TX Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Abilene;Breezy and cooler;56;52;SE;15;60%;67%;1 Abilene Dyess;Breezy and cooler;55;50;SE;15;51%;44%;1 Alice;Areas of morning fog;80;63;SE;14;68%;22%;2 Alpine;Sunshine and breezy;69;47;SSE;14;28%;0%;4 Amarillo;Breezy and cooler;46;37;SE;17;64%;65%;1 Angleton;Fog in the morning;75;63;SE;10;69%;16%;2 Arlington;Cooler;60;54;E;7;64%;65%;2 Austin;An afternoon shower;72;62;SE;3;72%;72%;1 Austin Bergstrom;An afternoon shower;75;63;SE;7;75%;72%;1 Bay;Areas of morning fog;74;63;ESE;8;75%;26%;3 Beaumont;Areas of morning fog;75;56;ESE;7;68%;11%;3 Beeville;Fog in the morning;79;63;SE;15;64%;28%;2 Borger;Breezy and cooler;48;40;SE;16;59%;55%;1 Bowie;Partly sunny, cooler;54;48;ESE;9;56%;56%;2 Breckenridge;Cooler;56;51;ESE;6;64%;65%;1 Brenham;Fog in the morning;73;60;SE;6;71%;72%;1 Bridgeport;Cooler;54;49;ESE;8;59%;55%;1 Brownsville;Fog in the morning;79;64;SE;15;69%;29%;2 Brownwood;Cooler;60;51;SE;6;78%;58%;1 Burnet;An afternoon shower;65;59;SE;6;79%;72%;1 Canadian;Breezy and cooler;45;35;ESE;15;73%;68%;1 Castroville;An afternoon shower;77;60;SE;15;64%;55%;1 Childress;Breezy and cooler;49;41;E;14;58%;67%;2 Cleburne;Cooler;57;51;ESE;7;78%;65%;2 College Station;Areas of morning fog;73;61;SE;7;75%;72%;1 Comanche;Cloudy and cooler;57;50;SE;7;80%;44%;1 Conroe;Areas of morning fog;72;57;SE;6;70%;17%;2 Corpus Christi;Areas of morning fog;78;64;SE;16;69%;29%;2 Corsicana;Cooler;63;55;ESE;6;78%;65%;1 Cotulla;Breezy and very warm;80;64;ESE;14;66%;38%;1 Dalhart;Breezy and cooler;44;32;SE;15;66%;60%;1 Dallas Love;Cooler;58;53;E;8;54%;65%;2 Dallas Redbird;Cooler;58;53;ESE;9;54%;65%;2 Dallas/Ft Worth;Cooler;57;51;E;10;56%;65%;2 Decatur;Cooler;54;49;E;7;69%;56%;1 Del Rio;Breezy with some sun;73;63;SE;14;78%;65%;2 Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Breezy with some sun;71;61;SE;14;76%;65%;2 Denton;Cooler;57;50;E;8;65%;65%;2 Dryden;Breezy and cooler;65;53;SE;15;81%;10%;2 Dumas;Breezy and cooler;43;33;SE;15;69%;59%;1 Edinburg;Areas of morning fog;81;63;SE;14;62%;27%;2 El Paso;Turning cloudy, mild;69;42;W;6;27%;0%;3 Ellington;Areas of morning fog;73;61;ESE;9;71%;11%;2 Falfurrias;Fog in the morning;82;59;SE;15;61%;14%;2 Fort Hood;Cooler;63;57;SSE;5;64%;72%;1 Fort Worth;Cooler;57;51;E;7;64%;56%;2 Fort Worth Alliance;Cooler;57;51;E;10;53%;66%;2 Fort Worth Nas;Cooler;57;53;E;9;55%;55%;2 Fort Worth Spinks;Cooler;57;53;E;6;58%;65%;2 Fredericksburg;Not as