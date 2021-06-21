Skip to main content
Weather

TX Forecast

TX Forecast for Wednesday, June 23, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Abilene;Sunshine and nice;85;70;SE;7;60%;2%;12

Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, nice;84;69;SE;6;53%;2%;12

Alice;A couple of t-storms;91;76;SE;8;77%;76%;8

Alpine;Partly sunny;91;71;SSE;7;54%;3%;13

Amarillo;Sunshine and warmer;88;68;SSE;15;51%;3%;12

Angleton;A shower and t-storm;90;76;SSE;5;74%;70%;6

Arlington;Not as hot;86;72;SE;7;60%;0%;11

Austin;Not as warm;85;73;E;5;66%;13%;5

Austin Bergstrom;Not as warm;85;71;SE;9;74%;32%;3

Bay;A shower and t-storm;88;76;SE;4;80%;71%;5

Beaumont;A shower and t-storm;88;75;ESE;5;77%;71%;5

Beeville;A stray thunderstorm;89;76;ESE;6;75%;51%;8

Borger;Sunny and warmer;92;73;S;13;44%;4%;12

Bowie;Sunny and nice;83;67;SE;5;60%;0%;12

Breckenridge;Sunshine, pleasant;86;71;SE;5;57%;1%;12

Brenham;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;NE;6;81%;48%;3

Bridgeport;Sunny and pleasant;84;68;SE;5;58%;0%;12

Brownsville;A couple of t-storms;90;79;SE;9;78%;77%;4

Brownwood;Not as warm;83;68;SE;7;75%;3%;9

Burnet;Not as warm;82;71;ESE;6;79%;7%;8

Canadian;Plenty of sunshine;83;66;SSE;12;52%;4%;12

Castroville;Not as hot but humid;88;75;E;7;75%;44%;6

Childress;Sunny and warmer;87;70;SSE;9;41%;1%;12

Cleburne;Not as warm;84;70;SE;7;72%;0%;9

College Station;Not as warm;84;74;ESE;8;73%;55%;4

Comanche;Not as warm;83;69;SE;6;76%;1%;9

Conroe;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ENE;5;79%;56%;4

Corpus Christi;A couple of t-storms;91;77;SSE;7;76%;82%;9

Corsicana;Some sun;84;72;ESE;7;72%;3%;7

Cotulla;Partly sunny;94;77;ESE;10;65%;29%;6

Dalhart;Breezy and warmer;93;65;SSE;19;45%;3%;12

Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;85;72;ESE;8;57%;0%;12

Dallas Redbird;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;ESE;8;59%;0%;12

Dallas/Ft Worth;Abundant sunshine;86;72;ESE;9;56%;0%;12

Decatur;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;SSE;6;59%;0%;12

Del Rio;Not as hot;93;79;SSE;6;65%;28%;9

Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Some sun, not as hot;91;76;SSE;6;70%;27%;9

