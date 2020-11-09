TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Tuesday, November 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Sunshine, pleasant;71;42;ESE;9;27%;5%;4
Abilene Dyess;Sunny and beautiful;70;39;SSE;8;23%;5%;4
Alice;Partly sunny, warm;86;63;SSW;4;67%;16%;4
Alpine;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;SSW;7;28%;0%;4
Amarillo;Sunshine and cooler;60;33;SSW;9;28%;0%;4
Angleton;Partial sunshine;81;63;SSW;5;82%;25%;3
Arlington;Decreasing clouds;74;44;NNE;8;37%;26%;3
Austin;A morning shower;81;58;NNE;3;54%;41%;2
Austin Bergstrom;A morning shower;82;55;NNE;7;59%;41%;2
Bay;Rain and drizzle;82;66;NW;3;83%;60%;2
Beaumont;Partly sunny, warm;81;66;NW;4;82%;16%;3
Beeville;Partial sunshine;86;69;NNE;5;65%;18%;4
Borger;Sunny and cooler;61;38;S;6;33%;2%;3
Bowie;Decreasing clouds;70;39;N;7;42%;28%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, nice;73;40;ESE;7;21%;10%;4
Brenham;Showers around;82;61;N;6;65%;77%;2
Bridgeport;Decreasing clouds;71;37;NE;7;40%;18%;4
Brownsville;Lots of sun, warm;87;65;ESE;7;68%;15%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;74;35;NE;8;25%;26%;4
Burnet;Partly sunny, nice;76;49;NNE;6;42%;13%;4
Canadian;Sunny and cooler;59;35;SE;7;40%;2%;3
Castroville;Partly sunny;81;59;NNE;6;51%;10%;2
Childress;Sunny and cooler;66;36;SSE;8;24%;0%;4
Cleburne;Decreasing clouds;74;44;NE;8;39%;26%;3
College Station;Showers around;80;59;N;7;69%;62%;2
Comanche;Sunshine, pleasant;73;42;ENE;7;27%;26%;4
Conroe;Mostly cloudy;80;60;NNE;5;75%;55%;1
Corpus Christi;Partly sunny;87;64;S;6;69%;18%;4
Corsicana;Mostly cloudy;77;49;NNE;9;43%;27%;1
Cotulla;Partly sunny;80;64;ENE;6;71%;25%;2
Dalhart;Plenty of sunshine;59;28;SW;11;28%;0%;3
Dallas Love;A morning shower;74;46;N;8;50%;41%;2
Dallas Redbird;A morning shower;74;45;N;10;49%;41%;3
Dallas/Ft Worth;Rather cloudy;73;44;N;11;51%;27%;3
Decatur;Decreasing clouds;72;42;ENE;7;29%;19%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny;82;54;E;10;36%;25%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Partly sunny;82;53;E;11;33%;25%;4
Denton;Decreasing clouds;74;38;NE;9;39%;27%;4
Dryden;Sunny and delightful;76;49;NNE;8;23%;1%;4
Dumas;Sunny and cooler;58;29;SSW;7;38%;0%;3
Edinburg;Mostly sunny, warm;87;67;ENE;5;62%;17%;4
El Paso;Plenty of sunshine;61;39;WSW;5;30%;0%;4
Ellington;Partly sunny;82;65;SSW;5;77%;34%;2
Falfurrias;Sunshine and warm;85;64;NNE;4;66%;17%;4
Fort Hood;Sunny intervals;76;49;N;8;52%;26%;4
Fort Worth;Decreasing clouds;75;45;NE;8;34%;18%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Decreasing clouds;74;42;N;11;42%;27%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Decreasing clouds;76;46;N;10;38%;18%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Decreasing clouds;76;40;N;9;45%;18%;3
Fredericksburg;Partly sunny;75;45;NE;7;38%;26%;4
Gainesville;Decreasing clouds;72;38;NE;8;38%;29%;4
Galveston;Partly sunny;79;68;N;6;80%;20%;3
Gatesville;Partly sunny;75;45;NNE;6;36%;26%;4
Georgetown;A morning shower;78;52;NNE;7;47%;46%;2
Giddings;A morning shower;82;59;N;5;53%;43%;3
Gilmer;Rain and drizzle;76;49;N;5;63%;61%;1
Graham;Mostly sunny, nice;71;37;ESE;6;27%;14%;4
Granbury;Decreasing clouds;76;40;NE;7;30%;15%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly cloudy;76;47;NNE;8;49%;26%;3
Greenville;Showers around;77;44;NNE;8;39%;70%;2
Guadalupe Pass;Sunny and windy;58;41;W;18;31%;0%;4
Hamilton;Turning sunny;74;43;NE;7;32%;26%;4
Harlingen;Mostly sunny, warm;88;64;ESE;8;66%;16%;4
Hearne;Showers around;80;54;NNE;6;52%;61%;3
Hebbronville;Partial sunshine;81;65;NNE;5;73%;17%;3
Henderson;An afternoon shower;78;52;NNW;6;71%;69%;1
Hereford;Sunny and cooler;62;31;SW;10;28%;0%;4
Hillsboro;A morning shower;76;48;NNE;8;40%;43%;2
Hondo;Mostly cloudy;80;55;NNE;7;59%;27%;2
Houston;Partly sunny;80;66;ESE;5;78%;33%;2
Houston (Hobby Airport);Periods of sun;83;67;SW;5;72%;25%;2
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Partly sunny;79;67;WSW;6;81%;33%;2