warm;66;56;SE;6;77%;73%;1 Gainesville;Cooler;56;48;E;8;64%;58%;3 Galveston;Areas of morning fog;70;63;ESE;10;76%;10%;3 Gatesville;Cloudy and cooler;62;54;ESE;5;82%;65%;1 Georgetown;An afternoon shower;68;59;SE;6;80%;72%;1 Giddings;Areas of morning fog;73;58;SE;5;70%;72%;1 Gilmer;Becoming cloudy;61;50;E;5;77%;42%;1 Graham;Cooler;53;49;ESE;7;66%;65%;1 Granbury;Cooler;58;54;ESE;6;72%;55%;1 Grand Prairie;Clouding up, cooler;60;54;E;7;63%;65%;2 Greenville;Cooler;59;52;E;7;63%;65%;2 Guadalupe Pass;Windy;57;42;ENE;18;33%;0%;3 Hamilton;Cloudy and cooler;60;52;ESE;6;80%;65%;1 Harlingen;Areas of morning fog;81;64;SE;15;70%;13%;2 Hearne;An afternoon shower;71;58;SE;5;70%;72%;1 Hebbronville;Areas of morning fog;80;60;SE;15;58%;28%;2 Henderson;An afternoon shower;64;52;ESE;4;78%;55%;1 Hereford;Breezy and cooler;48;37;SE;13;61%;67%;1 Hillsboro;Cooler;60;52;ESE;7;77%;75%;1 Hondo;An afternoon shower;76;60;SE;15;73%;55%;1 Houston;Fog in the morning;73;59;ESE;8;67%;32%;2 Houston (Hobby Airport);Fog in the morning;74;62;ESE;10;67%;13%;2 Houston / Dunn Helistop;Areas of morning fog;72;61;ESE;11;69%;31%;2 Houston / Southwest Airport;Areas of morning fog;74;62;ESE;6;70%;15%;2 Houston Clover;Fog in the morning;74;62;ESE;8;67%;13%;2 Houston Hooks;Fog in the morning;73;60;ESE;6;73%;35%;2 Houston Hull;Areas of morning fog;75;63;ESE;9;70%;17%;2 Houston Intercontinental;Fog in the morning;73;61;ESE;9;72%;33%;2 Huntsville;Fog in the morning;70;59;SE;4;70%;22%;1 Ingleside;Fog in the morning;77;66;SE;13;75%;66%;3 Jacksonville;Becoming cloudy;65;54;SE;4;77%;44%;1 Jasper;Fog in the morning;71;53;SE;4;70%;22%;1 Junction;Clouding up;69;57;SE;8;66%;33%;2 Kellyusa Airport;An afternoon shower;74;62;SE;9;76%;72%;1 Kerrville;An afternoon shower;70;58;SE;7;77%;72%;1 Killeen;Cooler;63;57;SSE;5;64%;72%;1 Killeen/Ft Hood;Cooler;62;56;SSE;5;66%;72%;1 Kingsville Nas;Areas of morning fog;81;64;SE;14;67%;23%;2 La Grange;Fog in the morning;74;61;SE;6;67%;72%;1 Lago Vista;An afternoon shower;67;59;SE;5;74%;72%;1 Lancaster;Cooler;60;52;E;7;68%;65%;2 Laredo;Very warm;82;61;SE;13;63%;14%;3 Llano;Not as warm;66;55;SE;6;83%;65%;1 Longview;An afternoon shower;63;50;E;5;77%;59%;1 Lubbock;Breezy and cooler;51;41;ESE;15;69%;67%;2 Lufkin;Fog in the morning;71;54;SE;5;75%;45%;1 Mcallen;Areas of morning fog;82;67;SE;15;67%;27%;2 Mcgregor;Cooler;62;55;SSE;6;67%;76%;1 Mckinney;Cooler;57;50;E;9;56%;65%;3 Mesquite;Cooler;60;52;E;7;67%;66%;2 Midland;Breezy