Denton;Sunny and pleasant;84;69;SE;8;61%;0%;12

Dryden;Not as warm;87;71;SE;7;64%;5%;13

Dumas;Warmer;90;68;S;15;50%;3%;12

Edinburg;A couple of t-storms;89;77;ESE;7;78%;77%;8

El Paso;Mostly sunny, warm;99;78;SE;7;34%;30%;13

Ellington;A shower and t-storm;88;78;SSE;6;75%;69%;7

Falfurrias;A t-storm or two;87;73;ESE;6;79%;83%;7

Fort Hood;Not as warm;83;72;ESE;7;69%;2%;5

Fort Worth;Brilliant sunshine;85;72;SE;7;58%;0%;12

Fort Worth Alliance;Sunshine and nice;85;72;ESE;8;57%;0%;12

Fort Worth Nas;Sunny and less humid;87;74;ESE;8;58%;0%;12

Fort Worth Spinks;Sunshine, pleasant;85;69;ESE;6;63%;0%;9

Fredericksburg;Not as warm;82;69;ESE;6;79%;12%;4

Gainesville;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;SE;7;65%;0%;12

Galveston;A thunderstorm;90;83;S;7;69%;66%;9

Gatesville;Not as warm;82;70;ESE;7;79%;1%;5

Georgetown;Partly sunny, cooler;82;72;E;7;76%;28%;5

Giddings;Not as warm;83;72;ENE;6;81%;44%;4

Gilmer;Turning sunny;81;65;SE;5;80%;5%;11

Graham;Sunny and delightful;84;68;SE;5;61%;0%;12

Granbury;Mostly sunny;85;71;SE;6;65%;0%;10

Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;86;72;SE;7;60%;0%;11

Greenville;Sunny and less humid;83;67;SE;7;62%;0%;12

Guadalupe Pass;Breezy in the a.m.;89;72;E;15;54%;24%;13

Hamilton;Some sun, not as hot;85;69;SE;6;72%;1%;7

Harlingen;A couple of t-storms;89;77;SE;9;86%;83%;5

Hearne;Not as warm;82;72;ENE;5;81%;31%;3

Hebbronville;A t-storm or two;90;75;ESE;6;73%;83%;6

Henderson;Variable cloudiness;80;67;ESE;6;81%;33%;3

Hereford;Sunny and warmer;95;69;S;12;48%;3%;12

Hillsboro;Not as warm;84;70;SE;7;69%;1%;8

Hondo;Periods of sun;88;74;ESE;10;73%;29%;6

Houston;A shower and t-storm;89;78;SE;5;71%;69%;6

Houston (Hobby Airport);A shower and t-storm;91;79;SSE;6;68%;70%;7

Houston / Dunn Helistop;A shower and t-storm;88;78;SSE;6;72%;70%;7

Houston / Southwest Airport;A shower and t-storm;89;76;N;2;81%;70%;7

Houston Clover;A shower and t-storm;90;78;SSE;4;73%;69%;7

Houston Hooks;A t-storm in spots;88;76;ESE;4;76%;57%;4

Houston Hull;A shower and t-storm;90;78;SSE;5;75%;71%;7

Houston Intercontinental;Humid with a t-storm;90;76;SE;6;72%;73%;4

Huntsville;A stray thunderstorm;85;75;ENE;5;79%;56%;4

Ingleside;A couple of t-storms;91;81;SE;8;74%;86%;7

Jacksonville;Not as warm;81;70;ESE;6;84%;44%;5

Jasper;A t-storm in spots;82;70;ENE;5;83%;57%;4

Junction;Not as hot;87;70;SE;7;64%;9%;4

Kellyusa Airport;Not as warm;87;75;ESE;10;66%;44%;4

Kerrville;Humid;84;69;SE;6;84%;44%;3

Killeen;Not as warm;83;72;ESE;7;69%;2%;5

Killeen/Ft Hood;Not as warm;83;71;ESE;8;74%;2%;5

Kingsville Nas;A couple of t-storms;92;77;SE;8;78%;82%;8

La Grange;A t-storm in spots;86;75;NE;6;82%;47%;3

Lago Vista;Not as hot;85;72;ESE;6;69%;10%;5

Lancaster;Sunlit, not as warm;84;69;SE;7;65%;0%;12

Laredo;A t-storm or two;95;79;ESE;8;61%;67%;4

Llano;Some sun;83;69;ESE;6;79%;8%;8

Longview;Some sunshine;83;67;ESE;6;76%;59%;7

Lubbock;Sunny and warmer;89;70;SSE;9;55%;4%;12

Lufkin;A stray thunderstorm;82;72;ESE;7;82%;55%;3

Mcallen;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SE;8;78%;77%;6

Mcgregor;Not as warm;84;71;SE;7;73%;1%;5

Mckinney;Sunny and pleasant;84;69;ESE;8;58%;0%;12

Mesquite;Mostly sunny;84;69;SE;7;61%;0%;12

Midland;Mostly sunny;88;72;SE;7;56%;5%;12

Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;88;72;SE;7;56%;5%;12

Midlothian;Mostly sunny;84;69;N;5;69%;0%;9

Mineola;Clearing;82;67;SE;5;77%;4%;6

Mineral Wells;Sunshine and nice;84;69;SE;7;62%;0%;12

Mount Pleasant;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;SE;6;66%;3%;12

Nacogdoches;A t-storm in spots;81;68;E;6;78%;55%;5

New Braunfels;Not as warm;85;72;ENE;9;80%;44%;4

Odessa;Sunshine, pleasant;88;71;SSE;6;67%;4%;12

Orange;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;5;74%;58%;4

Palacios;A shower and t-storm;89;80;SE;7;78%;82%;4

Palestine;Not as warm;81;71;ESE;6;81%;33%;3

Pampa;Sunny and warmer;87;67;SSE;15;49%;3%;12

Pampa / Mesa Vista;Warmer;89;66;SSE;15;39%;4%;12

Paris;Sunny and pleasant;83;66;SE;8;60%;2%;12

Pecos;Mostly sunny;93;73;SE;6;54%;7%;11

Perryton;Breezy and warmer;86;66;S;17;52%;4%;12

Plainview;Sunlit and warmer;85;65;S;9;60%;4%;12

Pleasanton;Partly sunny;90;76;E;7;72%;44%;6

Port Aransas;A couple of t-storms;89;83;SE;7;76%;86%;7

Port Isabel;A couple of t-storms;88;81;SE;11;79%;77%;7

Port Lavaca;A shower and t-storm;91;81;SE;6;71%;77%;5

Randolph AFB;Not as warm;85;73;ESE;10;77%;44%;8

Robstown;A couple of t-storms;93;78;SE;7;77%;82%;8

Rockport;Humid with a t-storm;90;81;SE;7;71%;81%;8

Rocksprings;Not as hot;88;70;SE;8;71%;27%;7

San Angelo;Decreasing clouds;87;70;SSE;6;64%;5%;11

San Antonio;Humid;87;75;E;9;79%;44%;4

San Antonio Stinson;Not as hot;89;77;ESE;10;67%;44%;4

San Marcos;Not as warm;84;72;E;9;79%;44%;4

Seminole;Mostly sunny;91;68;SSE;6;62%;4%;12

Sherman-Denison;Sunny and pleasant;83;67;SE;6;56%;0%;12

Snyder;Sunshine;86;67;SSE;7;62%;4%;12

Sonora;Partly sunny;87;72;SE;8;67%;5%;9

Stephenville;Sunshine, less humid;83;69;SE;5;66%;0%;10

Sulphur Springs;Sunshine;83;67;SE;7;63%;2%;12

Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;85;69;SSE;6;64%;3%;10

Temple;Not as warm;83;70;ESE;8;76%;27%;7

Terrell;Sunlit, not as warm;82;68;SE;7;70%;0%;12

Tyler;Not as warm;83;70;ESE;8;72%;6%;3

Uvalde;Partly sunny;88;72;ESE;7;79%;27%;8

Vernon;Sunny and pleasant;85;70;SE;8;46%;0%;12

Victoria;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SE;7;79%;56%;5

Waco;Not as warm;85;72;ESE;8;68%;2%;7

Weslaco;A t-storm or two;89;77;ESE;7;75%;81%;6

Wharton;A shower and t-storm;87;73;SSE;5;79%;70%;4

Wichita Falls;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;SE;8;52%;0%;12

Wink;Mostly sunny;93;74;SE;8;55%;5%;12

Zapata;A couple of t-storms;95;80;ESE;5;67%;81%;9

_____

