10;63%;10%;11

College Station;Humid with some sun;94;78;S;9;66%;31%;11

Comanche;Mostly sunny, warm;97;73;S;10;51%;7%;11

Conroe;A t-storm around;95;77;SSE;6;64%;45%;9

Corpus Christi;Humid;95;79;SSE;11;69%;17%;11

Corsicana;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SSE;9;61%;28%;11

Cotulla;Partly sunny;98;77;SE;10;60%;8%;11

Dalhart;Hot;95;61;S;13;39%;15%;11

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;95;79;S;11;59%;28%;11

Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;94;77;S;11;60%;13%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the p.m.;95;78;S;12;59%;11%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny;94;77;SSE;9;52%;9%;11

Del Rio;Breezy and humid;97;78;SE;14;62%;27%;11

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Humid;94;75;SE;14;67%;27%;11

Denton;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;11;57%;10%;10

Dryden;Partly sunny;95;73;SE;9;53%;5%;12

Dumas;Hot;94;63;SSE;13;38%;33%;11

Edinburg;Partly sunny;99;78;SE;10;54%;10%;12

El Paso;Partly sunny and hot;99;75;WNW;5;26%;3%;12

Ellington;A t-storm around;92;79;S;7;70%;48%;11

Falfurrias;Partly sunny, humid;95;73;SE;8;58%;12%;12

Fort Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;S;11;63%;27%;11

Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;96;78;S;10;51%;10%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;12;59%;10%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, warm;97;79;S;12;57%;10%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;9;61%;11%;11

Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;89;73;SSE;10;62%;27%;11

Gainesville;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;10;61%;10%;11

Galveston;Partly sunny, humid;91;84;S;10;69%;55%;11

Gatesville;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;SSE;9;59%;27%;11

Georgetown;Mostly sunny, humid;95;77;SSE;8;59%;27%;11

Giddings;Humid with some sun;92;77;SSE;6;64%;32%;11

Gilmer;Mostly sunny;91;75;SSE;5;62%;32%;11

Graham;Partly sunny;97;76;SSE;8;48%;7%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny;97;77;SSE;10;54%;7%;11

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;95;78;S;9;56%;12%;11

Greenville;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSE;9;56%;28%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny;89;72;E;11;40%;3%;12

Hamilton;Sunny;94;73;S;9;57%;27%;11

Harlingen;Partly sunny, breezy;98;78;SE;14;63%;33%;12

Hearne;Humid with some sun;95;78;SSE;7;65%;31%;9

Hebbronville;Partly sunny;94;76;SE;9;55%;7%;12

Henderson;Partly sunny, humid;92;73;S;6;61%;33%;11

Hereford;Mostly sunny and hot;97;66;SSE;13;41%;26%;11

Hillsboro;Sunshine and humid;94;76;S;10;57%;27%;11

Hondo;Partly sunny, humid;93;74;SE;10;69%;9%;11

Houston;A t-storm around;94;80;S;6;65%;47%;9

Houston (Hobby Airport);A t-storm around;94;80;S;8;63%;48%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm around;92;79;S;8;67%;48%;9

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;76;SSE;4;74%;48%;7

Houston Clover;A t-storm around;91;78;S;6;71%;48%;10

Houston Hooks;A t-storm around;93;77;S;6;69%;46%;11

Houston Hull;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;SSE;7;66%;48%;8

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm around;94;79;S;7;64%;47%;10

Huntsville;Humid with some sun;95;80;SSE;5;61%;33%;10

Ingleside;Mostly sunny, humid;92;83;SSE;12;70%;20%;11

Jacksonville;Partly sunny, humid;92;74;S;5;62%;30%;11

Jasper;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;S;5;67%;44%;11

Junction;Mostly sunny;94;74;S;11;54%;27%;10

Kellyusa Airport;Humid with some sun;91;76;SE;9;69%;9%;11

Kerrville;Partly sunny, humid;90;74;SSE;10;66%;7%;11

Killeen;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;S;11;63%;27%;11

Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;S;11;65%;27%;11

Kingsville Nas;Humid;96;78;SSE;12;65%;30%;11

La Grange;Humid;92;78;SSE;6;70%;32%;10

Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, humid;95;74;SSE;9;64%;27%;11

Lancaster;Mostly sunny, humid;93;75;S;9;61%;28%;11

Laredo;Mostly sunny;98;76;SSE;12;53%;8%;12

Llano;Brilliant sunshine;94;73;SSE;8;58%;27%;11

Longview;Humid with sunshine;93;75;SSE;7;59%;33%;11

Lubbock;Mostly sunny;96;73;S;13;45%;13%;11

Lufkin;Humid with sunshine;93;76;S;5;68%;34%;11

Mcallen;Very warm;100;78;SE;13;56%;9%;12

Mcgregor;Mostly sunny, humid;96;75;S;11;62%;27%;11

Mckinney;Breezy in the p.m.;94;77;S;12;63%;28%;11

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;93;75;S;9;59%;28%;11

Midland;Breezy in the a.m.;96;73;S;12;53%;3%;11

Midland Airpark;Breezy in the a.m.;96;73;S;12;53%;3%;11

Midlothian;Sunshine and humid;93;74;S;9;66%;28%;11

Mineola;Mostly sunny, humid;92;75;SSE;6;62%;30%;11

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;95;75;S;11;61%;10%;11

Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;92;75;SSE;6;55%;31%;11

Nacogdoches;Humid with sunshine;93;75;SSE;6;59%;32%;11

New Braunfels;Humid with some sun;93;77;SSE;9;63%;11%;11

Odessa;Sunshine;96;72;SSE;11;50%;3%;11

Orange;A stray thunderstorm;92;79;S;5;65%;48%;11

Palacios;A t-storm around;90;82;SSE;11;73%;47%;11

Palestine;Partly sunny, humid;93;75;S;6;61%;17%;11

Pampa;Breezy and hot;97;69;S;17;38%;38%;11

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;96;67;S;17;37%;34%;11

Paris;Mostly sunny;93;76;SSE;9;53%;30%;11

Pecos;Sunny and very warm;99;73;SE;5;40%;4%;11

Perryton;Mostly sunny and hot;99;65;SSE;16;41%;30%;10

Plainview;Mostly sunny;93;68;ESE;12;52%;25%;11

Pleasanton;Partly sunny, humid;94;77;SE;7;61%;8%;11

Port Aransas;Mostly sunny, humid;91;84;SSE;10;69%;20%;11

Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;91;82;SSE;12;65%;33%;11

Port Lavaca;A t-storm around;94;82;SSE;8;63%;55%;11

Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SSE;10;69%;9%;11

Robstown;Very warm and humid;96;80;SSE;10;67%;31%;11

Rockport;Humid with sunshine;92;83;SSE;9;66%;24%;11

Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;88;71;SSE;12;65%;27%;12

San Angelo;Breezy in the a.m.;96;72;S;13;56%;5%;11

San Antonio;Partly sunny, humid;92;77;SE;8;63%;8%;11

San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, humid;94;78;SE;9;69%;9%;11

San Marcos;Humid with some sun;94;77;SSE;9;64%;27%;11

Seminole;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSE;8;47%;6%;12

Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;94;76;SSE;12;59%;10%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny and hot;99;71;S;11;51%;4%;11

Sonora;Partly sunny, breezy;93;73;SSE;14;56%;27%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;94;72;S;10;59%;7%;11

Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;92;77;SSE;9;54%;30%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, warm;99;73;S;12;45%;4%;11

Temple;Mostly sunny, humid;93;74;S;12;67%;14%;11

Terrell;Mostly sunny, humid;91;75;SSE;9;64%;28%;11

Tyler;Partly sunny, humid;93;76;S;8;57%;30%;11

Uvalde;Partly sunny;92;74;ESE;9;67%;9%;11

Vernon;Very warm;99;78;SSE;13;40%;6%;11

Victoria;A t-storm around;94;78;SSE;8;67%;55%;11

Waco;Mostly sunny, humid;95;76;S;11;62%;27%;11

Weslaco;Partly sunny;98;78;SE;10;53%;12%;12

Wharton;A t-storm around;90;75;SSE;6;73%;47%;8

Wichita Falls;Warm, turning breezy;98;77;SSE;14;52%;8%;11

Wink;Sunny and very warm;99;74;SE;10;50%;4%;11

Zapata;Clouds and sun, warm;100;79;SE;8;53%;8%;12