and cooler;58;51;SE;15;61%;65%;1 Midland Airpark;Breezy and cooler;58;51;SE;15;61%;65%;1 Midlothian;Cooler;58;52;ESE;6;65%;65%;2 Mineola;Cooler;61;52;E;5;76%;56%;1 Mineral Wells;Cooler;55;50;ESE;9;58%;66%;1 Mount Pleasant;Cooler;61;48;E;6;67%;65%;2 Nacogdoches;An afternoon shower;68;52;SE;5;74%;47%;1 New Braunfels;An afternoon shower;75;59;SE;8;69%;72%;1 Odessa;Breezy and cooler;57;50;SE;15;72%;26%;1 Orange;Areas of morning fog;72;54;ESE;6;67%;13%;3 Palacios;Areas of morning fog;72;63;SE;11;79%;60%;3 Palestine;An afternoon shower;68;55;SE;4;73%;55%;1 Pampa;Breezy and cooler;44;35;SE;16;67%;65%;1 Pampa / Mesa Vista;Breezy and cooler;45;35;ESE;16;61%;65%;1 Paris;Cooler;57;45;E;7;67%;58%;3 Pecos;Breezy and cooler;63;39;SE;15;56%;3%;3 Perryton;Breezy and cooler;43;32;SE;19;77%;69%;1 Plainview;Breezy and cooler;48;39;SE;16;70%;60%;1 Pleasanton;Areas of morning fog;79;60;SE;15;63%;51%;1 Port Aransas;Areas of morning fog;74;66;SE;12;76%;62%;3 Port Isabel;Areas of morning fog;78;66;SE;15;71%;13%;3 Port Lavaca;Fog in the morning;74;61;SE;11;72%;61%;3 Randolph AFB;An afternoon shower;74;61;SE;9;74%;72%;1 Robstown;Areas of morning fog;80;66;SE;17;69%;26%;2 Rockport;Areas of morning fog;76;65;SE;11;70%;61%;3 Rocksprings;Partly sunny, breezy;68;59;SE;15;74%;66%;2 San Angelo;Breezy and cooler;65;53;SE;15;60%;38%;2 San Antonio;An afternoon shower;74;60;SE;8;69%;72%;1 San Antonio Stinson;An afternoon shower;74;60;SE;9;76%;72%;1 San Marcos;An afternoon shower;74;59;SE;8;67%;72%;1 Seminole;Breezy and cooler;56;44;SE;14;74%;44%;1 Sherman-Denison;Cooler;56;48;E;9;53%;65%;2 Snyder;Breezy and cooler;52;46;SE;16;76%;69%;1 Sonora;Breezy, not as warm;68;57;SE;15;78%;32%;2 Stephenville;Cloudy and cooler;56;51;ESE;6;60%;57%;1 Sulphur Springs;Cooler;60;51;E;7;66%;66%;2 Sweetwater;Breezy and cooler;55;49;SE;15;73%;44%;1 Temple;Cooler;63;57;SSE;6;68%;73%;1 Terrell;Cooler;60;53;E;7;72%;76%;2 Tyler;An afternoon shower;63;53;ESE;6;73%;60%;1 Uvalde;Partly sunny, breezy;75;59;SE;15;74%;65%;2 Vernon;Breezy and cooler;55;46;ESE;15;50%;61%;2 Victoria;Fog in the morning;77;61;SE;10;72%;62%;2 Waco;Cooler;61;56;SSE;6;62%;75%;1 Weslaco;Fog in the morning;79;62;SE;15;63%;27%;2 Wharton;Areas of morning fog;74;60;ESE;8;71%;59%;2 Wichita Falls;Breezy and cooler;53;48;ESE;14;54%;58%;2 Wink;Breezy and cooler;60;44;SE;15;51%;3%;3 Zapata;Breezy and very warm;83;63;SE;15;60%;13%;4 _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather