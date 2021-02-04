TX Forecast for Friday, February 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;57;37;SE;7;39%;2%;4 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;58;37;SE;6;33%;2%;4 Alice;Cloudy and cooler;65;49;NE;11;63%;33%;1 Alpine;Mostly sunny;67;42;WSW;10;25%;0%;5 Amarillo;Mostly sunny;51;26;SE;9;40%;2%;4 Angleton;Cooler;55;47;NE;12;66%;32%;2 Arlington;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;39;SSE;6;37%;27%;4 Austin;Partly sunny, cooler;60;42;E;4;41%;26%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Cooler with some sun;61;41;E;9;44%;26%;4 Bay;Partly sunny, cooler;55;46;NE;10;69%;32%;2 Beaumont;Partly sunny, cooler;53;43;ENE;10;70%;35%;2 Beeville;Cloudy and cooler;62;47;ENE;9;79%;20%;1 Borger;Mostly sunny;55;30;SSE;7;32%;3%;4 Bowie;Mostly sunny;55;34;SE;3;46%;8%;4 Breckenridge;Mostly sunny;57;37;SSE;4;37%;26%;4 Brenham;Cooler with some sun;58;40;ENE;7;61%;30%;3 Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;55;35;SE;3;45%;27%;4 Brownsville;A touch of rain;75;61;NNE;8;78%;59%;1 Brownwood;Mostly sunny, cooler;55;32;SE;6;43%;27%;4 Burnet;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;38;E;6;42%;7%;4 Canadian;Mostly sunny;51;28;SSE;5;34%;2%;4 Castroville;Partly sunny, cooler;61;44;E;7;53%;7%;4 Childress;Mostly sunny;55;33;SE;9;38%;1%;4 Cleburne;Cooler with sunshine;57;35;SSE;7;44%;27%;4 College Station;Partly sunny, cooler;58;40;ENE;9;47%;30%;3 Comanche;Sunshine and cooler;54;35;SE;5;42%;4%;4 Conroe;Cooler with some sun;57;39;ENE;7;60%;30%;3 Corpus Christi;Cloudy and cooler;62;51;ENE;14;72%;31%;1 Corsicana;Cooler with sunshine;58;36;SE;6;42%;10%;3 Cotulla;Cooler;66;48;E;8;46%;7%;3 Dalhart;Mostly sunny;51;24;ENE;7;38%;3%;4 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;57;38;ESE;4;38%;8%;4 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;37;ESE;5;37%;27%;4 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;56;37;ESE;5;40%;7%;4 Decatur;Mostly sunny;53;36;SSE;5;42%;7%;4 Del Rio;Not as warm;74;46;SE;4;38%;4%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Not as warm;72;43;ESE;5;38%;4%;4 Denton;Mostly sunny;55;36;SSE;5;44%;27%;3 Dryden;Mostly sunny, cooler;71;41;ESE;8;42%;1%;4 Dumas;Mostly sunny;50;24;SE;7;43%;3%;4 Edinburg;Cloudy and cooler;67;54;NE;9;83%;30%;1 El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;W;9;28%;0%;4 Ellington;Cooler;53;46;NE;13;64%;31%;2 Falfurrias;Cloudy and cooler;66;50;NE;8;76%;28%;1 Fort Hood;Lots of sun, cooler;57;38;ESE;7;42%;8%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;56;38;SSE;6;38%;6%;4 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;57;36;SE;6;41%;7%;4 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;58;38;SE;5;38%;27%;4 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;57;35;SE;3;42%;27%;4 Fredericksburg;Cooler with sunshine;59;34;ESE;6;53%;26%;4 Gainesville;Mostly sunny;55;34;SSE;4;39%;9%;4 Galveston;Cooler with a shower;55;51;ENE;20;71%;71%;1 Gatesville;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;34;ESE;6;43%;26%;4 Georgetown;Mostly sunny, cooler;59;38;E;7;45%;26%;4 Giddings;Partly sunny, cooler;58;41;ENE;6;54%;30%;3 Gilmer;Partly sunny, cooler;53;34;SSE;4;44%;21%;3 Graham;Mostly sunny;53;34;SE;5;40%;5%;4 Granbury;Mostly sunny;58;36;SE;5;40%;26%;4 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;39;SSE;6;36%;27%;4 Greenville;Mostly sunny;55;35;SSE;4;37%;9%;4 Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, windy;58;39;W;21;26%;0%;4 Hamilton;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;34;SE;5;44%;5%;4 Harlingen;Not as warm;71;56;NE;11;84%;31%;1 Hearne;Cooler with sunshine;59;37;ESE;6;49%;30%;4 Hebbronville;Cloudy and cooler;64;49;ENE;7;70%;27%;2 Henderson;Sunshine and cooler;53;33;SSE;5;48%;34%;3 Hereford;Mostly sunny;54;25;S;5;38%;3%;4 Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;36;SE;6;43%;27%;4 Hondo;Partly sunny, cooler;63;43;E;8;38%;6%;4 Houston;Partly sunny;52;46;ENE;9;67%;30%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Cooler;55;47;NE;13;57%;30%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Cooler;53;45;NE;13;60%;30%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;Cooler;53;45;NE;9;62%;30%;2 