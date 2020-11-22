TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Partly sunny;66;59;SSE;13;69%;28%;1
Abilene Dyess;Partly sunny;65;58;S;13;61%;28%;2
Alice;Partly sunny;82;64;SE;11;64%;15%;3
Alpine;Mostly cloudy;70;53;S;13;56%;0%;3
Amarillo;A shower in spots;57;49;S;23;76%;54%;1
Angleton;Clouds and sun, nice;76;63;SE;10;71%;15%;2
Arlington;Periods of sun;66;60;SSE;8;76%;27%;2
Austin;Partly sunny, nice;73;64;SSE;4;59%;29%;2
Austin Bergstrom;Periods of sun;76;62;SSE;8;62%;29%;2
Bay;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;ESE;8;71%;14%;2
Beaumont;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;E;7;73%;14%;4
Beeville;Partly sunny;80;66;ESE;9;64%;30%;3
Borger;A brief shower;61;53;S;22;73%;50%;1
Bowie;Partly sunny;60;54;SE;9;73%;29%;1
Breckenridge;Partly sunny;66;61;SSE;7;75%;30%;1
Brenham;Periods of sun;73;61;SE;5;74%;19%;2
Bridgeport;Periods of sun;63;55;SE;7;70%;30%;1
Brownsville;A morning shower;82;67;SE;9;69%;56%;3
Brownwood;Partly sunny;67;57;SSE;8;80%;31%;2
Burnet;Periods of sun;70;61;SSE;6;74%;30%;2
Canadian;A stray shower;59;53;S;20;81%;54%;2
Castroville;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;8;62%;30%;2
Childress;Mostly cloudy;60;56;S;12;72%;36%;1
Cleburne;Partly sunny;64;56;SE;8;87%;28%;1
College Station;Partly sunny, nice;74;60;SSE;8;65%;18%;2
Comanche;Partly sunny;65;57;SSE;7;83%;31%;2
Conroe;Some sun;72;57;SE;6;71%;13%;3
Corpus Christi;Clouds and sun;80;65;SSE;14;69%;16%;3
Corsicana;Periods of sun;65;60;SE;7;78%;27%;2
Cotulla;Periods of sun;81;67;SE;12;56%;28%;2
Dalhart;Windy;59;42;S;21;75%;54%;1
Dallas Love;Partly sunny;63;58;SE;9;67%;27%;2
Dallas Redbird;Partly sunny;62;57;SE;9;67%;27%;2
Dallas/Ft Worth;Partly sunny;63;56;SE;11;69%;27%;2
Decatur;Partly sunny;63;56;SSE;7;80%;29%;1
Del Rio;Periods of sun;79;66;SE;16;64%;29%;2
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;77;64;SE;16;65%;29%;2
Denton;Partly sunny;63;55;SSE;9;81%;27%;1
Dryden;Mostly cloudy;70;57;SE;16;74%;10%;1
Dumas;A shower in spots;58;46;SSW;19;77%;54%;1
Edinburg;Partial sunshine;85;64;SE;8;63%;14%;4
El Paso;Periods of sun, mild;74;50;WSW;10;43%;0%;3
Ellington;Nice with some sun;72;62;SE;10;73%;15%;3
Falfurrias;Episodes of sunshine;81;63;ESE;8;64%;29%;3
Fort Hood;Periods of sun;65;58;SSE;7;73%;29%;2
Fort Worth;Partly sunny;64;57;SSE;8;75%;28%;1
Fort Worth Alliance;Partly sunny;63;57;SE;11;67%;28%;2
Fort Worth Nas;Partly sunny;64;58;SSE;10;67%;28%;1
Fort Worth Spinks;Partly sunny;63;57;SSE;8;69%;28%;1
Fredericksburg;Periods of sun;69;60;SSE;6;72%;31%;2
Gainesville;Periods of sun;61;54;SSE;8;74%;28%;1
Galveston;Partly sunny;72;67;SE;13;70%;18%;3
Gatesville;Periods of sun, nice;67;59;SSE;6;80%;30%;2
Georgetown;Clouds and sun, nice;71;63;SSE;6;74%;29%;2
Giddings;Partly sunny;74;63;SE;5;69%;35%;2
Gilmer;Partly sunny;64;51;ESE;6;69%;14%;3
Graham;Partly sunny;60;56;SSE;7;82%;31%;1
Granbury;Periods of sun;66;59;SSE;8;76%;30%;1
Grand Prairie;Partly sunny;66;60;SE;7;76%;27%;1
Greenville;Clouds and sun;63;56;SE;7;76%;7%;3
Guadalupe Pass;Very windy;65;51;WSW;26;66%;1%;2
Hamilton;Periods of sun, nice;67;58;SSE;7;80%;30%;2
Harlingen;Sun and some clouds;82;66;SE;11;69%;18%;3
Hearne;Partly sunny;70;60;SE;5;74%;33%;2
Hebbronville;Periods of sun;81;61;SE;9;58%;15%;3
Henderson;Periods of sun;64;51;ESE;6;72%;14%;3
Hereford;A shower in places;60;46;SSW;14;72%;58%;1
Hillsboro;Partly sunny;67;58;SE;7;78%;28%;1
Hondo;Partly sunny, nice;76;62;SE;11;60%;30%;2
Houston;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;ESE;7;73%;14%;3
Houston (Hobby Airport);Partly sunny;74;63;SE;10;65%;15%;3
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny, nice;73;65;SE;11;69%;15%;3
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;75;60;SE;7;71%;15%;3
