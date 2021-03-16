TX Forecast for Thursday, March 18, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Windy and cooler;63;41;NNW;26;33%;3%;7 Abilene Dyess;Windy and cooler;62;40;NNW;26;30%;2%;7 Alice;Breezy and very warm;86;51;N;13;41%;25%;7 Alpine;Sunny, not as warm;68;36;WNW;13;21%;0%;8 Amarillo;Rain, then snow;46;28;NNW;29;76%;82%;3 Angleton;A t-storm possible;79;49;WNW;14;65%;34%;5 Arlington;Windy;71;48;NW;22;36%;12%;6 Austin;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;48;NNW;14;32%;13%;7 Austin Bergstrom;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;49;NNW;13;37%;14%;7 Bay;A t-storm possible;79;49;WNW;15;66%;34%;6 Beaumont;A strong t-storm;74;50;WNW;10;72%;59%;2 Beeville;Breezy and very warm;87;51;NNW;14;39%;26%;7 Borger;Rain, then snow;46;32;N;23;74%;83%;2 Bowie;Increasingly windy;63;41;WNW;20;37%;8%;6 Breckenridge;Winds subsiding;62;44;N;19;42%;4%;7 Brenham;Breezy and warm;79;48;NNW;15;45%;30%;6 Bridgeport;Sunny, windy, cooler;63;41;WNW;20;38%;7%;6 Brownsville;A t-storm possible;90;56;ENE;16;52%;31%;8 Brownwood;Breezy and cooler;68;41;N;17;43%;1%;7 Burnet;Breezy in the a.m.;73;45;NNW;14;32%;6%;7 Canadian;Rain, then snow;40;28;NNW;27;94%;81%;1 Castroville;Sunny;83;50;N;12;28%;6%;7 Childress;Very windy;53;34;NW;30;50%;27%;4 Cleburne;Sunny and windy;70;44;NNW;20;41%;10%;7 College Station;Breezy;77;47;NW;14;48%;30%;6 Comanche;Sunny, windy, cooler;64;41;N;18;42%;3%;7 Conroe;Strong a.m. t-storms;78;47;NW;15;52%;69%;6 Corpus Christi;A t-storm possible;87;52;N;16;49%;31%;7 Corsicana;Breezy in the p.m.;75;46;NW;16;41%;19%;7 Cotulla;Sunny, breezy, warm;86;50;N;14;24%;5%;7 Dalhart;Wet snow in the a.m.;47;25;NNW;29;69%;74%;3 Dallas Love;Sunshine and windy;71;47;WNW;20;37%;13%;6 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, windy;71;46;WNW;20;37%;14%;6 Dallas/Ft Worth;Windy, not as warm;69;46;WNW;23;37%;12%;6 Decatur;Breezy and cooler;63;43;NW;20;41%;7%;6 Del Rio;Winds subsiding;84;50;NNW;16;25%;0%;7 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Winds subsiding;82;48;N;17;22%;0%;7 Denton;Windy, not as warm;67;44;NW;23;49%;10%;6 Dryden;Breezy in the a.m.;78;42;NNE;12;21%;0%;7 Dumas;Wet snow in the a.m.;43;26;NNW;27;81%;79%;3 Edinburg;Lots of sun, breezy;91;54;NNE;12;41%;22%;8 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;70;41;WSW;8;26%;0%;7 Ellington;A strong t-storm;77;50;WNW;15;69%;60%;5 Falfurrias;Turning sunny, warm;88;54;NNW;13;34%;25%;7 Fort Hood;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;NW;17;34%;7%;7 Fort Worth;Increasingly windy;69;46;NW;21;38%;9%;6 Fort Worth Alliance;Windy, not as warm;68;45;WNW;22;36%;9%;6 Fort Worth Nas;Windy;69;46;WNW;22;36%;9%;6 Fort Worth Spinks;Increasingly windy;69;45;WNW;20;41%;10%;6 Fredericksburg;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;43;N;14;31%;4%;7 Gainesville;Increasingly windy;64;44;NW;20;44%;9%;6 Galveston;Strong thunderstorms;75;55;W;14;76%;66%;5 Gatesville;Breezy in the p.m.;72;44;N;15;39%;6%;7 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;46;NNW;14;37%;9%;7 Giddings;Breezy;77;47;NNW;15;41%;30%;6 Gilmer;Rain and a t-storm;72;45;WNW;14;55%;77%;4 Graham;Very windy, cooler;60;40;NNW;23;47%;4%;6 Granbury;Windy, not as warm;68;44;NNW;21;41%;7%;7 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, windy;71;48;NW;21;36%;12%;6 Greenville;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;WNW;15;41%;17%;6 Guadalupe Pass;Very windy, sunny;61;39;NW;25;24%;0%;7 Hamilton;Winds subsiding;68;43;NNW;18;40%;5%;7 Harlingen;A t-storm possible;89;53;E;15;51%;31%;7 Hearne;Breezy and warm;78;47;NNW;14;43%;28%;6 Hebbronville;Partly sunny, breezy;88;54;N;14;30%;20%;8 Henderson;Rain and a t-storm;73;43;WNW;14;53%;77%;6 Hereford;Rain, then snow;52;29;N;25;62%;66%;5 Hillsboro;Increasingly windy;73;45;NNW;17;37%;12%;7 Hondo;Winds subsiding;82;47;N;15;23%;5%;7 Houston;Strong a.m. t-storms;78;51;NW;15;58%;68%;5 Houston (Hobby Airport);Strong a.m. t-storms;80;51;NW;14;61%;68%;5 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Strong a.m. t-storms;77;52;NW;14;60%;69%;6 Houston / Southwest Airport;A strong t-storm;80;48;NW;14;63%;62%;6 