Houston / Southwest Airport;Partly sunny;81;63;NW;1;85%;28%;2
Houston Clover;Decreasing clouds;80;64;WNW;4;77%;24%;2
Houston Hooks;An afternoon shower;82;63;NNW;3;74%;53%;2
Houston Hull;Mainly cloudy;83;65;SSW;4;74%;29%;2
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly cloudy;82;63;SW;4;76%;33%;2
Huntsville;A shower in places;81;60;N;5;72%;52%;2
Ingleside;Partly sunny;85;67;SE;5;79%;44%;4
Jacksonville;A shower in the a.m.;76;54;N;6;70%;63%;2
Jasper;Warm with some sun;80;63;NE;4;81%;25%;2
Junction;Decreasing clouds;75;43;ENE;7;42%;26%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Partly sunny;81;59;NNE;5;64%;11%;1
Kerrville;Partly sunny;77;48;NE;7;42%;26%;4
Killeen;Sunny intervals;76;49;N;8;52%;26%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;A morning shower;76;48;N;8;54%;44%;4
Kingsville Nas;Sunshine and warm;87;64;SSW;5;66%;18%;4
La Grange;A morning shower;85;62;N;5;59%;44%;3
Lago Vista;Partly sunny;76;55;NE;5;59%;12%;3
Lancaster;A morning shower;75;45;NNE;7;42%;41%;2
Laredo;Mostly cloudy;81;68;ENE;7;67%;1%;1
Llano;Decreasing clouds;77;42;NNE;6;36%;26%;4
Longview;A little a.m. rain;78;52;NNW;7;67%;64%;1
Lubbock;Sunshine and cooler;65;34;WSW;10;21%;0%;4
Lufkin;Mostly cloudy;80;59;N;5;77%;35%;1
Mcallen;Sunny and warm;88;68;SE;5;60%;16%;4
Mcgregor;A morning shower;76;47;N;8;58%;41%;3
Mckinney;A morning shower;72;40;N;10;52%;42%;3
Mesquite;Mostly cloudy;75;45;NNE;8;39%;27%;2
Midland;Sunny and cooler;69;41;WSW;9;20%;0%;4
Midland Airpark;Sunny and cooler;69;41;WSW;9;20%;0%;4
Midlothian;A morning shower;75;43;N;7;52%;45%;2
Mineola;A shower in the a.m.;76;46;N;6;54%;60%;2
Mineral Wells;Decreasing clouds;73;40;NNE;9;35%;27%;4
Mount Pleasant;A little a.m. rain;78;45;N;7;54%;61%;1
Nacogdoches;Mostly cloudy, warm;78;58;N;6;77%;44%;1
New Braunfels;Clouds and sun, warm;81;59;N;7;53%;10%;2
Odessa;Sunny and cooler;68;41;SW;8;19%;0%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;82;63;N;4;74%;13%;3
Palacios;Partly sunny;80;65;SE;7;85%;36%;3
Palestine;Showers around;77;53;N;5;60%;72%;3
Pampa;Sunny and cooler;59;36;SSE;8;35%;0%;3
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and cooler;60;34;SSE;7;32%;2%;3
Paris;A morning shower;74;42;N;9;52%;56%;2
Pecos;Sunshine and cooler;68;37;W;6;27%;0%;4
Perryton;Sunshine and cooler;56;33;SE;8;51%;0%;3
Plainview;Sunny and cooler;61;32;SW;9;27%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Areas of low clouds;82;59;NNE;5;57%;10%;1
Port Aransas;Partly sunny;79;70;ESE;6;82%;31%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;82;68;NNE;7;75%;27%;4
Port Lavaca;A shower or two;82;69;NNE;6;73%;60%;2
Randolph AFB;Partly sunny;80;57;NNE;6;64%;10%;2
Robstown;Partly sunny;86;63;SW;5;66%;18%;4
Rockport;Partly sunny;81;67;ESE;6;74%;32%;4
Rocksprings;Partly sunny;75;49;E;8;31%;25%;4
San Angelo;Sunny and beautiful;74;40;SE;8;25%;4%;4
San Antonio;Partly sunny;81;60;NNE;6;58%;10%;1
San Antonio Stinson;Areas of low clouds;81;60;NNE;5;65%;11%;1
San Marcos;Partly sunny;81;57;N;7;50%;10%;2
Seminole;Sunny and cooler;65;32;W;9;22%;0%;4
Sherman-Denison;Decreasing clouds;71;42;N;10;49%;29%;4
Snyder;Sunny, not as warm;67;39;SW;7;20%;1%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;74;42;E;8;24%;5%;4
Stephenville;Decreasing clouds;71;41;N;7;38%;14%;4
Sulphur Springs;Showers around;77;44;N;8;47%;65%;2
Sweetwater;Plenty of sun;69;45;SSW;9;20%;3%;4
Temple;A morning shower;76;48;N;9;64%;41%;2
Terrell;A shower or two;76;45;NNE;8;40%;65%;2
Tyler;A little a.m. rain;76;52;N;8;57%;64%;2
Uvalde;Partly sunny;80;57;NE;6;51%;25%;4
Vernon;Sunshine;68;37;ESE;9;26%;2%;4
Victoria;Partly sunny, warm;87;64;NNE;5;68%;61%;3
Waco;A morning shower;78;45;N;9;50%;43%;3
Weslaco;Sunny and warm;87;68;ENE;6;60%;15%;4
Wharton;A p.m. shower or two;83;65;NNE;5;75%;66%;2
Wichita Falls;Mostly sunny;69;38;E;10;37%;11%;4
Wink;Sunshine and cooler;68;37;SW;7;23%;0%;4
Zapata;Mostly sunny;84;69;NE;5;64%;7%;4
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather