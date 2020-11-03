TX Forecast
TX Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Abilene;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;53;SSW;16;43%;2%;4
Abilene Dyess;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;53;SSW;16;37%;2%;4
Alice;Mostly sunny;83;58;ESE;7;55%;1%;4
Alpine;Sunny and warmer;83;49;SW;7;25%;0%;4
Amarillo;Mostly sunny, warm;78;47;NNW;10;36%;0%;4
Angleton;Mostly sunny;77;58;ESE;6;64%;6%;4
Arlington;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;S;10;58%;0%;4
Austin;Sunshine and nice;78;56;S;3;54%;1%;4
Austin Bergstrom;Sunlit and nice;79;53;S;7;60%;0%;4
Bay;Sunshine and nice;77;57;ESE;5;66%;4%;4
Beaumont;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;ESE;5;62%;3%;4
Beeville;Mostly sunny;82;59;SE;6;58%;2%;4
Borger;Mostly sunny, warm;81;49;NW;7;33%;2%;4
Bowie;Sunshine, pleasant;76;53;SSE;11;45%;5%;4
Breckenridge;Mostly sunny, nice;81;55;S;11;49%;4%;4
Brenham;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SSE;5;65%;0%;4
Bridgeport;Mostly sunny;77;51;S;9;44%;5%;4
Brownsville;Mostly sunny;82;63;ESE;7;56%;2%;5
Brownwood;Mostly sunny;79;48;S;10;57%;1%;4
Burnet;Sunny and nice;76;54;S;8;58%;0%;4
Canadian;Mostly sunny;77;44;SSW;7;46%;2%;4
Castroville;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;SE;6;57%;0%;4
Childress;Mostly sunny, warm;82;48;WSW;11;39%;3%;4
Cleburne;Mostly sunny;76;55;S;10;65%;0%;4
College Station;Mostly sunny;78;56;SSE;7;54%;0%;4
Comanche;Mostly sunny;78;53;S;11;56%;0%;4
Conroe;Mostly sunny;79;55;SE;6;61%;2%;4
Corpus Christi;Mostly sunny;82;60;SE;9;59%;4%;4
Corsicana;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSE;9;62%;0%;4
Cotulla;Plenty of sunshine;85;56;SE;6;51%;0%;4
Dalhart;Sunny and very warm;81;46;NNW;12;30%;0%;4
Dallas Love;Mostly sunny;77;58;SSE;10;43%;0%;4
Dallas Redbird;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;SSE;11;45%;0%;4
Dallas/Ft Worth;Mostly sunny;76;57;SSE;13;48%;0%;4
Decatur;Lots of sun, nice;76;55;S;10;54%;5%;4
Del Rio;Mostly sunny, nice;82;55;SSE;11;49%;0%;4
Del Rio Laughlin AFB;Mostly sunny;80;53;SE;12;50%;0%;4
Denton;Mostly sunny;75;56;S;11;57%;2%;4
Dryden;Sunny and pleasant;80;49;E;7;50%;0%;4
Dumas;Sunny and very warm;78;47;NW;9;36%;0%;4
Edinburg;Mostly sunny;84;58;SE;6;53%;1%;5
El Paso;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;NE;4;29%;0%;4
Ellington;Mostly sunny;75;61;SE;7;64%;25%;4
Falfurrias;Mostly sunny;81;58;SE;6;55%;1%;5
Fort Hood;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;S;10;50%;0%;4
Fort Worth;Mostly sunny;76;56;S;10;51%;1%;4
Fort Worth Alliance;Mostly sunny;77;56;SSE;13;43%;1%;4
Fort Worth Nas;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;S;12;40%;1%;4
Fort Worth Spinks;Mostly sunny, nice;77;54;S;11;47%;0%;4
Fredericksburg;Mostly sunny;75;52;S;8;60%;0%;4
Gainesville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SSE;11;57%;5%;4
Galveston;Lots of sun, nice;76;66;SE;8;62%;25%;4
Gatesville;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;S;8;61%;0%;4
Georgetown;Sunny and beautiful;77;55;S;8;59%;0%;4
Giddings;Mostly sunny;80;56;SSE;6;59%;1%;4
Gilmer;Mostly sunny;75;50;SSE;5;60%;1%;4
Graham;Nice with sunshine;79;53;S;8;52%;6%;4
Granbury;Nice with sunshine;79;53;SSE;10;54%;0%;4
Grand Prairie;Mostly sunny;76;57;S;9;54%;0%;4
Greenville;Mostly sunny;75;57;SSE;8;54%;0%;4
Guadalupe Pass;Mostly sunny, breezy;78;55;NW;15;28%;0%;4
Hamilton;Sunny and beautiful;77;54;S;10;58%;0%;4
Harlingen;Sunshine, pleasant;83;59;SE;9;58%;1%;5
Hearne;Sunny and nice;78;53;SSE;6;62%;2%;4
Hebbronville;Mostly sunny, nice;80;56;SE;6;53%;1%;5
Henderson;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;SSE;5;56%;2%;4
Hereford;Sunny and very warm;81;45;N;8;34%;0%;4
Hillsboro;Mostly sunny, nice;76;56;S;10;59%;0%;4
Hondo;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;SE;7;56%;0%;4
Houston;Mostly sunny;79;60;SE;6;62%;4%;4
Houston (Hobby Airport);Sunshine, pleasant;77;62;ESE;8;59%;4%;4
Houston / Dunn Helistop;Mostly sunny, nice;77;61;ESE;8;56%;4%;4
Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly sunny;75;56;ESE;4;67%;4%;4
Houston Clover;Mostly sunny;79;60;ESE;6;55%;4%;4
Houston Hooks;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;SE;5;54%;3%;4
Houston Hull;Mostly sunny;77;60;SE;6;61%;4%;4
Houston Intercontinental;Mostly sunny, nice;78;58;SE;7;56%;4%;4
Huntsville;Sunshine and nice;78;59;SSE;5;59%;2%;4
Ingleside;Mostly sunny, nice;80;64;SE;6;64%;3%;4
Jacksonville;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;6;60%;1%;4
Jasper;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;SE;4;57%;4%;4
Junction;Mostly sunny;79;49;S;9;57%;1%;4
Kellyusa Airport;Sunny and nice;78;53;SSE;6;59%;0%;4
Kerrville;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;S;9;59%;0%;4
Killeen;Sunshine, pleasant;78;53;S;10;50%;0%;4
Killeen/Ft Hood;Sunny and nice;77;52;S;10;54%;0%;4
Kingsville Nas;Mostly sunny;81;57;ESE;7;58%;2%;5
La Grange;Mostly sunny;79;57;SSE;5;66%;0%;4
Lago Vista;Sunny and nice;74;55;S;6;61%;0%;4
Lancaster;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;S;9;60%;0%;4
Laredo;Sunny and pleasant;83;59;SE;8;51%;0%;5
Llano;Mostly sunny, nice;80;52;S;7;59%;0%;4
Longview;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;SSE;6;56%;1%;4
Lubbock;Mostly sunny;84;48;NNW;10;35%;3%;4
Lufkin;Sunny and pleasant;77;51;SSE;5;49%;4%;4
Mcallen;Mostly sunny;84;61;ESE;6;52%;1%;5
Mcgregor;Sunny and nice;78;54;S;10;51%;0%;4
Mckinney;Mostly sunny, nice;75;56;SSE;11;48%;0%;4
Mesquite;Mostly sunny;75;56;S;9;58%;0%;4
Midland;Mostly sunny, nice;83;50;SSW;11;32%;3%;4
Midland Airpark;Mostly sunny, nice;83;50;SSW;11;32%;3%;4
Midlothian;Mostly sunny;75;54;S;9;51%;0%;4
Mineola;Mostly sunny, nice;74;53;SSE;5;61%;1%;4
Mineral Wells;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;S;12;46%;2%;4
Mount Pleasant;Mostly sunny;75;52;SSE;6;52%;2%;4
Nacogdoches;Sunny and pleasant;75;49;SSE;5;60%;2%;4
New Braunfels;Sunny and nice;79;54;S;7;60%;0%;4
Odessa;Mostly sunny;82;46;S;9;39%;3%;4
Orange;Mostly sunny;76;53;E;5;63%;1%;4
Palacios;Sunshine, pleasant;77;61;ESE;8;68%;2%;4
Palestine;Mostly sunny;75;56;SSE;5;62%;1%;4
Pampa;Mostly sunny, warm;78;48;NW;8;36%;0%;4
Pampa / Mesa Vista;Sunny and very warm;78;45;W;6;38%;2%;4
Paris;Mostly sunny;73;52;SSE;9;54%;1%;4
Pecos;Mostly sunny;86;45;ESE;5;34%;2%;4
Perryton;Sunshine;75;47;WSW;6;45%;0%;4
Plainview;Mostly sunny, warm;81;47;NW;10;36%;2%;4
Pleasanton;Plenty of sunshine;80;54;SSE;5;61%;0%;4
Port Aransas;Sunshine and nice;76;68;SE;7;66%;2%;4
Port Isabel;Mostly sunny;79;67;ESE;8;59%;2%;5
Port Lavaca;Sunshine, pleasant;78;63;SE;8;65%;2%;4
Randolph AFB;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;SSE;7;59%;0%;4
Robstown;Mostly sunny, nice;80;58;SE;7;58%;2%;4
Rockport;Mostly sunny;79;65;SE;7;61%;3%;4
Rocksprings;Mostly sunny;75;53;SSE;12;58%;0%;4
San Angelo;Mostly sunny;81;51;SSW;13;43%;0%;4
San Antonio;Sunny and nice;78;55;SSE;6;62%;0%;4
San Antonio Stinson;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;SSE;6;60%;2%;4
San Marcos;Sunny and pleasant;78;53;S;8;64%;2%;4
Seminole;Mostly sunny, warm;84;47;WSW;9;37%;3%;4
Sherman-Denison;Mostly sunny;75;55;SSE;12;44%;4%;4
Snyder;Mostly sunny;80;48;SSW;12;52%;3%;4
Sonora;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;S;12;56%;0%;4
Stephenville;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;S;10;44%;0%;4
Sulphur Springs;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;49%;1%;4
Sweetwater;Mostly sunny, breezy;81;54;SSW;15;48%;3%;4
Temple;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;S;11;59%;0%;4
Terrell;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;SSE;9;62%;0%;4
Tyler;Mostly sunny, nice;76;53;SSE;7;54%;1%;4
Uvalde;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;SE;6;60%;0%;4
Vernon;Mostly sunny, nice;79;47;S;12;48%;3%;4
Victoria;Mostly sunny;82;58;SE;7;63%;2%;4
Waco;Nice with sunshine;77;53;S;10;52%;0%;4
Weslaco;Mostly sunny;83;60;ESE;6;50%;1%;5
Wharton;Mostly sunny;80;57;SE;5;68%;3%;4
Wichita Falls;Lots of sun, breezy;78;52;S;14;45%;6%;4
Wink;Mostly sunny;85;45;SE;6;32%;3%;4
Zapata;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;ESE;5;51%;1%;5
