TX Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;ESE;13;45%;0%;10 Abilene Dyess;Sunny and nice;77;53;SE;12;38%;0%;10 Alice;Mostly sunny, warm;96;61;ENE;10;34%;4%;11 Alpine;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;SSW;7;15%;0%;11 Amarillo;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;SSE;7;41%;3%;10 Angleton;Warmer;85;59;N;11;60%;8%;10 Arlington;Pleasant and warmer;77;53;NNE;12;56%;0%;7 Austin;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;56;NE;7;46%;0%;11 Austin Bergstrom;Breezy in the a.m.;83;53;NE;13;54%;0%;11 Bay;Warmer;86;59;N;9;59%;8%;10 Beaumont;Pleasant and warmer;86;59;NNW;9;60%;8%;9 Beeville;Mostly sunny;94;59;ENE;8;42%;4%;11 Borger;Sunny and pleasant;79;57;SSE;5;37%;3%;10 Bowie;Partly sunny, nice;74;49;E;11;64%;0%;9 Breckenridge;Nice with sunshine;79;52;E;8;44%;0%;10 Brenham;Turning sunny;79;54;N;10;56%;3%;11 Bridgeport;Sunshine, pleasant;75;49;ENE;10;65%;0%;10 Brownsville;Very warm;97;66;E;8;53%;6%;10 Brownwood;Sunshine and nice;77;46;ENE;11;47%;0%;11 Burnet;Mostly sunny;78;52;NE;9;50%;0%;11 Canadian;Mostly sunny, nice;73;49;SE;7;48%;0%;10 Castroville;Sunny and very warm;92;58;NE;9;32%;0%;11 Childress;Sunny and beautiful;76;50;SE;9;46%;1%;10 Cleburne;Warmer;76;50;NNE;14;64%;0%;9 College Station;Breezy;80;56;NNE;14;61%;3%;11 Comanche;Sunny and pleasant;76;52;E;11;52%;0%;10 Conroe;Warmer with some sun;81;56;N;9;53%;4%;11 Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny, warmer;93;64;ENE;10;45%;4%;11 Corsicana;Clouds breaking;75;52;N;11;58%;0%;9 Cotulla;Sunshine and warm;98;62;ENE;9;20%;0%;11 Dalhart;Sunny and nice;76;44;S;11;39%;4%;10 Dallas Love;Breezy in the a.m.;77;55;ENE;12;61%;0%;7 Dallas Redbird;Breezy in the a.m.;76;54;NE;14;62%;0%;8 Dallas/Ft Worth;Breezy in the a.m.;77;54;ENE;15;61%;0%;7 Decatur;Warmer with some sun;74;50;NE;10;58%;0%;10 Del Rio;Sunny and very warm;95;63;E;10;21%;0%;11 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Sunny and very warm;92;59;E;11;22%;0%;11 Denton;Pleasant and warmer;75;49;NNE;14;59%;0%;7 Dryden;Plenty of sun;88;57;SE;8;20%;0%;11 Dumas;Sunny and pleasant;74;49;SSE;7;47%;3%;10 Edinburg;Clouds breaking;99;64;ESE;8;41%;4%;10 El Paso;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;56;SSW;6;18%;0%;11 Ellington;Warmer;83;60;NNW;13;62%;4%;10 Falfurrias;Clouds breaking;98;62;E;8;33%;4%;10 Fort Hood;Mostly sunny;78;53;ENE;14;56%;0%;11 Fort Worth;Pleasant and warmer;77;53;NNE;13;54%;0%;7 Fort Worth Alliance;Breezy in the a.m.;75;52;ENE;15;64%;0%;7 Fort Worth Nas;Breezy in the a.m.;77;55;ENE;14;62%;0%;7 Fort Worth Spinks;Breezy in the a.m.;76;50;ENE;13;64%;0%;9 Fredericksburg;Sunny and beautiful;79;51;ENE;11;42%;0%;11 Gainesville;Pleasant and warmer;73;48;NE;12;64%;0%;7 Galveston;Warmer;83;66;NNW;14;65%;5%;10 Gatesville;Mostly sunny;76;50;NE;10;55%;0%;10 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;NE;11;51%;0%;11 Giddings;Mostly sunny;78;54;NNE;9;52%;3%;11 Gilmer;Warmer;73;49;N;8;73%;2%;4 Graham;Mostly sunny;76;50;E;9;51%;0%;10 Granbury;Warmer;78;49;NE;12;55%;0%;10 Grand Prairie;Pleasant and warmer;77;54;NNE;12;55%;0%;7 Greenville;Clouds breaking;74;47;N;11;61%;0%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;75;57;WSW;21;19%;0%;11 Hamilton;Mostly sunny;78;51;NE;12;53%;0%;10 Harlingen;Very warm;96;64;ENE;9;50%;5%;10 Hearne;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;NNE;10;53%;3%;11 Hebbronville;Mostly sunny;95;60;ESE;8;27%;1%;11 Henderson;Pleasant and warmer;75;49;N;8;67%;1%;6 Hereford;Sunny and pleasant;81;50;S;7;39%;3%;10 Hillsboro;Breezy in the a.m.;75;51;NNE;13;61%;0%;10 Hondo;Sunny and very warm;91;57;NE;11;25%;0%;11 Houston;Warmer;82;62;N;10;55%;4%;10 Houston (Hobby Airport);Warmer;84;62;NNW;13;56%;8%;10 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Warmer;81;63;N;15;60%;8%;10 Houston / Southwest Airport;Warmer;83;59;N;9;62%;8%;10 Houston Clover;Warmer;85;60;NNW;11;58%;8%;10 Houston Hooks;Turning sunny;82;57;N;11;60%;8%;11 