Houston Clover;Spotty showers;54;47;NE;12;67%;79%;2 Houston Hooks;Cooler;56;41;NE;8;56%;30%;2 Houston Hull;Cooler;56;46;NE;11;57%;30%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Cooler;55;43;NE;11;58%;30%;2 Huntsville;Partly sunny, cooler;58;40;E;5;57%;31%;3 Ingleside;Cooler;62;52;ENE;14;74%;44%;1 Jacksonville;Cooler with sunshine;55;37;SE;4;47%;33%;4 Jasper;Partly sunny, cooler;53;39;ENE;6;69%;35%;3 Junction;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;36;SE;4;41%;4%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny, cooler;62;44;ENE;9;45%;26%;4 Kerrville;Cooler;62;34;E;5;54%;5%;3 Killeen;Lots of sun, cooler;57;38;ESE;7;42%;8%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Lots of sun, cooler;56;37;ESE;7;44%;8%;4 Kingsville Nas;Cloudy and cooler;65;51;NE;12;69%;44%;1 La Grange;Partly sunny, cooler;58;41;ENE;7;58%;30%;2 Lago Vista;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;40;ESE;6;44%;26%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny, cooler;54;35;SSE;5;40%;8%;4 Laredo;Partly sunny, cooler;71;51;E;7;52%;7%;5 Llano;Cooler with sunshine;61;37;ESE;6;44%;5%;4 Longview;Cooler with some sun;54;34;SSE;5;46%;22%;3 Lubbock;Mostly sunny;55;30;SSE;7;38%;1%;4 Lufkin;Cooler with some sun;56;37;ENE;7;54%;33%;3 Mcallen;Cloudy and cooler;70;56;NE;9;75%;30%;1 Mcgregor;Cooler with sunshine;58;36;SE;7;45%;26%;4 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;55;35;SSE;3;42%;9%;4 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;55;36;SSE;5;39%;10%;4 Midland;Mostly sunny;63;39;SSW;8;33%;2%;4 Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny;63;39;SSW;8;33%;2%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny, cooler;56;36;SE;3;45%;27%;4 Mineola;Cooler with sunshine;53;34;SSE;4;40%;22%;4 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;57;34;SE;6;41%;27%;4 Mount Pleasant;Sun and some clouds;56;36;SSE;4;39%;21%;3 Nacogdoches;Cooler with some sun;56;33;SE;5;52%;33%;3 New Braunfels;Partly sunny, cooler;60;43;ENE;10;54%;26%;4 Odessa;Mostly sunny, cooler;64;38;S;8;38%;2%;4 Orange;Cooler with rain;51;43;ENE;8;74%;78%;1 Palacios;Breezy and cooler;56;47;NE;15;72%;32%;1 Palestine;Cooler with sunshine;56;36;SE;6;49%;33%;4 Pampa;Mostly sunny;53;28;SSE;8;34%;2%;4 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly sunny;54;29;SSE;5;37%;2%;4 Paris;Mostly sunny, cooler;52;31;S;4;48%;21%;4 Pecos;Mostly sunny;70;42;SW;6;33%;1%;4 Perryton;Mostly sunny;51;28;SSE;6;35%;3%;4 Plainview;Mostly sunny;52;25;SSE;7;44%;2%;4 Pleasanton;Cooler;60;44;ENE;7;54%;7%;3 Port Aransas;Cooler;59;54;NE;15;84%;44%;1 Port Isabel;Breezy in the p.m.;71;62;NNE;10;85%;31%;1 Port Lavaca;Cooler;59;50;NE;12;70%;30%;1 Randolph AFB;Partly sunny, cooler;61;42;ENE;10;45%;26%;4 Robstown;Cloudy and cooler;65;53;ENE;12;70%;30%;1 Rockport;Cooler;60;52;NE;12;77%;32%;1 Rocksprings;Mostly sunny, cooler;65;39;SE;6;46%;4%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny, cooler;63;38;SE;5;41%;2%;4 San Antonio;Partly sunny, cooler;58;44;ENE;9;58%;26%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Partly sunny, cooler;59;43;ENE;9;49%;26%;4 San Marcos;Partly sunny, cooler;59;40;ENE;10;51%;26%;4 Seminole;Mostly sunny;61;39;SSW;7;37%;2%;4 Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;55;36;S;3;43%;9%;4 Snyder;Mostly sunny;56;33;SE;6;46%;2%;4 Sonora;Not as warm;67;37;ESE;6;43%;3%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;56;35;SE;5;40%;26%;4 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;55;36;S;4;37%;21%;4 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;56;38;SSE;6;43%;2%;4 Temple;Mostly sunny, cooler;57;37;ESE;7;47%;26%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny;54;35;SSE;5;40%;11%;3 Tyler;Lots of sun, cooler;54;36;SSE;5;42%;21%;4 Uvalde;Partly sunny, cooler;64;44;E;5;50%;4%;4 Vernon;Mostly sunny;57;36;SE;6;32%;25%;4 Victoria;Cooler;57;45;NE;11;74%;30%;1 Waco;Lots of sun, cooler;58;36;SE;7;40%;26%;4 Weslaco;Cloudy and cooler;68;56;NE;8;80%;30%;1 Wharton;Partly sunny;52;44;ENE;10;77%;31%;2 Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;57;35;SE;4;42%;27%;4 Wink;Mostly sunny;66;39;W;6;34%;1%;4 Zapata;Cloudy and cooler;74;56;E;7;57%;9%;2