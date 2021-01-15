TX Forecast for Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Mostly sunny;60;31;E;6;31%;3%;3 Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny;59;30;E;6;28%;3%;3 Alice;Plenty of sunshine;71;42;ESE;6;29%;7%;4 Alpine;Breezy in the p.m.;65;33;NNW;11;24%;0%;4 Amarillo;Mostly cloudy;51;27;NW;6;35%;3%;1 Angleton;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;E;6;39%;10%;4 Arlington;Mostly sunny;59;35;WSW;6;29%;1%;3 Austin;Plenty of sunshine;64;38;NNE;2;30%;1%;4 Austin Bergstrom;Plenty of sun;65;35;SSE;5;33%;1%;4 Bay;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;N;4;42%;7%;4 Beaumont;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;WNW;6;40%;11%;4 Beeville;Sunny and pleasant;67;43;ESE;5;29%;7%;4 Borger;Increasing clouds;55;32;NW;6;31%;3%;3 Bowie;Increasing clouds;56;33;W;5;31%;1%;3 Breckenridge;Partly sunny;60;33;S;4;29%;2%;3 Brenham;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;SE;7;37%;10%;4 Bridgeport;Partly sunny;57;34;W;5;30%;1%;3 Brownsville;Sunny and pleasant;69;49;SE;6;37%;26%;4 Brownwood;Plenty of sunshine;61;30;ESE;5;34%;25%;3 Burnet;Sunny;62;37;SE;5;30%;1%;4 Canadian;Partly sunny;56;28;NW;6;35%;6%;2 Castroville;Plenty of sun;67;38;E;6;29%;1%;4 Childress;Increasing clouds;54;33;WNW;6;33%;4%;3 Cleburne;Mostly sunny;59;36;WSW;7;32%;1%;3 College Station;Plenty of sunshine;61;36;ENE;6;34%;10%;4 Comanche;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;SSE;5;32%;25%;3 Conroe;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;WNW;7;38%;12%;4 Corpus Christi;Plenty of sunshine;67;44;SE;7;39%;6%;4 Corsicana;Plenty of sun;58;38;WSW;7;36%;1%;3 Cotulla;Plenty of sun;71;42;ESE;5;30%;0%;4 Dalhart;Breezy in the p.m.;51;25;NW;9;42%;1%;1 Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;58;38;WNW;6;31%;1%;3 Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny;58;39;WSW;7;30%;1%;3 Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;57;37;WNW;8;31%;1%;3 Decatur;Partly sunny;57;36;W;5;28%;1%;3 Del Rio;Abundant sunshine;69;38;ESE;9;34%;0%;4 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy in the p.m.;68;36;ESE;9;31%;0%;4 Denton;Partly sunny;58;33;W;6;32%;1%;3 Dryden;Plenty of sunshine;67;40;NE;8;31%;3%;4 Dumas;Mostly cloudy;52;25;NW;7;42%;3%;1 Edinburg;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;SE;6;31%;41%;4 El Paso;Partly sunny;65;31;NNE;6;21%;0%;4 Ellington;Plenty of sunshine;60;38;N;8;36%;10%;4 Falfurrias;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;ESE;5;29%;7%;4 Fort Hood;Sunshine;61;37;SSE;6;30%;1%;4 Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;58;36;WSW;6;28%;1%;3 Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;58;36;NW;8;29%;1%;3 Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny;60;39;W;7;28%;1%;3 Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny;57;36;W;5;32%;1%;3 Fredericksburg;Plenty of sun;63;33;SSE;5;33%;1%;4 Gainesville;Partly sunny;55;34;W;6;33%;1%;3 Galveston;Plenty of sunshine;59;46;WNW;9;41%;9%;4 Gatesville;Abundant sunshine;60;35;SSW;5;33%;1%;3 Georgetown;Plenty of sunshine;63;34;SE;6;32%;1%;4 Giddings;Plenty of sunshine;62;38;ESE;5;33%;9%;4 Gilmer;Plenty of sun;52;36;WSW;6;47%;9%;3 Graham;Partly sunny;58;30;WSW;4;29%;1%;3 Granbury;Mostly sunny;59;33;SW;6;32%;1%;3 Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;59;35;WSW;6;29%;1%;3 Greenville;Mostly sunny;56;36;W;7;36%;3%;3 Guadalupe Pass;Windy and milder;56;35;NNE;21;22%;0%;3 Hamilton;Abundant sunshine;61;36;S;5;32%;25%;3 Harlingen;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;SE;6;37%;41%;4 Hearne;Plenty of sun;60;34;SSE;6;40%;10%;4 Hebbronville;Plenty of sunshine;69;43;ESE;6;24%;7%;4 Henderson;Plenty of sunshine;54;37;W;6;43%;7%;3 Hereford;Mostly cloudy;52;26;NW;6;34%;2%;1 Hillsboro;Brilliant sunshine;58;34;WSW;6;35%;0%;3 Hondo;Plenty of sunshine;66;36;E;6;27%;1%;4 Houston;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;W;6;34%;11%;4 Houston (Hobby Airport);Plenty of sunshine;62;38;NNE;8;33%;10%;4 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Plenty of sunshine;60;43;NNE;9;32%;10%;4 Houston / Southwest Airport;Plenty of sun;62;36;E;4;39%;10%;4 Houston Clover;Plenty of sunshine;61;37;N;6;36%;10%;4 Houston Hooks;Plenty of sunshine;61;34;N;6;37%;12%;4 Houston Hull;Plenty of sunshine;62;37;ENE;6;38%;9%;4 Houston Intercontinental;Plenty of sunshine;62;34;NNE;7;36%;11%;4 Huntsville;Plenty of sunshine;59;36;WSW;6;37%;12%;4 Ingleside;Plenty of sun;66;47;SE;6;40%;6%;4 Jacksonville;Plenty of sun;54;38;W;6;40%;7%;3 Jasper;Plenty of sunshine;58;35;W;6;48%;6%;4 Junction;Brilliant sunshine;66;30;SE;5;31%;25%;4 Kellyusa Airport;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;E;5;30%;0%;4 Kerrville;Plenty of sunshine;65;32;SE;5;33%;2%;4 Killeen;Sunshine;61;37;SSE;6;30%;1%;4 Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunshine;60;35;SSE;5;33%;1%;4 Kingsville Nas;Sunny and beautiful;70;45;SE;6;31%;7%;4 La Grange;Plenty of sunshine;63;36;ESE;5;38%;8%;4 Lago Vista;Plenty of sunshine;63;39;SE;4;32%;1%;4 Lancaster;Mostly sunny;57;36;WSW;6;31%;1%;3 Laredo;Sunny and nice;71;42;SE;8;31%;0%;4 Llano;Sunny;64;34;SE;4;35%;1%;4 Longview;Plenty of sunshine;53;36;WSW;7;45%;8%;3 Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;54;25;N;8;35%;4%;2 Lufkin;Plenty of sun;57;33;NW;6;42%;7%;3 Mcallen;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;SE;6;32%;10%;4 Mcgregor;Plenty of sun;59;35;S;5;36%;1%;3 Mckinney;Mostly sunny;55;33;W;7;37%;2%;3 Mesquite;Mostly sunny;56;36;WSW;7;33%;2%;3 Midland;Partly sunny;62;32;WNW;9;31%;3%;4 Midland Airpark;Partly sunny;62;32;WNW;9;31%;3%;4 Midlothian;Mostly sunny;57;36;W;5;36%;1%;3 Mineola;Plenty of sunshine;55;36;WSW;7;41%;8%;3 Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny;58;34;E;5;32%;1%;3 Mount Pleasant;Sunny;54;36;W;8;45%;10%;3 Nacogdoches;Plenty of sun;56;33;WSW;7;45%;7%;3 New Braunfels;Plenty of sunshine;66;37;ENE;6;31%;0%;4 Odessa;Partly sunny;62;31;NNE;8;32%;3%;4 Orange;Plenty of sunshine;59;35;NW;6;45%;12%;4 Palacios;Plenty of sunshine;61;38;ESE;6;44%;6%;4 Palestine;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;W;6;40%;7%;3 Pampa;Increasing clouds;53;29;NW;7;34%;4%;3 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Mostly cloudy;54;30;W;6;36%;4%;2 Paris;Mostly sunny;52;35;W;8;46%;11%;3 Pecos;Mostly cloudy;68;32;NNW;6;34%;2%;3 Perryton;Mostly cloudy;50;27;NW;8;45%;4%;1 Plainview;Mainly cloudy;52;26;NW;7;37%;4%;2 Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;ESE;4;28%;0%;4 Port Aransas;Plenty of sunshine;62;51;SE;6;42%;6%;4 Port Isabel;Plenty of sunshine;69;51;SE;7;38%;26%;4 Port Lavaca;Plenty of sun;63;39;SE;7;41%;6%;4 Randolph AFB;Plenty of sunshine;65;37;ESE;6;30%;0%;4 Robstown;Plenty of sunshine;70;45;ESE;5;36%;7%;4 Rockport;Plenty of sunshine;66;44;SE;6;40%;6%;4 Rocksprings;Sunshine;63;41;SSE;7;31%;2%;4 San Angelo;Mostly sunny;66;32;SSE;7;34%;3%;4 San Antonio;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;E;5;32%;0%;4 San Antonio Stinson;Plenty of sun;65;35;ESE;5;33%;0%;4 San Marcos;Plenty of sun;64;36;E;6;32%;1%;4 Seminole;Milder;59;28;NNE;7;35%;4%;3 Sherman-Denison;Partly sunny;54;36;W;7;36%;2%;3 Snyder;Milder with some sun;58;32;NNE;7;37%;3%;3 Sonora;Mostly sunny;65;28;SSE;7;35%;2%;4 Stephenville;Mostly sunny;59;35;SSE;4;30%;1%;3 Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny;55;38;W;8;40%;9%;3 Sweetwater;Mostly sunny;59;35;ESE;7;34%;3%;3 Temple;Plenty of sunshine;60;34;SE;6;38%;1%;4 Terrell;Mostly sunny;56;35;W;7;34%;2%;3 Tyler;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;W;7;40%;8%;3 Uvalde;Plenty of sun;66;39;E;5;34%;0%;4 Vernon;Mostly cloudy;57;35;W;5;25%;3%;2 Victoria;Plenty of sunshine;66;38;ESE;7;39%;6%;4 Waco;Plenty of sunshine;59;33;S;6;35%;1%;3 Weslaco;Plenty of sunshine;70;48;SE;6;33%;26%;4 Wharton;Plenty of sun;62;36;SE;6;41%;9%;4 Wichita Falls;Increasing clouds;56;35;WSW;4;31%;1%;3 Wink;Partly sunny;65;28;NW;7;36%;26%;4 Zapata;Sunny and 