Houston Hull;Clouds breaking;84;60;N;12;59%;8%;10 Houston Intercontinental;Warmer;84;59;N;12;57%;4%;9 Huntsville;Turning sunny;78;57;N;9;57%;3%;11 Ingleside;Mostly sunny, warm;91;65;NE;8;49%;5%;11 Jacksonville;Clouds breaking;73;54;N;8;61%;0%;7 Jasper;Pleasant and warmer;79;52;NNW;8;72%;6%;9 Junction;Sunlit and beautiful;84;51;E;9;34%;0%;11 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny;89;58;NE;10;38%;0%;11 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;84;51;NE;9;32%;0%;11 Killeen;Mostly sunny;78;53;ENE;14;56%;0%;11 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;78;52;ENE;13;58%;0%;11 Kingsville Nas;Very warm;97;63;ENE;10;37%;4%;11 La Grange;Mostly sunny;80;55;NNE;9;50%;4%;11 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;55;NE;10;50%;0%;11 Lancaster;Clouds breaking;75;50;NNE;11;58%;0%;8 Laredo;Sunny and hot;98;66;E;8;27%;0%;11 Llano;Sunny and nice;80;51;ENE;8;51%;0%;11 Longview;Warmer;75;50;N;9;70%;2%;6 Lubbock;Sunny and beautiful;79;53;SSE;7;37%;1%;10 Lufkin;Pleasant and warmer;80;55;NNW;11;64%;4%;9 Mcallen;Clouds breaking, hot;99;66;E;9;38%;4%;10 Mcgregor;Breezy in the a.m.;78;51;ENE;14;63%;0%;10 Mckinney;Breezy in the a.m.;74;49;NE;14;67%;0%;5 Mesquite;Pleasant and warmer;75;51;N;11;60%;0%;4 Midland;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;7;32%;1%;11 Midland Airpark;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;7;32%;1%;11 Midlothian;Breezy in the a.m.;75;51;NE;12;71%;0%;7 Mineola;Some sun returning;74;49;NNW;9;67%;0%;6 Mineral Wells;Breezy in the a.m.;76;49;ENE;13;61%;0%;9 Mount Pleasant;Low clouds may break;72;49;N;8;71%;25%;4 Nacogdoches;Clouds breaking;76;52;NNW;9;67%;0%;9 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, warm;87;55;NE;11;40%;0%;11 Odessa;Sunny and pleasant;80;56;SE;8;31%;0%;11 Orange;Pleasant and warmer;85;59;NNW;8;54%;10%;9 Palacios;Warmer;86;61;NNE;13;59%;4%;11 Palestine;Clouds breaking;74;51;N;9;63%;0%;7 Pampa;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;SE;7;41%;2%;10 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and nice;76;51;SSE;5;42%;0%;10 Paris;Warmer;72;49;N;9;69%;7%;3 Pecos;Sunny and pleasant;83;48;SE;5;30%;1%;11 Perryton;Mostly sunny;71;48;SE;7;53%;0%;10 Plainview;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SSE;8;45%;0%;10 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, warm;92;57;NE;8;35%;0%;11 Port Aransas;Mostly sunny;83;67;ENE;7;69%;5%;11 Port Isabel;Clouds breaking;84;69;ESE;7;72%;7%;10 Port Lavaca;Turning sunny;90;63;NE;10;50%;6%;11 Randolph AFB;Breezy in the a.m.;87;56;NE;12;39%;0%;11 Robstown;Mostly sunny, warmer;96;64;ENE;9;40%;3%;11 Rockport;Mostly sunny, warm;89;66;ENE;8;57%;3%;11 Rocksprings;Sunny;83;54;E;11;28%;0%;11 San Angelo;Sunshine and nice;83;55;SE;10;35%;0%;11 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, warm;88;57;NE;9;36%;0%;11 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, warm;91;59;NE;10;36%;0%;11 San Marcos;Warmer;85;54;NE;12;42%;1%;11 Seminole;Sunny and nice;80;53;SSE;6;39%;2%;11 Sherman-Denison;Mostly cloudy;72;50;E;12;71%;0%;4 Snyder;Sunny and nice;77;52;ESE;9;41%;0%;10 Sonora;Sunny and delightful;84;51;E;11;32%;2%;11 Stephenville;Breezy in the a.m.;76;51;NE;13;59%;0%;10 Sulphur Springs;Mostly cloudy;73;51;N;10;67%;3%;3 Sweetwater;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;ESE;10;36%;0%;10 Temple;Breezy in the a.m.;77;51;NE;15;63%;0%;11 Terrell;Clouds breaking;74;48;N;11;62%;0%;6 Tyler;Clouds breaking;75;52;NNW;10;60%;1%;6 Uvalde;Sunny and very warm;90;56;ENE;8;24%;0%;11 Vernon;Mostly sunny, nice;76;51;ESE;11;41%;1%;10 Victoria;Warmer;90;58;NE;10;55%;3%;11 Waco;Breezy in the a.m.;77;51;ENE;15;62%;0%;10 Weslaco;Very warm;99;64;ESE;7;44%;5%;10 Wharton;Warmer;84;54;NNE;10;61%;4%;10 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;ESE;12;55%;0%;10 Wink;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;SE;6;25%;0%;11 Zapata;Mostly sunny and hot;100;67;E;7;31%;2%;11