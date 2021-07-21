Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;8;55%;18%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;8;50%;33%;12

Alice;A thunderstorm;92;77;SSE;8;75%;59%;7

Alpine;Partly sunny;85;68;SSE;7;42%;41%;13

Amarillo;Partly sunny, nice;89;66;S;13;45%;5%;12

Angleton;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSE;6;79%;53%;8

Arlington;Partly sunny;92;76;S;6;53%;23%;11

Austin;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;S;3;68%;66%;8

Austin Bergstrom;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;S;7;74%;73%;7

Bay;A t-storm in spots;89;77;SSE;6;81%;52%;5

Beaumont;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;SSW;6;74%;50%;7

Beeville;Some sun, a t-storm;91;77;SE;6;72%;58%;7

Borger;Mostly sunny;95;72;S;10;36%;5%;12

Bowie;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;4;61%;33%;11

Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;94;75;S;6;45%;16%;12

Brenham;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;5;71%;56%;8

Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;4;55%;18%;11

Brownsville;Clearing, a t-storm;93;80;SE;10;72%;56%;7

Brownwood;Partly sunny;91;73;SSE;8;54%;43%;12

Burnet;Partly sunny;87;76;SSE;6;60%;55%;10

Canadian;Partly sunny;87;66;SSE;10;49%;6%;11

Castroville;A shower and t-storm;90;79;ESE;6;71%;86%;7

Childress;Partly sunny;92;70;SSE;10;50%;28%;11

Cleburne;Partly sunny;93;75;SSE;7;59%;25%;12

College Station;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;77;S;6;70%;52%;8

Comanche;Partly sunny;91;75;S;7;53%;42%;12

Conroe;A t-storm around;90;76;S;6;69%;49%;6

Corpus Christi;A thunderstorm;92;78;SSE;9;77%;57%;6

Corsicana;Clouds and sun;92;76;S;6;61%;22%;11

Cotulla;A shower and t-storm;91;77;ESE;7;74%;78%;5

Dalhart;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;63;S;15;47%;5%;12

Dallas Love;Partly sunny;93;78;SSE;5;55%;21%;11

Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;92;76;S;6;58%;22%;11

Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;93;77;S;7;55%;21%;11

Decatur;Mostly sunny;92;74;S;6;49%;18%;11

Del Rio;Partly sunny;95;79;SE;11;60%;41%;12

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny, humid;91;75;SE;11;68%;44%;12

Denton;Partly sunny;94;76;S;6;53%;17%;11

Dryden;Partly sunny;93;72;SE;9;52%;31%;12

Dumas;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;S;12;43%;5%;12

Edinburg;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;79;SE;10;65%;45%;8

El Paso;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;SSE;7;30%;63%;12

Ellington;A t-storm in spots;89;78;S;6;77%;50%;7

Falfurrias;A thunderstorm;89;73;SE;7;73%;58%;7

Fort Hood;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;7;66%;31%;10

Fort Worth;Partly sunny;94;76;S;7;48%;21%;11

Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;93;77;S;7;55%;20%;11

Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;95;77;S;6;54%;22%;11

Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;93;75;S;4;60%;23%;11

Fredericksburg;A t-storm in spots;84;73;SSE;6;70%;58%;9

Gainesville;Partly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;58%;14%;11

Galveston;A t-storm in spots;90;84;S;10;71%;47%;8

Gatesville;Clouds and sun;91;75;S;6;58%;32%;12

Georgetown;A t-storm around;90;76;S;7;61%;64%;10

Giddings;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;5;69%;65%;8

Gilmer;A stray thunderstorm;90;72;S;4;68%;44%;7

Graham;Mostly sunny;92;73;SSE;6;49%;16%;11

Granbury;Mostly sunny;94;75;SSE;6;50%;24%;11

Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;92;77;S;6;52%;23%;11

Greenville;Sun and some clouds;93;75;SSE;5;53%;20%;11

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;84;66;E;15;44%;55%;12

Hamilton;Clouds and sun;93;75;S;6;53%;42%;12

Harlingen;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;12;77%;48%;8

Hearne;A t-storm around;92;77;S;5;64%;50%;11

Hebbronville;Humid with a t-storm;91;77;SE;8;67%;64%;7

Henderson;A t-storm around;91;72;SSW;5;68%;45%;8

Hereford;Partly sunny;88;67;SSE;10;45%;5%;12

Hillsboro;Mostly sunny;92;76;SSE;6;55%;26%;12

Hondo;A shower and t-storm;87;75;SE;8;82%;80%;7

Houston;A t-storm in spots;89;79;S;5;73%;50%;7

Houston (Hobby Airport);A stray thunderstorm;91;80;S;6;70%;50%;6

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A t-storm in spots;89;79;S;7;73%;50%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;SSE;2;80%;51%;6

Houston Clover;A t-storm in spots;90;78;S;4;75%;50%;6

Houston Hooks;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;S;4;77%;57%;8

Houston Hull;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;SSE;5;74%;52%;5