Houston Clover;Strong a.m. t-storms;79;49;NW;14;64%;69%;5 Houston Hooks;Strong a.m. t-storms;78;47;NW;14;61%;69%;6 Houston Hull;Strong a.m. t-storms;80;50;NW;14;58%;68%;6 Houston Intercontinental;Strong a.m. t-storms;80;49;NW;14;60%;69%;6 Huntsville;Rain and a t-storm;77;47;NW;15;47%;77%;6 Ingleside;A t-storm possible;85;55;NNE;13;52%;32%;7 Jacksonville;Rain and a t-storm;72;44;WNW;14;46%;76%;6 Jasper;Strong thunderstorms;76;47;WNW;15;69%;67%;3 Junction;Sunny and breezy;73;41;NNE;16;30%;0%;7 Kellyusa Airport;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;49;N;14;29%;10%;7 Kerrville;Breezy with sunshine;75;44;N;15;32%;4%;7 Killeen;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;NW;17;34%;7%;7 Killeen/Ft Hood;Mostly sunny;75;45;NW;17;37%;7%;7 Kingsville Nas;Breezy and very warm;87;52;NNW;13;42%;25%;7 La Grange;Breezy and warm;79;49;NNW;15;46%;30%;6 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;45;NNW;14;36%;9%;7 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, windy;71;46;NW;25;41%;14%;6 Laredo;Very warm;91;53;NE;13;21%;6%;8 Llano;Not as warm;74;44;N;14;34%;3%;7 Longview;Rain and a t-storm;74;45;WNW;14;53%;77%;4 Lubbock;Winds subsiding;58;36;N;24;41%;3%;7 Lufkin;Strong a.m. t-storms;77;45;WNW;14;73%;66%;5 Mcallen;Lots of sun, breezy;92;54;E;14;39%;19%;8 Mcgregor;Increasingly windy;73;44;NW;17;41%;10%;7 Mckinney;Increasingly windy;69;44;WNW;19;46%;14%;6 Mesquite;Mostly sunny, windy;71;46;NW;25;43%;15%;6 Midland;Winds subsiding;68;39;NNE;20;25%;0%;7 Midland Airpark;Winds subsiding;68;39;NNE;20;25%;0%;7 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, windy;69;44;WNW;18;45%;14%;7 Mineola;Rain and a t-storm;71;44;WNW;14;51%;78%;4 Mineral Wells;Very windy, cooler;65;41;WNW;23;36%;9%;6 Mount Pleasant;Rain and a t-storm;71;46;WNW;14;54%;78%;4 Nacogdoches;Strong a.m. t-storms;74;44;WNW;15;64%;68%;5 New Braunfels;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;49;N;14;32%;14%;7 Odessa;Sunny, not as warm;68;36;NE;12;30%;0%;7 Orange;A severe t-storm;76;51;W;9;75%;63%;2 Palacios;A t-storm possible;79;50;WNW;15;64%;34%;7 Palestine;Rain and a t-storm;73;44;NW;14;46%;76%;6 Pampa;Rain, then snow;43;29;N;29;79%;70%;2 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Rain, then snow;45;29;NNW;29;77%;75%;2 Paris;Breezy in the p.m.;71;43;WNW;13;54%;33%;5 Pecos;Not as warm;71;36;E;12;25%;0%;7 Perryton;Rain, then snow;39;26;NNW;28;90%;68%;1 Plainview;Showers around;50;28;N;27;58%;63%;6 Pleasanton;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;47;N;14;29%;11%;7 Port Aransas;A t-storm possible;78;58;N;16;63%;31%;7 Port Isabel;A t-storm possible;79;59;ENE;16;66%;31%;7 Port Lavaca;A t-storm possible;81;54;NNW;14;57%;34%;7 Randolph AFB;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;48;N;14;33%;13%;7 Robstown;A strong t-storm;88;54;N;16;46%;56%;7 Rockport;A t-storm possible;82;57;N;15;47%;32%;7 Rocksprings;Breezy in the a.m.;72;42;N;14;35%;0%;7 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, breezy;71;40;NNE;21;29%;0%;7 San Antonio;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;50;N;14;30%;10%;7 San Antonio Stinson;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;48;N;13;31%;12%;7 San Marcos;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;48;NNW;14;35%;14%;7 Seminole;Mostly sunny, cooler;66;33;NE;15;33%;2%;7 Sherman-Denison;Increasingly windy;69;44;WNW;20;45%;12%;6 Snyder;Cooler;60;39;N;19;46%;0%;7 Sonora;Breezy in the a.m.;71;38;NNE;16;36%;2%;7 Stephenville;Sunny, windy, cooler;67;42;NW;20;36%;5%;7 Sulphur Springs;Breezy in the p.m.;71;46;WNW;13;46%;33%;6 Sweetwater;Breezy and cooler;63;39;N;20;41%;2%;7 Temple;Mostly sunny, breezy;74;44;NW;18;40%;10%;7 Terrell;Breezy in the p.m.;71;44;NW;15;44%;18%;6 Tyler;Rain and a t-storm;73;45;WNW;14;51%;77%;6 Uvalde;Sunny;80;46;N;11;31%;0%;7 Vernon;Very windy, cooler;56;38;NW;27;47%;6%;5 Victoria;A t-storm possible;83;51;NNW;14;45%;34%;7 Waco;Breezy in the p.m.;74;45;NW;18;41%;11%;7 Weslaco;Breezy;91;55;ENE;13;41%;21%;7 Wharton;Strong a.m. t-storms;77;47;NNW;15;60%;66%;6 Wichita Falls;Windy;60;40;NW;25;38%;7%;6 Wink;Winds subsiding;70;38;NE;16;23%;0%;7 Zapata;Breezy and very warm;96;53;NNE;14;26%;10%;8