Houston Clover;Partly sunny, nice;74;62;SE;9;67%;15%;3
Houston Hooks;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;SE;7;63%;14%;3
Houston Hull;Partly sunny;76;62;SE;9;66%;15%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;SE;9;65%;14%;3
Huntsville;Partial sunshine;73;63;SE;5;71%;13%;2
Ingleside;Partly sunny;78;71;SE;13;86%;30%;4
Jacksonville;Periods of sun;65;55;SE;6;78%;16%;3
Jasper;Partly sunny;69;54;ESE;5;71%;13%;4
Junction;Partly sunny;72;60;SSE;11;67%;14%;2
Kellyusa Airport;Periods of sun;77;62;SE;9;61%;30%;2
Kerrville;Partly sunny;72;59;SSE;7;74%;30%;2
Killeen;Periods of sun;65;58;SSE;7;73%;29%;2
Killeen/Ft Hood;Periods of sun;66;58;SSE;7;75%;29%;2
Kingsville Nas;Clouds and sun;80;64;SSE;12;66%;14%;3
La Grange;Periods of sun, warm;78;63;SE;5;65%;35%;2
Lago Vista;Periods of sun;67;62;SSE;6;70%;30%;2
Lancaster;Partly sunny;64;57;SE;7;80%;27%;2
Laredo;Clouds and sun;81;63;SE;10;59%;1%;4
Llano;Periods of sun, nice;72;59;SE;7;76%;31%;2
Longview;Periods of sun;65;50;ESE;7;69%;13%;3
Lubbock;Mostly cloudy;61;54;S;14;82%;44%;1
Lufkin;Not as warm;69;53;SE;7;62%;15%;3
Mcallen;Partly sunny;84;68;SE;9;60%;14%;4
Mcgregor;Clouds and sun, nice;67;58;SSE;8;68%;28%;1
Mckinney;Partly sunny;62;55;SE;10;67%;27%;3
Mesquite;Clouds and sun;63;56;SE;7;80%;27%;2
Midland;Rather cloudy;65;58;S;15;73%;30%;1
Midland Airpark;Rather cloudy;65;58;S;15;73%;30%;1
Midlothian;Partly sunny;62;56;SE;6;77%;27%;1
Mineola;Periods of sun;64;55;SE;6;78%;16%;3
Mineral Wells;Periods of sun;65;56;SSE;10;70%;28%;1
Mount Pleasant;Periods of sun;66;52;ESE;7;66%;14%;3
Nacogdoches;Periods of sun;68;52;ESE;6;76%;14%;3
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun, warm;78;63;SE;8;66%;30%;2
Odessa;Mostly cloudy;69;55;S;14;66%;30%;1
Orange;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;E;6;75%;10%;4
Palacios;Partly sunny;77;63;SE;13;72%;17%;2
Palestine;Clouds and sun, nice;67;59;SE;6;75%;20%;3
Pampa;A shower in places;57;51;S;22;76%;52%;1
Pampa / Mesa Vista;A stray shower;58;49;S;21;68%;52%;1
Paris;Partly sunny;63;49;SE;9;66%;17%;3
Pecos;Warmer;74;48;SE;12;53%;9%;2
Perryton;A shower in spots;59;50;S;26;80%;55%;2
Plainview;Mostly cloudy;58;49;S;13;83%;44%;1
Pleasanton;Partly sunny;80;63;SE;7;61%;30%;2
Port Aransas;Clouds and sun, nice;77;69;SE;12;76%;30%;4
Port Isabel;Partial sunshine;82;69;SE;11;71%;44%;4
Port Lavaca;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;ESE;11;74%;32%;2
Randolph AFB;Periods of sun, nice;76;62;SE;9;59%;30%;2
Robstown;Clouds and sunshine;80;67;SE;13;66%;15%;3
Rockport;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;SE;11;75%;31%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;69;61;SSE;12;75%;9%;2
San Angelo;Mostly cloudy;68;59;SSE;12;73%;3%;1
San Antonio;Partly sunny;77;62;SE;7;66%;30%;2
San Antonio Stinson;Periods of sun;76;62;SE;9;61%;30%;2
San Marcos;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;SE;8;62%;30%;2
Seminole;Mainly cloudy;64;49;S;12;79%;44%;1
Sherman-Denison;Clouds and sunshine;63;55;SE;10;62%;27%;3
Snyder;Rather cloudy;66;57;S;10;73%;35%;1
Sonora;Partly sunny;70;61;SSE;13;72%;4%;2
Stephenville;Periods of sun;65;56;SSE;7;69%;30%;1
Sulphur Springs;Partly sunny;63;54;SE;8;68%;17%;3
Sweetwater;Rather cloudy;67;61;S;10;71%;10%;1
Temple;Clouds and sun, nice;68;57;SSE;8;71%;27%;1
Terrell;Partly sunny;64;56;SE;8;80%;26%;3
Tyler;Partly sunny;64;55;SE;7;68%;16%;3
Uvalde;Partly sunny;76;62;SE;8;67%;28%;2
Vernon;Periods of sun;61;57;SSE;11;71%;35%;1
Victoria;Clouds and sun, warm;77;64;ESE;9;74%;32%;2
Waco;Periods of sun;64;58;SSE;8;71%;28%;1
Weslaco;Partly sunny;83;66;SE;8;62%;16%;3
Wharton;Partly sunny;76;63;ESE;7;74%;16%;2
Wichita Falls;Partly sunny;61;54;SE;10;71%;33%;1
Wink;Warmer;73;51;SE;18;59%;30%;1
Zapata;Partial sunshine;83;63;SE;8;58%;6%;4