Houston Intercontinental;A t-storm in spots;91;77;S;5;75%;54%;7

Huntsville;A t-storm around;93;79;S;5;61%;48%;8

Ingleside;Humid with a t-storm;91;82;SSE;9;76%;63%;6

Jacksonville;A t-storm around;90;73;S;4;67%;45%;7

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;90;74;SSW;5;70%;50%;8

Junction;A stray thunderstorm;90;74;SSE;8;59%;64%;9

Kellyusa Airport;A shower and t-storm;87;76;SSE;6;80%;85%;7

Kerrville;A stray thunderstorm;85;72;SSE;7;73%;65%;8

Killeen;Partly sunny;90;75;SSE;7;66%;31%;10

Killeen/Ft Hood;Humid;89;74;SSE;7;70%;31%;10

Kingsville Nas;A t-storm, humid;92;78;SSE;10;75%;57%;7

La Grange;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SSE;5;75%;60%;8

Lago Vista;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;SSE;5;69%;65%;9

Lancaster;Partly sunny;92;74;S;5;57%;23%;11

Laredo;Humid;95;76;SE;9;61%;36%;7

Llano;Partly sunny;89;73;SSE;6;62%;55%;10

Longview;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SSW;5;65%;45%;7

Lubbock;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;10;46%;5%;12

Lufkin;A t-storm around;92;76;S;5;70%;49%;8

Mcallen;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;79;SE;12;68%;45%;9

Mcgregor;Partly sunny;93;74;S;5;66%;29%;11

Mckinney;Partly sunny;92;75;S;6;61%;19%;11

Mesquite;Partly sunny;91;75;S;6;58%;22%;11

Midland;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;9;50%;9%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;91;71;SE;9;50%;9%;12

Midlothian;Partly sunny;91;74;S;3;65%;23%;11

Mineola;A t-storm in spots;92;74;S;5;65%;45%;8

Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;5;61%;23%;11

Mount Pleasant;A t-storm in spots;91;73;S;4;62%;44%;10

Nacogdoches;A t-storm around;91;74;S;5;65%;45%;8

New Braunfels;A shower and t-storm;88;76;SSE;8;73%;82%;6

Odessa;Mostly sunny;91;72;SSE;10;45%;8%;12

Orange;A stray thunderstorm;92;78;SSW;6;66%;48%;7

Palacios;A t-storm in spots;89;81;SSE;9;77%;50%;6

Palestine;A t-storm around;90;73;S;5;62%;45%;8

Pampa;Partly sunny;91;67;SSE;12;37%;5%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;93;66;S;12;42%;5%;11

Paris;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;61%;44%;10

Pecos;Mostly sunny;96;72;SSE;7;38%;13%;12

Perryton;Mostly sunny;90;66;SSE;12;40%;5%;12

Plainview;Partly sunny, nice;87;67;SSE;9;54%;5%;12

Pleasanton;A shower and t-storm;90;77;SE;6;72%;72%;4

Port Aransas;Humid with a t-storm;89;84;SSE;9;75%;63%;4

Port Isabel;A morning t-storm;89;81;SE;11;75%;55%;7

Port Lavaca;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SSE;7;66%;56%;6

Randolph AFB;A shower and t-storm;87;75;SSE;7;81%;77%;7

Robstown;A thunderstorm;92;80;SSE;8;78%;58%;7

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;91;83;SSE;8;68%;63%;6

Rocksprings;A shower and t-storm;86;72;SSE;10;63%;69%;9

San Angelo;Partly sunny;91;72;SSE;7;57%;34%;12

San Antonio;A thunderstorm;90;79;SE;7;69%;77%;7

San Antonio Stinson;Humid with a t-storm;89;78;SSE;6;83%;77%;7

San Marcos;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;SSE;8;68%;77%;7

Seminole;Partly sunny;88;68;SSE;8;44%;7%;12

Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;91;74;SSE;5;59%;16%;11

Snyder;Mostly sunny;92;70;SSE;8;54%;29%;12

Sonora;More sun than clouds;91;73;SSE;9;52%;44%;12

Stephenville;Mostly sunny;91;72;S;5;59%;29%;12

Sulphur Springs;A stray thunderstorm;92;75;S;5;58%;45%;11

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;92;71;SSE;8;47%;13%;12

Temple;Humid with some sun;91;75;S;7;70%;29%;11

Terrell;Sun and some clouds;91;74;SSE;6;61%;34%;11

Tyler;A t-storm in spots;91;75;S;6;62%;45%;8

Uvalde;A shower and t-storm;88;75;ESE;7;75%;77%;7

Vernon;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSE;9;44%;9%;11

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSE;7;75%;58%;6

Waco;Clouds and sun;92;76;S;6;64%;38%;11

Weslaco;A t-storm around;93;79;SE;9;65%;44%;8

Wharton;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;5;78%;52%;6

Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;92;72;SSE;8;56%;11%;11

Wink;Mostly sunny;94;72;SE;10;45%;27%;12

Zapata;Humid with a t-storm;98;81;SE;7;58%;57%;6

